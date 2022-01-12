https://sputniknews.com/20220112/novak-djokovic-blames-agent-for-ticking-wrong-box-in-travel-form-to-australia-1092195010.html

Novak Djokovic Blames Agent For ‘Ticking Wrong Box’ in Travel Form To Australia

Novak Djokovic Blames Agent For ‘Ticking Wrong Box’ in Travel Form To Australia

Novak Djokovic has admitted to breaching COVID-19 isolation rules after testing positive for the respiratory disease last December, deploring his "error of judgement" on the matter.

2022-01-12T07:49+0000

2022-01-12T07:49+0000

2022-01-12T07:49+0000

novak djokovic

australian open tennis championship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092057102_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_679b6d9597074ff7a0184d211c50e56a.jpg

Novak Djokovic has blamed his agent for making a “human error” when filling in his travel form to enter Australia, while also deploring his "error of judgement" when breaching COVID-19 isolation rules after testing positive last December.In a Wednesday Instagram post, the tennis world no. 1 revealed he met with a journalist for an interview at his tennis centre in Belgrade two days after his coronavirus test came in positive on 16 December. "I accept that I should have rescheduled," wrote the Serbian athlete. He insisted he socially distanced and wore a mask except when photos were taken. The tennis player also blamed his agent for making a mistake when filling in the travel history section of the form he used to enter Australia. The travel form stated that Djokovic had not travelled in the 14 days before his arrival in Australia, while recent reports suggest he had travelled to Serbia and then to Spain. He also addressed other reports about him appearing in public after the positive test as "misinformation". The 34-year old added that his team had provided additional information to the Australian government “to clarify this matter." Novak Djokovic’s statement did not address a recent report by Der Spiegel that alleged anomalies with his 16 December PCR test result. The story suggested the QR code for test showed a negative result when they scanned it earlier this week before subsequently giving a positive result. The athlete’s Instagram revelations come as the Australian government considers whether to deport the unvaccinated 20-time Grand Slam winner. Djokovic, hoping to defend his Australian Open title at the tournament starting on 17 January, had his visa revoked on 6 January shortly after his arrival in the country.Questions had been raised over his COVID-19 jab exemption that would have permitted him to enter. On 10 January a federal circuit court judge overturned the decision and ordered the release of the player from hotel detention. Nevertheless, the saga is not over, as the Canberra government has not ruled out further action. The country’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, has confirmed he is still considering re-cancelling the athlete’s visa, citing “lengthy further submissions and supporting documentation” from the player’s lawyers. Amid the row, the men's professional tennis tour has urged more clarity on rules to enter Australia, while also calling on players to get coronavirus inoculations. "The series of events leading to Monday's court hearing have been damaging on all fronts, including for Novak's well-being and preparation for the Australian Open," stated the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

https://sputniknews.com/20220111/novak-djokovics-medical-exemption-saga-gets-murkier-as-his-covid-test-qr-code-throws-mixed-results-1092180825.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220110/australian-judge-rules-djokovic-can-stay-1092155679.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

novak djokovic, australian open tennis championship