'Ronaldo's Only Ambition is to Retire With More Ballon d'Or Trophies Than Messi', Claims Award Chief

Widely regarded as the greatest players of all-time, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have often been compared to each other by fans, pundits, and former... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest desire is to have more Ballon d'Or trophies than Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi and his great-rival before the 36-year-old announces his retirement from the game, award chief Pascal Ferre has claimed.While Ronaldo has won the award five times in the past, the Argentine is the only man in the world who has lifted the prestigious Ballon d'Or trophy on six occasions.Messi also holds the record for winning football's top honour for four years in succession from 2009 to 2012. The PSG forward's last Ballon d'Or came in 2019. Although Ronaldo has been nominated for the award a record 17 times, his chances of bagging the trophy this year look bleak.As per results leaked by Portuguese media earlier, Messi was set to continue his stranglehold on the crown and would claim his seventh Ballon d'Or at a glittering ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on 29 November. Together with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Messi is the heavy favourite to claim the award at the end of this month. Messi's chances to win the award appear quite strong, considering he bagged the Copa del Rey title with Barcelona during the previous season before putting an end to Argentina's 28-year long international trophy drought by lifting the Copa America title in July.On the other hand, Lewandowski missed out on the prize in 2020 as the event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Pole has been imperious for the German team in the past two seasons: scoring a superb 55 goals in 47 appearances in 2019-20 before registering 48 goals in 40 games during Bayern's 2020-21 campaign.

