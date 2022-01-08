https://sputniknews.com/20220108/video-of-birds-arent-real-conspiracy-theory-creator-vomiting-during-live-interview-goes-viral--1092114358.html

Video of 'Birds Aren't Real' Conspiracy Theory Creator 'Vomiting' During Live Interview Goes Viral

Video of 'Birds Aren't Real' Conspiracy Theory Creator 'Vomiting' During Live Interview Goes Viral

The creator of the "Birds Aren't Real" conspiracy theory appeared to vomit during a live TV interview. Peter McIndoe, 23, appeared on Chicago's WGN to discuss his views, but less than a minute into the interview he started choking on his coffee and threw up right into the camera.

The creator of the "Birds Aren't Real" conspiracy theory appeared to vomit during a live TV interview. Peter McIndoe, 23, appeared on Chicago's WGN to discuss his views, but less than a minute into the interview he started choking on his coffee and threw up right into the camera.The young man then quickly apologised before the livestream cut away, but the sounds of McIndoe vomiting could still heard.McIndoe later posted a statement on the social media accounts of Birds Aren’t Real.It should be noted that the conspiracy theory spread by the movement is a satirical one. For years McIndoe has insisted that the government committed mass genocide of birds in the United States, killing 12 billion animals in order to replace them with drones to spy on people.Members of the movement claimed that bird drones use power lines to recharge their batteries and use faeces, which "actually" is a bugging device to track people's movements.The conspiracy theory has become extremely popular and the movement has more than half a million followers across its social media accounts.Last December, Peter McIndoe told The New York Times that he came up with the idea to make fun of individuals spreading fake news.His recent TV appearance sparked a wave of support from members of the movement, who called him "genius" and "the ultimate troll".Others joked that the government tried to assassinate McIndoe for spreading the truth.

