No Coronavirus, No Moon Landing: Survey Shows High Trust in Conspiracy Theories in Italy

The internet allows people to seek knowledge around the world, but no one said it would be something correct - in fact, the "knowledge" people obtain online... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

Conspiracy theories prove to be popular among Italians, a survey conducted by the research institute Censis has indicated. According to the authors of the report, titled "Italian Society in 2021", people resort to "magical thinking" as their expectations of a better life are betrayed. Despite the high amount of fully vaccinated individuals in the country (around 77%), the poll shows that Italians are sceptical about the pandemic: almost 6% of the 1,200 respondents did not believe the virus existed, and up to 11% said that vaccines are not helping against the infection.Over 64% of respondents also stated that big multinational corporations were "responsible for everything that happens to us".At the same time, around 20% of the Italian population believed that 5G technology is being used to control people's minds. Classical conspiracies also had their share of devotees: around 10% said that the Moon landing was fake, and almost 6% believed that the Earth is flat.The survey also showed Italians' concerns about the economy amid growing prices and job market grievances: 81% said it is very difficult for a young person to get back all the efforts put into education. More than half (51%) of respondents believe that despite the GDP rebound registered this year, the country will never achieve previous levels of economic growth, and the best days of Italy are in the past.

Thomas Turk Sounds like Phyza handout.. terming doubts about COVID/Vax conspiracy theories. News for you Phyza,many know..Circulation. A warning. Abstract 10712. mRNA COVID vaccines dramatically increase Endotheleal Inflammation Markers. Cardiology Advisor. The risk of developing acute coronary syndrome (ACS) significantly increased in patients after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to a report presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021, held from November 13 to 15. British Medical Journal. A stunning report from the prestigious British Medical Journal details a whistleblower’s account of data integrity issues in Pfizer’s pivotal Phase III trial for its COVID vaccine. Both Pfizer and the FDA were informed of these issues, but seemingly no action was taken. This raises unsettling questions about the data government agencies relied upon to authorize a vaccine that has now been administered to millions of Americans... and the rest. 0

Thomas Turk US lawyer Dr Francis Boyle has evidence that Harvard U Chem. Dept. Dr. Ch. Lieber & Oz. Health Dept aided Wuhan Labs in the project to create the bio-weapon spike protein. A spike protein cannot be idented as a virus, so 1M US$ reward for its ident is NOT taken up. Dr. Kary Mullins, inventor of the PCR test stated that his test only idents strands of DNA from Hep. and Flu. US Dr. Elisabeth Eads studies noted that the PCR test gives 97% false positives. WHO on Jan. 20, 2021 in their Directive #202005 stated that the PCR test is of NO VALUE.. this superseding their Jan.20.2020 advice to do PCR tests. Global Research. 11.11.21. Dr. Ayyana Love. Graphine Oxide in the injection as a means to deliver nanotech. into our blood. (Natural News) Dr. Patricia Lee et al, in sworn declarations stated.. “fully vaccinated” patients are flooding hospitals with serious injuries caused by the injection. 0

italy

