Lionel Messi Wins 7th Ballon d'Or

The main contenders for this year's award included two names - Messi and Robert Lewandowski. The Argentinean was the favorite among many critics in the fight... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

Lionel Messi has won the 2021 Ballon d'Or for the seventh time in his career.The ceremony of presenting the Ballon d'Or and other awards at the end of 2021 took place on Monday in Paris.Moments prior to that, the Striker of the Year award went to FC Bayern Munich and Poland footballer Robert Lewandowski. The award was announced and granted by retired Cote d'Ivoire and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.Lewandowski scored 48 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern in all competitions last season.

