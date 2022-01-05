Australia Cancels World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's Visa, Intends to Deport Him Thursday

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to Australia over an issue with his visa, the country's Border Force (ABF) stated on Thursday.On Wednesday, the player arrived in Melbourne, when authorities discovered an error on his application."The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled," the statement reads. "Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia."The agency added that the phone was not confiscated from the tennis player during the events at the border control.
The World's best tennis player's participation in the Australian Open has been a source of great speculation for months because he refused to confirm his COVID-19 vaccination status, but last week, Djokovic was exempted from the mandate by the tournament's management.
