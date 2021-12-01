Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/messi-wins-record-seventh-ballon-dor-but-trails-ronaldo-in-one-prestigious-award-1091166990.html
Messi Wins Record Seventh Ballon D'Or, But Still Trails Ronaldo in One Category of Prestigious Award
Messi Wins Record Seventh Ballon D'Or, But Still Trails Ronaldo in One Category of Prestigious Award
Widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers to grace the planet, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have often been compared with each other. Messi's... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T11:55+0000
2021-12-01T12:13+0000
football
football
sport
barcelona
lionel messi
real madrid
cristiano ronaldo
sputnik
sport
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080154944_0:0:3124:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_b763efa9ed7d4678dd5d8174b848f5e6.jpg
Argentina skipper and PSG forward Lionel Messi may have won an unprecedented seventh Ballon d'Or during a glittering ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in the French capital on Monday, but he still trails Cristiano Ronaldo in one of football's biggest honours.Though the former Barcelona talisman is well ahead of his great rival in the Ballon d'Or stakes, he lags the Man United ace in how many points he has accrued in the history of Ballon d'Or.Ronaldo has claimed the Ballon d'Or five times - the most any other footballer has won after Messi - but he has totted up 3,781 points as he has been nominated a record 17 times for the award.On the other hand, Messi has been nominated 15 times for the Ballon d'Or which is precisely why he has earnt fewer points than CR7 - the Argentine has compiled 3,574 points, putting him second behind the Portuguese maestro.Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or, particularly since 2008 - Luka Modric and Virgil van Dijk are the only active footballers alongside the duo who feature among the top 10 most nominated players.Apart from the aforementioned four, the list of the most nominated players is highlighted by yesteryear greats such as Johan Cruyff, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario.However, Messi's Ballon d'Or record has been ridiculed by a section of football lovers and Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos.Kroos even claimed that French forward Karim Benzema or Ronaldo should have been given the award as their performance was far better than the Argentine's, especially when under pressure."First of all, I must say that I am not interested in individual awards at all. However, if there are [such awards], they should be fair. In my opinion, this is not the case at all," he said on his podcast on audio-streaming site spoti.fi."If you were really picking the best individual player from last year, Benzema should have been No.1 because I see closely how exceptional he is," he added.Kroos insisted that Ronaldo was the best player of the decade and giving the award to Messi was nothing short of perverse."There is no doubt that Messi stands next to Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player of this decade and has qualities that others will never have. The biggest mistake in the award was [who was awawrded] first place."Messi himself said that he expected Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to lift the Ballon d'Or trophy this year as the Pole deserved the honour after missing out on the award last year.In 2020, the event was cancelled because of the raging coronavirus pandemic when everybody predicted Lewandowski would claim the game's biggest individual prize.
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080154944_500:0:3124:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_481280fb5f05914be3f9f2972b475cf0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, real madrid, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, sport, sport, ballon d'or, award, robert lewandowski, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), karim benzema, footballer, football legend, football star, lionel messi

Messi Wins Record Seventh Ballon D'Or, But Still Trails Ronaldo in One Category of Prestigious Award

11:55 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 12:13 GMT 01.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Manu FernandezFC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, from Argentina, left, duels for the ball against Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, from Portugal, during their quarterfinal, second leg, Copa del Rey soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, from Argentina, left, duels for the ball against Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, from Portugal, during their quarterfinal, second leg, Copa del Rey soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers to grace the planet, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have often been compared with each other. Messi's stupendous record at his boyhood club Barcelona earned him global admiration but Ronaldo's heroics across England, Spain and Italy have proved he's a match winner in every sense.
Argentina skipper and PSG forward Lionel Messi may have won an unprecedented seventh Ballon d'Or during a glittering ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in the French capital on Monday, but he still trails Cristiano Ronaldo in one of football's biggest honours.

Though the former Barcelona talisman is well ahead of his great rival in the Ballon d'Or stakes, he lags the Man United ace in how many points he has accrued in the history of Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo has claimed the Ballon d'Or five times - the most any other footballer has won after Messi - but he has totted up 3,781 points as he has been nominated a record 17 times for the award.

On the other hand, Messi has been nominated 15 times for the Ballon d'Or which is precisely why he has earnt fewer points than CR7 - the Argentine has compiled 3,574 points, putting him second behind the Portuguese maestro.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or, particularly since 2008 - Luka Modric and Virgil van Dijk are the only active footballers alongside the duo who feature among the top 10 most nominated players.

Apart from the aforementioned four, the list of the most nominated players is highlighted by yesteryear greats such as Johan Cruyff, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario.

However, Messi's Ballon d'Or record has been ridiculed by a section of football lovers and Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos.

Kroos even claimed that French forward Karim Benzema or Ronaldo should have been given the award as their performance was far better than the Argentine's, especially when under pressure.

"First of all, I must say that I am not interested in individual awards at all. However, if there are [such awards], they should be fair. In my opinion, this is not the case at all," he said on his podcast on audio-streaming site spoti.fi.

"If you were really picking the best individual player from last year, Benzema should have been No.1 because I see closely how exceptional he is," he added.

Kroos insisted that Ronaldo was the best player of the decade and giving the award to Messi was nothing short of perverse.

"There is no doubt that Messi stands next to Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player of this decade and has qualities that others will never have. The biggest mistake in the award was [who was awawrded] first place."

Messi himself said that he expected Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to lift the Ballon d'Or trophy this year as the Pole deserved the honour after missing out on the award last year.

In 2020, the event was cancelled because of the raging coronavirus pandemic when everybody predicted Lewandowski would claim the game's biggest individual prize.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:59 GMTKremlin Calls Lukashenko's Remark on Gas Transit 'Response to Unprecedented International Pressure'
11:55 GMTMessi Wins Record Seventh Ballon D'Or, But Still Trails Ronaldo in One Category of Prestigious Award
11:49 GMTPutin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on 23 December
11:39 GMT'The Disrespect is Alarming': Ronaldo Pic In Underwear During Ballon d'Or Event Stirs Controversy
11:33 GMTUS Senators Reportedly Trying to Bridge Gap on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions to Pass Defence Budget
11:24 GMTUK Announces New Action Plan to End HIV Infections, Deaths by 2030
11:11 GMTIndian Capital Faces Health Emergency as November Air Quality Hits Worst Level in 7 Years
11:08 GMT'National Interest': Indian Parliament Refuses to Allow Question on China's 'Incursion' In Ladakh
11:05 GMT'The Europe of Common Sense': EU 'Inclusive Communication' Guidelines Withdrawn Following Outcry
10:41 GMTUK Experts 'Know’ Location of Crashed F-35 Jet As Security Aspects Prompt 'Cautious' Recovery
10:36 GMTFirst Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on 1 March, WHO's Tedros Says
10:33 GMTYenisey Siberia Aims to Become an International Tourism, Sports & Business Destination
10:02 GMTFrance Wants EU to Intervene in Fishing Row With UK if Talks Fail
09:48 GMTLavrov: Lukashenko's Statement About Russian Nuclear Arms in Belarus is 'Serious Warning' to West
09:47 GMTGunners Fans Concerned After Arsenal Defender Gabriel Assaulted by Masked Thugs
09:43 GMTAs Mississippi Abortion Case Heads to Supreme Court, Dem Warns of Revolution if Roe v Wade Repealed
08:59 GMTScientists at Hong Kong University First in Asia to Isolate Omicron Coronavirus Variant
08:38 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry: US Embassy Staff Deployed in Moscow for Over 3 Years Must Leave by 31 Jan
08:34 GMTJapan Makes Representation to US Over Fuel Dump From F-16 Fighter Jet Near Residential Areas
08:26 GMTPriyanka Chopra Shares How She and Nick Jonas Made Their Marriage Work Amid 'Really Tough' Schedule