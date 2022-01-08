Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/video-of-birds-arent-real-conspiracy-theory-creator-vomiting-during-live-interview-goes-viral--1092114358.html
Video of 'Birds Aren't Real' Conspiracy Theory Creator 'Vomiting' During Live Interview Goes Viral
Video of 'Birds Aren't Real' Conspiracy Theory Creator 'Vomiting' During Live Interview Goes Viral
The creator of the "Birds Aren't Real" conspiracy theory appeared to vomit during a live TV interview. Peter McIndoe, 23, appeared on Chicago's WGN to discuss his views, but less than a minute into the interview he started choking on his coffee and threw up right into the camera.
2022-01-08T12:51+0000
2022-01-08T12:51+0000
society
conspiracy theory
united states
birds
misinformation
fake news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091116915_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_03a20b76d634ced7356a3167343a3b2e.jpg
The creator of the "Birds Aren't Real" conspiracy theory appeared to vomit during a live TV interview. Peter McIndoe, 23, appeared on Chicago's WGN to discuss his views, but less than a minute into the interview he started choking on his coffee and threw up right into the camera.The young man then quickly apologised before the livestream cut away, but the sounds of McIndoe vomiting could still heard.McIndoe later posted a statement on the social media accounts of Birds Aren’t Real.It should be noted that the conspiracy theory spread by the movement is a satirical one. For years McIndoe has insisted that the government committed mass genocide of birds in the United States, killing 12 billion animals in order to replace them with drones to spy on people.Members of the movement claimed that bird drones use power lines to recharge their batteries and use faeces, which "actually" is a bugging device to track people's movements.The conspiracy theory has become extremely popular and the movement has more than half a million followers across its social media accounts.Last December, Peter McIndoe told The New York Times that he came up with the idea to make fun of individuals spreading fake news.His recent TV appearance sparked a wave of support from members of the movement, who called him "genius" and "the ultimate troll".Others joked that the government tried to assassinate McIndoe for spreading the truth.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091116915_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_123d5dfbb91677bbe12be72b3c18106f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, conspiracy theory, united states, birds, misinformation, fake news

Video of 'Birds Aren't Real' Conspiracy Theory Creator 'Vomiting' During Live Interview Goes Viral

12:51 GMT 08.01.2022
CC0 / / camera
camera - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Peter McIndoe started promoting the idea in 2017 and quickly became popular on social media among Generation Z. Last month, McIndoe revealed that he came up with the theory as a joke to make fun of people spreading misinformation.
The creator of the "Birds Aren't Real" conspiracy theory appeared to vomit during a live TV interview. Peter McIndoe, 23, appeared on Chicago's WGN to discuss his views, but less than a minute into the interview he started choking on his coffee and threw up right into the camera.

The young man then quickly apologised before the livestream cut away, but the sounds of McIndoe vomiting could still heard.

McIndoe later posted a statement on the social media accounts of Birds Aren’t Real.

"Mortified. Never imagined this amount of embarrassment was possible. I want to apologize to @wgnnews I want to apologize to bird truthers everywhere. The one time the media gives us a platform to spread the truth with the public and I totally messed it up. If you all don't want me to be your spokesman after this I undetstand", McIndoe wrote.

It should be noted that the conspiracy theory spread by the movement is a satirical one. For years McIndoe has insisted that the government committed mass genocide of birds in the United States, killing 12 billion animals in order to replace them with drones to spy on people.

Members of the movement claimed that bird drones use power lines to recharge their batteries and use faeces, which "actually" is a bugging device to track people's movements.

The conspiracy theory has become extremely popular and the movement has more than half a million followers across its social media accounts.

Last December, Peter McIndoe told The New York Times that he came up with the idea to make fun of individuals spreading fake news.

"Dealing in the world of misinformation for the past few years, we've been really conscious of the line we walk. It was a spontaneous joke, but it was a reflection of the absurdity everyone was feeling. It basically became an experiment in misinformation. We were able to construct an entirely fictional world that was reported on as fact by local media and questioned by members of the public", the 23-year-old said.


His recent TV appearance sparked a wave of support from members of the movement, who called him "genius" and "the ultimate troll".


Others joked that the government tried to assassinate McIndoe for spreading the truth.

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:54 GMTBandits in Kazakhstan Prepared for Mass Rallies, Had Foreign Backing, CIS Executive Committee Says
13:47 GMTPeople in Beirut Rallying Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
13:40 GMTRT Freelance Reporter Detained in Almaty
13:27 GMT'Gender Unicorn': University Students in Western Carolina Fume Over Mandatory 'Woke' Training
13:16 GMTMark Meadows Asks Supreme Court for 'Prompt' Move on Trump's Lawsuit Against House 6 Jan. Panel
12:51 GMTVideo of 'Birds Aren't Real' Conspiracy Theory Creator 'Vomiting' During Live Interview Goes Viral
12:41 GMTCapitol Riot Panel Allegedly Probing Trump Over Conspiracy to Derail Certification of 2020 Election
12:29 GMTTennis Australia Boss Speaks For First Time on Novak Djokovic Scandal as Tensions Escalate
12:25 GMTIran Sanctions 51 Americans, Including Top Military Brass, in Response to Soleimani's Killing
12:00 GMTAnti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
11:47 GMTKremlin: Lukashenko and Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon
11:36 GMTUK PM's Ethics Adviser Pressed to Reopen Probe Into Boris Johnson’s Flat Refurbishment
11:24 GMTChannel Migrants Reportedly Staying at UK Taxpayer-Funded Hotels Worth $169 a Night
11:01 GMTAustrians Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination and Pandemic Restrictions in Vienna
10:41 GMTIt's Now or Never: What's Behind Dems' Push for Changing Senate Rules & Passing Voting Rights Bills?
10:20 GMTMoscow: OSCE Hasn't Reacted to Multiple Attacks on Journalists Amid Riots in Kazakhstan
10:17 GMT'Hi Wokeys': Piers Morgan Pledges 'Very Nasty Surprise' for Meghan Markle Ahead of New Column Launch
09:57 GMT9/11 Victims' Families 'Insulted, Speechless' Over Harris Comparing Capitol Riot to al-Qaeda Attack
09:55 GMTKanye West Dating Julia Fox is 'Ploy to Get Under Kim Kardashian's Skin', Report Says
09:51 GMTNothing Personal, Satan: Turkmenistan’s President Orders to Extinguish ‘Gates of Hell’