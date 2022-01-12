https://sputniknews.com/20220112/unease-protests-as-yet-another-us-nuclear-sub-arrives-in-arctic-norway-1092195272.html

Unease, Protests as Yet Another US Nuclear Sub Arrives in Arctic Norway

Unease, Protests as Yet Another US Nuclear Sub Arrives in Arctic Norway

The arrival of the nuclear submarine USS “Washington” armed with cruise missiles to northern Norway has sparked strong reactions and protests.

2022-01-12T07:57+0000

2022-01-12T07:57+0000

2022-01-12T07:57+0000

news

military & intelligence

europe

norway

scandinavia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1a/1080286118_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_6fc5d8e1c43c7287a475ba0ff8870739.jpg

On Tuesday, 11 December, the nuclear submarine USS Washington arrived in Tromsø in northern Norway, sparking strong reactions and protests.The US submarine is armed with cruise missiles and tasked with patrolling the northern waters, where Russian submarines sail out of the Northern fleet's bases at the Kola Bay and the Barents Sea.According to protesters who gathered outside the guarded gates of the Tønsnes harbour outside of Tromsø, the port calls make Norway a piece in a dangerous game between superpowers.Håkon Elvenes of the organisation “No to nuclear-powered warships” believes that US nuclear submarines should not be allowed to dock in Norway, and is concerned about the symbolic effect of them being invited into Norwegian waters.Elvenes's organisation received support from the Young Reds, the youth wing of the Reds Party. Its leader Alberta Tennøe Bekkhus argued that that NATO has pursued aggressive rhetoric and a provocative policy against Russia, and that Norway is to blame for welcoming large military forces from the US. By facilitating port calls by nuclear US submarines, Norway is stirring the superpower conflict further, she argued.“It is absolutely right to criticise Russia for a lot of what it does, but we think it is beside the point to only talk about Russia, when the West and Norway also have been involved in creating this conflict,” Bekkhus told NRK.Therefore, the Young Reds argue that a new agreement between the US and Norway on the military use of Norwegian soil is completely wrong.“Now you will actually introduce permanent areas that can be used for this. It will only make Norway more insecure,” Bekkhus argued.Bekkhus referred to the Supplementary Defence Cooperation Agreement (SDCA), which facilitates further defence ties with the US. The agreement complements existing bilateral agreements with the US and NATO and allows for the creation of so-called “agreed areas” at Norwegian military bases to be used jointly by Norwegian, US and allied forces. It is furthermore possible for the US to set up its own infrastructure on the bases, which are paid for by the US, with American usage rights, but will be owned by Norway.Last year, a visit by a fellow US sub sparked similar reactions and protests as it transpired that the Tromsø municipality lacked the expertise or equipment to handle a possible accident with radioactive leakage, which could lead to a deadly public health crisis as well as environmental pollution.Reds Party leader Bjørnar Moxnes argued that the Defence Ministry had underestimated and downplayed the consequences of an accident and stressed that Tromsø will become a major military target.With a population of above 71,000, the city of Tromsø is Western Europe's largest above the Arctic Circle.Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned the last port call that happened in May 2021 and suggested that the civil port in the immediate vicinity of the Russian border was becoming “the next NATO outpost”.

https://sputniknews.com/20210511/i-fear-that-our-city-will-become-a-bomb-target-us-sub-greeted-with-protests-in-norway-1082851966.html

Tom One the crew didn’t leave the boat, they just needed some fresh, clean air….oh and a few tins of beer. 0

Nevi'im It has 1 × S9G PWR nuclear reactor[5] 280,000 shp (210 MW), HEU 93.5%[6][7] enriched uranium weapon grade fuel reactor. It is a sitting target for a hypersonic kinetic energy weapon which can turn this reactor into a nuclear weapon. It also can carry nuclear weapons and the Septic have a tradition to be weapon hot on entering a harbour. 0

2

norway

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, military & intelligence, europe, norway, scandinavia