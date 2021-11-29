Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING: Messi Wins Seventh Ballon D'Or
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/ballon-dor-goes-to-polish-forward-lewandowski-1091121132.html
Lionel Messi Wins 7th Ballon d'Or
Lionel Messi Wins 7th Ballon d'Or
The main contenders for this year's award included two names - Messi and Robert Lewandowski. The Argentinean was the favorite among many critics in the fight... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T20:34+0000
2021-11-29T21:02+0000
Lionel Messi has won the 2021 Ballon d'Or for the seventh time in his career.The ceremony of presenting the Ballon d'Or and other awards at the end of 2021 took place on Monday in Paris.Moments prior to that, the Striker of the Year award went to FC Bayern Munich and Poland footballer Robert Lewandowski. The award was announced and granted by retired Cote d'Ivoire and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.Lewandowski scored 48 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern in all competitions last season.
sport, cristiano ronaldo, football, ceremony, viral

Lionel Messi Wins 7th Ballon d'Or

20:34 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 21:02 GMT 29.11.2021)
Lionel Messi waves to Paris Saint-Germain supporters Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 outside the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris
Lionel Messi waves to Paris Saint-Germain supporters Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 outside the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Rafael Yaghobzadeh
Being updated
The main contenders for this year's award included two names - Messi and Robert Lewandowski. The Argentinean was the favorite among many critics in the fight for the prize.
Lionel Messi has won the 2021 Ballon d'Or for the seventh time in his career.
The ceremony of presenting the Ballon d'Or and other awards at the end of 2021 took place on Monday in Paris.
Moments prior to that, the Striker of the Year award went to FC Bayern Munich and Poland footballer Robert Lewandowski. The award was announced and granted by retired Cote d'Ivoire and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.
Lewandowski scored 48 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern in all competitions last season.
101100
