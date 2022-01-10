Registration was successful!
'Only Thing Left to Do is Win the Trophy Again': Nadal, Other Players React to Djokovic's Court Win
'Only Thing Left to Do is Win the Trophy Again': Nadal, Other Players React to Djokovic's Court Win
An Australian court has ruled that the Border Force's act of revoking Novak Djokovic's visa and denying him entry into the country was wrong. A federal... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
The 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and fellow tennis players - including doubles specialist Feliciano Lopez, American John Isner and India's Somdev Devvarman - have reacted to World No 1 Novak Djokovic's "court" win on Monday.Speaking to Spanish radio Onda Cero, Nadal declared the judicial court has proved that Djokovic should be allowed to feature in the Grand Slam of the Asia Pacific before wishing his great rival all the best for the tournament.India's former top tennis pro, Devvarman, added that it wasn't the first time the Serbian superstar had waged a solitary battle against the world and come out victorious.He claimed that if Djokovic went on to lift his 10th trophy in Melbourne in three weeks' time, it would be one of the "greatest tennis stories ever". Meanwhile, America's John Isner insisted that after winning the court case, the only thing left for the reigning Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion is to capture the trophy in Australia before leaving the country for good. However, it was Nadal's countryman Lopez who came up with perhaps the best assessment as he termed Djokovic's triumph a victory for tennis.Djokovic was earlier released from an Australian immigration detention centre after winning a court battle against the cancellation of his visa by Australia's federal government.Having been triumphant in the law court, Belgrade-born Djokovic is back on track to pursue a men's record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open next week. At present he, Nadal and Roger Federer each hold 20 major titles.The Australian Open gets underway in Melbourne on 17 January.
'Only Thing Left to Do is Win the Trophy Again': Nadal, Other Players React to Djokovic's Court Win

14:18 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 10.01.2022)
An Australian court has ruled that the Border Force's act of revoking Novak Djokovic's visa and denying him entry into the country was wrong. A federal district judge overturned the decision, allowing him to participate in the forthcoming Australian Open from next week.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and fellow tennis players - including doubles specialist Feliciano Lopez, American John Isner and India's Somdev Devvarman - have reacted to World No 1 Novak Djokovic's "court" win on Monday.
Speaking to Spanish radio Onda Cero, Nadal declared the judicial court has proved that Djokovic should be allowed to feature in the Grand Slam of the Asia Pacific before wishing his great rival all the best for the tournament.

"Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open. And I think it is the fairest decision to do so, if it has been resolved that way. I wish him the best of luck," Nadal said.

India's former top tennis pro, Devvarman, added that it wasn't the first time the Serbian superstar had waged a solitary battle against the world and come out victorious.
He claimed that if Djokovic went on to lift his 10th trophy in Melbourne in three weeks' time, it would be one of the "greatest tennis stories ever".
Meanwhile, America's John Isner insisted that after winning the court case, the only thing left for the reigning Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion is to capture the trophy in Australia before leaving the country for good.
However, it was Nadal's countryman Lopez who came up with perhaps the best assessment as he termed Djokovic's triumph a victory for tennis.
Djokovic was earlier released from an Australian immigration detention centre after winning a court battle against the cancellation of his visa by Australia's federal government.
Having been triumphant in the law court, Belgrade-born Djokovic is back on track to pursue a men's record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open next week.
At present he, Nadal and Roger Federer each hold 20 major titles.
The Australian Open gets underway in Melbourne on 17 January.
