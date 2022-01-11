Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/novak-djokovics-medical-exemption-saga-gets-murkier-as-his-covid-test-qr-code-throws-mixed-results-1092180825.html
Novak Djokovic's Medical Exemption Saga Gets Murkier as His COVID Test QR Code Throws Mixed Results
Novak Djokovic's Medical Exemption Saga Gets Murkier as His COVID Test QR Code Throws Mixed Results
Novak Djokovic's medical exemption saga to participate in next week's Australian Open has been full of twists and turns. Just when everyone thought that the... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-11T15:33+0000
2022-01-11T15:36+0000
tennis
visa
sport
australian open tennis championship
novak djokovic
court
sputnik
government
sport
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092184011_0:0:995:560_1920x0_80_0_0_f589316623fc17d88d179ef5edf15449.jpg
The tussle between world no. 1 Novak Djokovic and Australia's federal government may have concluded for the time being after Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated the 20-time Grand Slam winner's visa, but the drama looks set to kick off again.Djokovic, who was in hotel quarantine from 6 January after he was detained at Melbourne Airport, got a massive reprieve when Kelly ordered his release on Monday.However, the row over his visa has become murkier since he left the immigration facility as questions have been raised over the status of COVID-19 test report. New York Times journalist Ben Rothenberg has claimed that the QR code on Djokovic's Coronavirus report is throwing mixed results.Rothenberg even declared that Djokovic's test results are "fishy" before revealing that when one scans the QR code, the result comes out as negative and not as positive.On Monday, when Djokovic's brother, Djordje, was asked to speak about the tennis player's PCR test, he insisted that the reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion had followed all the rules and "all his documents were legal" and in public domain.However, when Djordje was questioned about why the 34-year-old tennis superstar attended an event hosted by the Serbian tennis association the day after his positive result, he abruptly ended the media briefing without answering.Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Djokovic's problems aggravated further after reports said that the Belgrade-born player lied on his Australian travel entry form.Australia's Border Force is now investigating the fresh claims and if the evidence proves that the nine-Australian Open winner made a false declaration about his travel history, he could face up to 12 months in prison.But the final decision about his stay in Australia would only be made on Wednesday by the country's immigration and citizenship minister Alex Hawke.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092184011_77:0:990:685_1920x0_80_0_0_a9eff6f8f143f4c652f4e02746adf8d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tennis, visa, sport, australian open tennis championship, novak djokovic, court, sputnik, government, sport, sport, vaccination, controversy, corona, tennis star, anti-vaccination, coronavirus, covid-19

Novak Djokovic's Medical Exemption Saga Gets Murkier as His COVID Test QR Code Throws Mixed Results

15:33 GMT 11.01.2022 (Updated: 15:36 GMT 11.01.2022)
© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during the match against Mitchell Krueger
 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during the match against Mitchell Krueger - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Novak Djokovic's medical exemption saga to participate in next week's Australian Open has been full of twists and turns. Just when everyone thought that the Serbian star had finally won his battle against Canberra, another shocking development has now emerged.
The tussle between world no. 1 Novak Djokovic and Australia's federal government may have concluded for the time being after Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated the 20-time Grand Slam winner's visa, but the drama looks set to kick off again.
Djokovic, who was in hotel quarantine from 6 January after he was detained at Melbourne Airport, got a massive reprieve when Kelly ordered his release on Monday.
However, the row over his visa has become murkier since he left the immigration facility as questions have been raised over the status of COVID-19 test report.
New York Times journalist Ben Rothenberg has claimed that the QR code on Djokovic's Coronavirus report is throwing mixed results.
Rothenberg even declared that Djokovic's test results are "fishy" before revealing that when one scans the QR code, the result comes out as negative and not as positive.
On Monday, when Djokovic's brother, Djordje, was asked to speak about the tennis player's PCR test, he insisted that the reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion had followed all the rules and "all his documents were legal" and in public domain.
However, when Djordje was questioned about why the 34-year-old tennis superstar attended an event hosted by the Serbian tennis association the day after his positive result, he abruptly ended the media briefing without answering.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Djokovic's problems aggravated further after reports said that the Belgrade-born player lied on his Australian travel entry form.
Australia's Border Force is now investigating the fresh claims and if the evidence proves that the nine-Australian Open winner made a false declaration about his travel history, he could face up to 12 months in prison.
But the final decision about his stay in Australia would only be made on Wednesday by the country's immigration and citizenship minister Alex Hawke.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:38 GMT'Not Asking for Crazy Stuff': Mohamed Salah Breaks Silence Over Deadlock in Liverpool Contract Talks
15:33 GMTYerevan Claims Azerbaijani Military Used Artillery, Drones During Shelling at Border
15:33 GMTNovak Djokovic's Medical Exemption Saga Gets Murkier as His COVID Test QR Code Throws Mixed Results
15:15 GMTAmericans 'Running Out of Money' to Pay Bills After Loss of COVID-19-related 'Financial Cushion'
15:12 GMTWorld's Biggest Condom Manufacturer Reveals Why Sales Dropped During Pandemic
14:45 GMTFans to Return to Sports Stadiums in Scotland Next Week as Country Partly Lifts COVID Restrictions
14:40 GMTMonkey Kills Three Month-Old Baby in India by Tossing Him Into Water Tank
14:38 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Could Reportedly Exit Man Utd With a Move to Barcelona on the Cards
14:04 GMTTaiwan's Minister Announces $1Bln Fund to Finance Joint Lithuanian-Taiwanese Projects
14:03 GMTMeth Burrito, Gun Buckle and Chainsaw: TSA Reveals Its 'Top 10 Catches' of Past Year - Video
13:38 GMTIllegal EU Arrivals in 2021 Above Pre-Pandemic Levels, Frontex Says
13:32 GMTPolish Media Claims Russian Sub Sought to Steal British Frigate’s Sonar
13:19 GMTRetired Norwegian General Blames Fallout With Russia on 'Western Exceptionalism, US Hubris'
13:15 GMTNuland Reportedly Tried to Persuade Democratic Senators to Reject Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
13:09 GMTPolice in India's Telangana State Left Puzzled After Severed Head Found at Hindu Goddess' Feet
13:02 GMTKenya Hit by Large-Scale Blackout - Photos
12:45 GMTInvestigation Into Downing Street 'Parties' Will Include May 2020 Gatherings, Minister Ellis Says
12:43 GMTFederal Judge Hints Trump May Have to Pay for Hours of Silence During Capital Attack
12:33 GMTSocial and Medical Sector Workers Gather in Paris For Strike
12:24 GMTKazakh President Appoints Several Key Ministers in New Government Following Deadly Protests