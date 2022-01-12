Registration was successful!
NATO Seeks to 'Contain' Russia, There's 'No Room for Common Positive Agenda', Top Diplomat Says

16:20 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 16:37 GMT 12.01.2022)
Russian and NATO officials met in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss security proposels put forth by the Russian Foreign Ministry in December aimed at cooling tensions between Moscow and the Western bloc. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance won't give up its open door policy, or its right to beef up troop numbers near Russia.
Wednesday's meeting of the Russia-NATO Council were open and direct, but there were many disagreements, and the Western alliance has demonstrated that there is no room for a common positive agrenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said.
"Today's meeting was devoted precisely to the analysis of the factors affecting the degradation of European security which we have observed in recent years," Grushko said, speaking to reporters Wednesday after the conclusion of the meeting.
One of these factors, the diplomat noted, was NATO's constant expansion toward Russia. "Let me remind you that in 1997 there was only one country sharing a border with Russia knocking on NATO's door: Poland. Today, many countries have joined the alliance, and their territories are being openly used to project power against Russia from various geographic locations and into its strategic interior," he said.
"This seriously worsens our security and creates unacceptable risks for our security which we will confront," Grushko added.
Popular comments
Zionists would rather destroy the whole world than accepting the cessation of a unipolar world under their control.
RRock
12 January, 19:29 GMT2
Disrespectful...really disrespectful Russia don't command anymore gone are the days when you hear the word Russia you run for because a rusky is really risky but damn! Nobody fears Russia anymore wow 😲 things change so fast
Plove Cross
12 January, 19:32 GMT1
