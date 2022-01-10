Novak Djokovic's Family Rejoice Over Australia's U-Turn on Visa Cancellation
13:01 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 13:40 GMT 10.01.2022)
Earlier in the day, Djokovic won a court battle to stay in Australia and take part in the Australian Open after his exemption from coronavirus vaccination rules was questioned.
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic took to Twitter to comment on the decision of the Australian judge to overturn his visa cancellation.
I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022
I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037
For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong 🙏🙏🙏🙏— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022
Earlier in the day, Djokovic's family held a press conference to brief the media about the problems the player had faced in trying to enter Australia despite receiving coronavirus vaccine exemption.
"We’re here to celebrate the victory of our son Novak. He always fought for justice. He’s done nothing wrong,” Novak’s mother Dijana said.
"It has been a massive challenge for us as a family. We have done everything we can to comply with all the protocols. We are very emotional and it's very difficult for us to defend Novak without offending anyone...Truth and justice have come out and I hereby want to thank Australia's legal system and judge Kelly, who has been unbiased and neutral as he took on board all the facts since he (Djokovic) landed at Melbourne airport, including the bullying he's been through," Djokovic's brother, Djordje, said during a press conference in Belgrade.