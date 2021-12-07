https://sputniknews.com/20211207/i-would-like-messi-to-be-sincere-robert-lewandowski-blasts-psg-stars-ballon-dor-remarks-1091309754.html
'I Would Like Messi to Be Sincere': Robert Lewandowski Blasts PSG Star's Ballon d'Or Remarks
Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski has slammed PSG forward Lionel Messi for urging France Football, the parent organisation of Ballon d'Or, to award him the prize for his 2020 heroics.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091121251_0:0:2885:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_dc62263f5c0729de0137a99402a08b7d.jpg
barcelona
Last month, Lionel Messi bagged an unprecedented seventh Ballon d'Or after coming out on top in the race for football's biggest individual honour. However, the ex-Barcelona talisman's victory over Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski by a mere 33 votes was slammed by some fans, former players, and pundits.
Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski
has slammed PSG forward Lionel Messi for urging France Football, the parent organisation of Ballon d'Or, to award him the prize for his 2020 heroics.
Lewandowski even accused the legendary footballer
of not being sincere in praising him.
"I'm not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award", Lewandowski told Polish publication Kanale Sportowym. "I would like it [Messi's 2020 Ballon d'Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just empty words", he added.
Lewandowski's criticism of Messi came after he disclosed his sadness at not being able to end his Ballon d'Or drought, with the 34-year-old superstar winning the prestigious award at a glittering ceremony in Paris on 29 November.
"I felt sadness", Lewandowski said. "I can't deny it".
However, the 33-year-old Warsaw-born footballer insisted that he had matched Messi's level in the last few years and it was precisely the reason he was in contention alongside the Argentina captain.
"I can't say I was happy, on the contrary. I have a feeling of sadness. To be so close, to compete with Messi, of course I respect how he plays and what he has achieved. The mere fact that I was able to compete with him shows me the level that I was able to reach", he concluded.
The Bayern star's second-place finish behind Messi was yet another blow to his Ballon d'Or quest, considering he lost out on the prize in 2020, when he was widely tipped to claim the trophy.
Last year, the event was cancelled due to the raging coronavirus pandemic across the world.