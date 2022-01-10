https://sputniknews.com/20220110/australian-judge-rules-djokovic-can-stay-1092155679.html

Novak Djokovic's Family Rejoice Over Australia's U-Turn on Visa Cancellation

Earlier in the day, Djokovic won a court battle to stay in Australia and take part in the Australian Open after his exemption from coronavirus vaccination... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic took to Twitter to comment on the decision of the Australian judge to overturn his visa cancellation. Earlier in the day, Djokovic's family held a press conference to brief the media about the problems the player had faced in trying to enter Australia despite receiving coronavirus vaccine exemption."It has been a massive challenge for us as a family. We have done everything we can to comply with all the protocols. We are very emotional and it's very difficult for us to defend Novak without offending anyone...Truth and justice have come out and I hereby want to thank Australia's legal system and judge Kelly, who has been unbiased and neutral as he took on board all the facts since he (Djokovic) landed at Melbourne airport, including the bullying he's been through," Djokovic's brother, Djordje, said during a press conference in Belgrade.

