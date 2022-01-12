'Sneaky A***hole': Australian TV Anchors Caught Bad-Mouthing Novak Djokovic in Viral Video

https://sputniknews.com/20220112/sneaky-ahole-australian-tv-anchors-caught-bad-mouthing-novak-djokovic-in-viral-video-1092197220.html

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open medical exemption saga has grabbed headlines since last week, when he was put in detention by the country's Border Force. While Djokovic subsequently won the battle in court, the controversy continued to wage after the Serbian star admitted that there had been a mistake in his travel form.

A video of two TV anchors belonging to Australia's Seven News, in which they are seen slamming World No. 1 Novak Djokovic off-air, is garnering worldwide attention on social media.While making lewd remarks about Djokovic, the hosts, Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern, can be heard calling the 20-time Grand Slam champion a "lying, sneaky a**hole". Their criticism of the top-ranked tennis player in the world came following Djokovic's admission that his agent had unintentionally made an "administrative mistake" in his entry documents. The entire episode happened during a private conversation which occurred just before the Seven News presenters were about to host the widely watched channel's evening news show. "Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying sneaky a***hole," Maddern said."He got a bullshit f***ing excuse and then fell over his own f***ing lies. It's just what happens, right, that's what happened," her co-host Amor replied. "And then, he now then ticking he didn't go to Spain," Maddern responded immediately after.As soon as the video was posted on Twitter, it began dividing opinions.While some users said that the two TV hosts should be promoted because they made an honest admission about Djokovic, others called them "disgusting" for accusing the Serbian government of "faking" the reigning Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion's PCR report.Meanwhile, according to reports in the Australian press, Rebecca Maddern has apologised for her comments in the leaked video.On the other hand, Seven Network has launched an investigation into the whole episode, the channel's Director of News and Public Affairs, Craig McPherson confirmed.

