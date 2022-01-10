Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/australian-judge-rules-djokovic-can-stay-1092155679.html
Novak Djokovic's Family Rejoice Over Australia's U-Turn on Visa Cancellation
Novak Djokovic's Family Rejoice Over Australia's U-Turn on Visa Cancellation
Earlier in the day, Djokovic won a court battle to stay in Australia and take part in the Australian Open after his exemption from coronavirus vaccination... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T13:01+0000
2022-01-10T13:40+0000
novak djokovic
news
australia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic took to Twitter to comment on the decision of the Australian judge to overturn his visa cancellation. Earlier in the day, Djokovic's family held a press conference to brief the media about the problems the player had faced in trying to enter Australia despite receiving coronavirus vaccine exemption."It has been a massive challenge for us as a family. We have done everything we can to comply with all the protocols. We are very emotional and it's very difficult for us to defend Novak without offending anyone...Truth and justice have come out and I hereby want to thank Australia's legal system and judge Kelly, who has been unbiased and neutral as he took on board all the facts since he (Djokovic) landed at Melbourne airport, including the bullying he's been through," Djokovic's brother, Djordje, said during a press conference in Belgrade.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
novak djokovic, news, australia

Novak Djokovic's Family Rejoice Over Australia's U-Turn on Visa Cancellation

13:01 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 13:40 GMT 10.01.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Earlier in the day, Djokovic won a court battle to stay in Australia and take part in the Australian Open after his exemption from coronavirus vaccination rules was questioned.
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic took to Twitter to comment on the decision of the Australian judge to overturn his visa cancellation.
Earlier in the day, Djokovic's family held a press conference to brief the media about the problems the player had faced in trying to enter Australia despite receiving coronavirus vaccine exemption.
"We’re here to celebrate the victory of our son Novak. He always fought for justice. He’s done nothing wrong,” Novak’s mother Dijana said.
"It has been a massive challenge for us as a family. We have done everything we can to comply with all the protocols. We are very emotional and it's very difficult for us to defend Novak without offending anyone...Truth and justice have come out and I hereby want to thank Australia's legal system and judge Kelly, who has been unbiased and neutral as he took on board all the facts since he (Djokovic) landed at Melbourne airport, including the bullying he's been through," Djokovic's brother, Djordje, said during a press conference in Belgrade.
900001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:40 GMTFrench Overseas Minister Rallies for Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud
13:35 GMTPlans to Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth II´s 70 Years on Throne Unveiled
13:35 GMTUS Media Concerned by Iran’s Growing Naval Might, Beefing Up of Asymmetric Warfare Capabilities
13:32 GMTPolish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As Migrants Storm Polish-Belarusian Border
13:30 GMTDanish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information, Reports Say
13:27 GMTBoJo Reportedly To Reveal COVID-19 Strategy of 'Scaled Back Free Testing, Shorter Isolation Periods'
13:19 GMTIndian Supreme Court Appoints Panel to Investigate PM Modi's Security Breach
13:09 GMT'Disgrace, Pub Team': Fans & Pundits Slam Arsenal After Their Shock FA Cup Loss Against Nottingham
13:02 GMTRioters Reportedly Wanted to Seize Swords of Huns and Sakas From Almaty Museum
13:01 GMTNovak Djokovic's Family Rejoice Over Australia's U-Turn on Visa Cancellation
12:49 GMTCops Pepper Spray Novak Djokovic's Fans Rallying in Melbourne as Judge Orders His Release - Video
12:37 GMTJake Sullivan Reportedly Urged by 'Russia Hawks' to Send More Arms to Ukraine Ahead of Geneva Talks
12:35 GMTAmerican Airlines Evokes Backlash Online After Apologising for Pilot's 'Let's Go Brandon' Sticker
12:22 GMT‘Threat is Real’: Pakistan PM Khan Seeks Action Against Modi For Not Controlling Extremist Hindus
12:01 GMTIran Gave ‘Stinging Slap on America’s Face’ in Response to Soleimani Killing, Warns of More Revenge
11:48 GMTInquiry Will Examine Abuse of Police Powers in Everard Murder Case, UK Home Office Says
11:09 GMTIran to Hold New Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia in Iraq, Foreign Ministry Says
11:03 GMTUkraine Urges Germany to Impose ‘Preventative Punitive Measures’ on Russia, Scrap Nord Stream 2
10:59 GMTMyanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 4 Years in Prison, Reports Say
10:37 GMT'Mothers-In-Arms' Slam Blair's Knighthood For Afghanistan, Iraq Wars, While They 'Got to Bury Sons'