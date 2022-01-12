https://sputniknews.com/20220112/nato-seeking-to-contain-russia-top-russian-negotiator-says-after-talks-1092209867.html

NATO Seeks to 'Contain' Russia, There's 'No Room for Common Positive Agenda', Top Diplomat Says

Russian and NATO officials met in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss security proposels put forth by the Russian Foreign Ministry in December aimed at cooling... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International

Wednesday's meeting of the Russia-NATO Council were open and direct, but there were many disagreements, and the Western alliance has demonstrated that there is no room for a common positive agrenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said."Today's meeting was devoted precisely to the analysis of the factors affecting the degradation of European security which we have observed in recent years," Grushko said, speaking to reporters Wednesday after the conclusion of the meeting.One of these factors, the diplomat noted, was NATO's constant expansion toward Russia. "Let me remind you that in 1997 there was only one country sharing a border with Russia knocking on NATO's door: Poland. Today, many countries have joined the alliance, and their territories are being openly used to project power against Russia from various geographic locations and into its strategic interior," he said."This seriously worsens our security and creates unacceptable risks for our security which we will confront," Grushko added.

