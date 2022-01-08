Video of 'Birds Aren't Real' Conspiracy Theory Creator 'Vomiting' During Live Interview Goes Viral
Video of 'Birds Aren't Real' Conspiracy Theory Creator 'Vomiting' During Live Interview Goes Viral
The creator of the "Birds Aren't Real" conspiracy theory appeared to vomit during a live TV interview. Peter McIndoe, 23, appeared on Chicago's WGN to discuss his views, but less than a minute into the interview he started choking on his coffee and threw up right into the camera.
The creator of the "Birds Aren't Real" conspiracy theory appeared to vomit during a live TV interview. Peter McIndoe, 23, appeared on Chicago's WGN to discuss his views, but less than a minute into the interview he started choking on his coffee and threw up right into the camera.The young man then quickly apologised before the livestream cut away, but the sounds of McIndoe vomiting could still heard.McIndoe later posted a statement on the social media accounts of Birds Aren’t Real.It should be noted that the conspiracy theory spread by the movement is a satirical one. For years McIndoe has insisted that the government committed mass genocide of birds in the United States, killing 12 billion animals in order to replace them with drones to spy on people.Members of the movement claimed that bird drones use power lines to recharge their batteries and use faeces, which "actually" is a bugging device to track people's movements.The conspiracy theory has become extremely popular and the movement has more than half a million followers across its social media accounts.Last December, Peter McIndoe told The New York Times that he came up with the idea to make fun of individuals spreading fake news.His recent TV appearance sparked a wave of support from members of the movement, who called him "genius" and "the ultimate troll".Others joked that the government tried to assassinate McIndoe for spreading the truth.
Peter McIndoe started promoting the idea in 2017 and quickly became popular on social media among Generation Z. Last month, McIndoe revealed that he came up with the theory as a joke to make fun of people spreading misinformation.
The creator of the "Birds Aren't Real" conspiracy theory appeared to vomit during a live TV interview. Peter McIndoe, 23, appeared on Chicago's WGN to discuss his views, but less than a minute into the interview he started choking on his coffee and threw up right into the camera.
The young man then quickly apologised before the livestream cut away, but the sounds of McIndoe vomiting could still heard.
McIndoe later posted a statement on the social media accounts of Birds Aren’t Real.
"Mortified. Never imagined this amount of embarrassment was possible. I want to apologize to @wgnnews I want to apologize to bird truthers everywhere. The one time the media gives us a platform to spread the truth with the public and I totally messed it up. If you all don't want me to be your spokesman after this I undetstand", McIndoe wrote.
It should be noted that the conspiracy theory spread by the movement is a satirical one. For years McIndoe has insisted that the government committed mass genocide of birds in the United States, killing 12 billion animals in order to replace them with drones to spy on people.
Members of the movement claimed that bird drones use power lines to recharge their batteries and use faeces, which "actually" is a bugging device to track people's movements.
The conspiracy theory has become extremely popular and the movement has more than half a million followers across its social media accounts.
Last December, Peter McIndoe told The New York Times that he came up with the idea to make fun of individuals spreading fake news.
"Dealing in the world of misinformation for the past few years, we've been really conscious of the line we walk. It was a spontaneous joke, but it was a reflection of the absurdity everyone was feeling. It basically became an experiment in misinformation. We were able to construct an entirely fictional world that was reported on as fact by local media and questioned by members of the public", the 23-year-old said.
His recent TV appearance sparked a wave of support from members of the movement, who called him "genius" and "the ultimate troll".
Peter- you have given this movement everything and it should never be expected of you to be moving at 100% 24/7. You are doing your best and that’s all anybody can ask for. Take a breath, don’t listen to hate, relax, and take care of yourself. A lot of people look up to you.