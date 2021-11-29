Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/robbed-lewandowski-football-fans-react-to-messi-winning-ballon-dor-1091123422.html
Robbed Lewandowski: Football Fans React to Messi Winning Ballon D'Or
Robbed Lewandowski: Football Fans React to Messi Winning Ballon D'Or
Robbed Lewandawski: Football Fans React to Messi Winning Ballon D'Or
2021-11-29T23:15+0000
2021-11-29T23:15+0000
viral
twitter
robert lewandowski
lionel messi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091124187_0:0:2959:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_f662baccc8071bd63cc6c6e94a457e0b.jpg
Twitter was flooded with numerous frustrated comments on Monday as football fans processed the outcome of the 65th annual Ballon d'Or football award.The nominee most expected to win the award was Robert Lewandowski, forward of Bayern Munich and Poland’s national team. Fans were outraged with the outcome of the “rigged” ceremony, as Lewandowski, who has managed to score the most goals in all competitions in the top five leagues in Europe over the past three years, was widely considered to be the most deserving of the “golden ball.”Nevertheless, the 2021 Ballon d'Or takes into account a player's achievements over the course of the year. The Polish footballer was Europe's top scorer in the 2020/21 season, scoring 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga games and breaking Gerd Müller's 49-year-old record.Apart from that, Lewandowski also had the most goals in the top European division in calendar year 2021. In general, he has scored a record-breaking number of goals during this season and no one has scored more for their club and national team this year.In 2021, Messi won the America's Cup with the Argentina national team. Last season, he played 50 matches and scored 40 goals.Users lamented the outcome of the ceremony, saying that Messi's performance was great, but the winner should be Lewandowski.The lion’s share of sincere condolences targeted the legendary forward for Manchester United and the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn't even make the top 5 for this year's Ballon d'Or, finishing 6th place in the voting. For the first time since 2010, the forward wasn't among the top 3 players in the world.Ronaldo also didn’t attend the ceremony, apparently out of anger at Pascal Ferre, the editor in chief of France Football, who reportedly lied by saying that Ronaldo’s “only ambition was to finish his career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091124187_47:0:2778:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e46ded5d62d5fb8445da2d1b61fb400.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, twitter, robert lewandowski, lionel messi

Robbed Lewandowski: Football Fans React to Messi Winning Ballon D'Or

23:15 GMT 29.11.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERBayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski with the Striker of the Year Trophy
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski with the Striker of the Year Trophy - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The 2021 Ballon d'Or award ceremony was held on Monday in Paris. France Football has for the seventh time named Argentina and PSG forward Lionel Messi as the best football player in the world.
Twitter was flooded with numerous frustrated comments on Monday as football fans processed the outcome of the 65th annual Ballon d'Or football award.
The nominee most expected to win the award was Robert Lewandowski, forward of Bayern Munich and Poland’s national team. Fans were outraged with the outcome of the “rigged” ceremony, as Lewandowski, who has managed to score the most goals in all competitions in the top five leagues in Europe over the past three years, was widely considered to be the most deserving of the “golden ball.”
Nevertheless, the 2021 Ballon d'Or takes into account a player's achievements over the course of the year. The Polish footballer was Europe's top scorer in the 2020/21 season, scoring 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga games and breaking Gerd Müller's 49-year-old record.
Apart from that, Lewandowski also had the most goals in the top European division in calendar year 2021. In general, he has scored a record-breaking number of goals during this season and no one has scored more for their club and national team this year.
In 2021, Messi won the America's Cup with the Argentina national team. Last season, he played 50 matches and scored 40 goals.
Users lamented the outcome of the ceremony, saying that Messi's performance was great, but the winner should be Lewandowski.
The lion’s share of sincere condolences targeted the legendary forward for Manchester United and the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn't even make the top 5 for this year's Ballon d'Or, finishing 6th place in the voting. For the first time since 2010, the forward wasn't among the top 3 players in the world.
Ronaldo also didn’t attend the ceremony, apparently out of anger at Pascal Ferre, the editor in chief of France Football, who reportedly lied by saying that Ronaldo’s “only ambition was to finish his career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi.”
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:15 GMTRobbed Lewandowski: Football Fans React to Messi Winning Ballon D'Or
22:43 GMTVideos: Two Killed in Niger by French Army Convoy in Latest Protest Against Paris’ Forever War
22:28 GMTCDC 'Strengthening Recommendation' on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses for Adults
22:22 GMTPentagon Global Posture Review Strengthens Deterrence Against Russia, China
22:05 GMTOver 30 Hospitals in New York to Cease Elective Procedures Amid COVID-19 Surge
21:55 GMTFed's Powell Warns Omicron Poses Greater Risks to US Economy, Increases Uncertainty for Inflation
21:48 GMTPentagon Confirms Austin Ordered Inquiry Into 2019 US Airstrike in Syria That Killed Civilians
21:16 GMTGOP Senator Calls Biden ‘Mad Hatter’ For $1.75 Trn Bill, Says Based on ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Logic
20:54 GMTDisgraced Cuomo Continues to Receive State Pension Even Amid Ongoing Criminal Probe - Report
20:34 GMTLionel Messi Wins 7th Ballon d'Or
20:28 GMTNATO Chief Says Bloc Seeing Biggest Expansion of Defense System Since Cold War
20:23 GMTIns and Outs of Labour Leader Starmer's Front Bench Shake-Up
20:21 GMTProcess of Restoring JCPOA Will Not Be Easy, Russian Envoy Says
20:13 GMTSeven UN Staffers in Unexplained Detention as Ethiopia Arrests UNICEF Employee
20:00 GMTAfghan Air Forces Hold First Military Drills Since Taliban Takeover - Reports
19:58 GMTPhotos: Ethiopian Army Recaptures Strategically Important Town of Chifra, on Edge of Tigray State
19:53 GMTIsrael Pleads With Countries to Ignore Iran's 'Nuclear Blackmail', as Tehran Set to Salvage JCPOA
19:25 GMTIsrael Shares Intel With US, Allies on Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium to 90% - Reports
19:00 GMTGerman Court Rules Kohl's Widow Cannot Inherit $1Mln Compensation From Journalist
18:59 GMTShanghai Data Exchange: How China is Set to Outpace US in Data Trade & Technological Competition