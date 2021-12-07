https://sputniknews.com/20211207/i-would-like-messi-to-be-sincere-robert-lewandowski-blasts-psg-stars-ballon-dor-remarks-1091309754.html

'I Would Like Messi to Be Sincere': Robert Lewandowski Blasts PSG Star's Ballon d'Or Remarks

'I Would Like Messi to Be Sincere': Robert Lewandowski Blasts PSG Star's Ballon d'Or Remarks

Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski has slammed PSG forward Lionel Messi for urging France Football, the parent organisation of Ballon d'Or, to award him the prize for his 2020 heroics.

2021-12-07T10:00+0000

2021-12-07T10:00+0000

2021-12-07T10:02+0000

football

football

sport

barcelona

lionel messi

bayern munich

sputnik

sport

sport

ballon d'or

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091121251_0:0:2885:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_dc62263f5c0729de0137a99402a08b7d.jpg

Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski has slammed PSG forward Lionel Messi for urging France Football, the parent organisation of Ballon d'Or, to award him the prize for his 2020 heroics.Lewandowski even accused the legendary footballer of not being sincere in praising him.Lewandowski's criticism of Messi came after he disclosed his sadness at not being able to end his Ballon d'Or drought, with the 34-year-old superstar winning the prestigious award at a glittering ceremony in Paris on 29 November."I felt sadness", Lewandowski said. "I can't deny it".However, the 33-year-old Warsaw-born footballer insisted that he had matched Messi's level in the last few years and it was precisely the reason he was in contention alongside the Argentina captain."I can't say I was happy, on the contrary. I have a feeling of sadness. To be so close, to compete with Messi, of course I respect how he plays and what he has achieved. The mere fact that I was able to compete with him shows me the level that I was able to reach", he concluded.The Bayern star's second-place finish behind Messi was yet another blow to his Ballon d'Or quest, considering he lost out on the prize in 2020, when he was widely tipped to claim the trophy.Last year, the event was cancelled due to the raging coronavirus pandemic across the world.

https://sputniknews.com/20211129/robbed-lewandowski-football-fans-react-to-messi-winning-ballon-dor-1091123422.html

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, bayern munich, sputnik, sport, sport, ballon d'or, award, prize, robert lewandowski, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), footballer, football legend, football star, lionel messi