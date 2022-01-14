Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/court-orders-djokovic-to-be-detained-on-saturday-as-australia-revokes-his-visa-twice-1092256271.html
Court Orders Djokovic to Be Detained on Saturday as Australia Revokes His Visa Twice
Court Orders Djokovic to Be Detained on Saturday as Australia Revokes His Visa Twice
The Serbian athlete, considered one of the best tennis players in the sport's history, has been engaged in a feud with Australian authorities over the... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T11:52+0000
2022-01-14T13:04+0000
novak djokovic
australian open tennis championship
sport
vaccine
conspiracy theory
vaccine hesitancy
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082143142_0:0:1908:1074_1920x0_80_0_0_cbaba068e9365167d79018015d662d32.jpg
An Australian court has ordered the detention of tennis star Novak Djokovic after authorities revoked his tourist visa for a second time in a row over his vaccination status. Media reports say the athlete will attend an interview with Australian immigration officials on Saturday morning after which he will be arrested and sent to an immigration detention facility used for refugees.The Serbian athlete initially faced deportation, but local authorities agreed to postpone it. The 34-year-old also faces a three-year ban on obtaining a new visa.His lawyers said they would lodge an appeal at a late-night court hearing and described the decision to revoke the athlete's visa as "patently irrational". They also voiced concerns about Djokovic's safety if the location of his detention facility becomes known to the public.What Happened?The ongoing scandal is over the coronavirus-related medical exemption the acclaimed athlete received in Australia. The exemption allowed him to participate in the Australian Open, one of the four prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Djokovic may become the most acclaimed male tennis athlete if he wins the tournament.According to the current rules in Australia, an unvaccinated person can only enter the country if they have a medical excuse for not getting a jab. The conditions include: The 20-time Grand Slam winner and the longest-running number one in men's tennis, received a medical exemption from two independent medical panels organised by Tennis Australia, which is hosting the Australian Open, and Victoria state, where the event is held.According to the Australian Border Force, the country's immigration agency, the tennis star failed to provide "appropriate evidence" for the medical exemption when he arrived. After he spent hours at the immigration control point in Melbourne his visa was cancelled.The move prompted a diplomatic row between Canberra and Belgrade, with Serbian officials accusing Australian authorities of harassment and attempts to humiliate the tennis star. The athlete's lawyers said a recent coronavirus infection was the reason Djokovic was granted the medical exemption. However, Australian authorities have said that this is not a valid reason to enter the country. Only individuals who've caught COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated are allowed to enter Australia.Reports say Tennis Australia misled athletes as it previously held negotiations with local advisory groups on immunisation, asking whether players who had recently been infected with COVID-19 or had received the first dose of a jab could enter Australia. According to local media, Health Minister Greg Hunt told chief of Tennis Australia that no medical exemptions would be given to such individuals, but the organisation did not pass this information on.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082143142_193:0:1857:1248_1920x0_80_0_0_e989f98aca6663a7e13e39ec89a4be87.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
novak djokovic, australian open tennis championship, sport, vaccine, conspiracy theory, vaccine hesitancy, covid-19

Court Orders Djokovic to Be Detained on Saturday as Australia Revokes His Visa Twice

11:52 GMT 14.01.2022 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 14.01.2022)
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTTAustralian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev
Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT
Subscribe
The Serbian athlete, considered one of the best tennis players in the sport's history, has been engaged in a feud with Australian authorities over the coronavirus-related medical exemption he received.
An Australian court has ordered the detention of tennis star Novak Djokovic after authorities revoked his tourist visa for a second time in a row over his vaccination status. Media reports say the athlete will attend an interview with Australian immigration officials on Saturday morning after which he will be arrested and sent to an immigration detention facility used for refugees.
The Serbian athlete initially faced deportation, but local authorities agreed to postpone it. The 34-year-old also faces a three-year ban on obtaining a new visa.
His lawyers said they would lodge an appeal at a late-night court hearing and described the decision to revoke the athlete's visa as "patently irrational". They also voiced concerns about Djokovic's safety if the location of his detention facility becomes known to the public.

What Happened?

The ongoing scandal is over the coronavirus-related medical exemption the acclaimed athlete received in Australia. The exemption allowed him to participate in the Australian Open, one of the four prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Djokovic may become the most acclaimed male tennis athlete if he wins the tournament.

According to the current rules in Australia, an unvaccinated person can only enter the country if they have a medical excuse for not getting a jab. The conditions include:
inflammatory cardiac illness;
undergoing surgery or hospital admission for a serious illness;
underlying mental disorders;
any serious effect to vaccines.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner and the longest-running number one in men's tennis, received a medical exemption from two independent medical panels organised by Tennis Australia, which is hosting the Australian Open, and Victoria state, where the event is held.
According to the Australian Border Force, the country's immigration agency, the tennis star failed to provide "appropriate evidence" for the medical exemption when he arrived. After he spent hours at the immigration control point in Melbourne his visa was cancelled.
The move prompted a diplomatic row between Canberra and Belgrade, with Serbian officials accusing Australian authorities of harassment and attempts to humiliate the tennis star.
The athlete's lawyers said a recent coronavirus infection was the reason Djokovic was granted the medical exemption. However, Australian authorities have said that this is not a valid reason to enter the country. Only individuals who've caught COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated are allowed to enter Australia.
Reports say Tennis Australia misled athletes as it previously held negotiations with local advisory groups on immunisation, asking whether players who had recently been infected with COVID-19 or had received the first dose of a jab could enter Australia. According to local media, Health Minister Greg Hunt told chief of Tennis Australia that no medical exemptions would be given to such individuals, but the organisation did not pass this information on.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:30 GMTNo 10 Apologises to Queen Elizabeth Over Parties Taking Place Before Prince Philip's Funeral
12:25 GMTMicrosoft Vows 'Comprehensive Review' of Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bill Gates
12:09 GMTDutch King Ditches Tradition of Using Royal Golden Carriage Over Links to Netherlands' Colonial Past
12:00 GMTTale of Two Insurrections: Why US Dems & Media Treat 6th Jan. Riot and Kazakh Unrest So Differently
11:52 GMTCourt Orders Djokovic to Be Detained on Saturday as Australia Revokes His Visa Twice
11:49 GMTNew Research Teases Possibility of Radiation Shields Making Super-Earths Friendly for Life
11:45 GMTIndia's Top Hindu Group Rolls Out Campaign to 'Bridge' Caste Divide in Society
11:32 GMTCourt Hearing for Harry Dunn's Suspected Killer Anne Sacoolas Postponed
11:26 GMTMicrosoft Accused of Going Woke After Company Introduces Language Checker to Promote Inclusiveness
11:15 GMT'Looking Forward to Getting Back on the Pitch': Lionel Messi Breaks Silence on His COVID-19 Recovery
11:05 GMTPhilippines Becomes First Foreign Buyer of Indo-Russian BrahMos Anti-Ship Missile
10:39 GMTStoltenberg: NATO's Already Decided to Make Ukraine, Georgia Members, Didn't Say When It'll Occur
10:26 GMTYe Shares Insta Post Amid Accusations of Punching Fan…and It's Weird
10:24 GMTPrince Andrew Accuser Giuffre Vows She'll 'Continue to Expose Truth' as Her Case Proceeds
10:24 GMTEx-OSCE Chief: Russia Wasn't Listened to on Risk Reduction Ideas, Now There Is Readiness for Talks
10:00 GMTTo the Moon: Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments for Some Merchandise
09:48 GMTHow the Mighty are 'Fallen': Members of UK Royal Family Who Have Been Stripped of Titles
09:38 GMTIndian, Chinese Journalists Clash on Twitter Over 'Rumour' of PLA Troops Dying Due to 'Extreme Cold'
08:24 GMTEx-Communication Head for PM Johnson Apologises for Lockdown Party on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral
08:18 GMTCabinet Ministers Reportedly Reveal What BoJo Should Do to Save His Scandal-Hit Career