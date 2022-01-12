Wednesday's meeting of the Russia-NATO Council were open and direct, but there were many disagreements, and the Western alliance has demonstrated that there is no room for a common positive agrenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said."Today's meeting was devoted precisely to the analysis of the factors affecting the degradation of European security which we have observed in recent years," Grushko said, speaking to reporters Wednesday after the conclusion of the meeting.One of these factors, the diplomat noted, was NATO's constant expansion toward Russia. "Let me remind you that in 1997 there was only one country sharing a border with Russia knocking on NATO's door: Poland. Today, many countries have joined the alliance, and their territories are being openly used to project power against Russia from various geographic locations and into its strategic interior," he said."This seriously worsens our security and creates unacceptable risks for our security which we will confront," Grushko added.
Rock
Zionists would rather destroy the whole world than accepting the cessation of a unipolar world under their control.
2
Plove Cross
Disrespectful...really disrespectful Russia don't command anymore gone are the days when you hear the word Russia you run for because a rusky is really risky but damn! Nobody fears Russia anymore wow 😲 things change so fast
1
4
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato
NATO Seeks to 'Contain' Russia, There's 'No Room for Common Positive Agenda', Top Diplomat Says
Russian and NATO officials met in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss security proposels put forth by the Russian Foreign Ministry in December aimed at cooling tensions between Moscow and the Western bloc. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance won't give up its open door policy, or its right to beef up troop numbers near Russia.
Wednesday's meeting of the Russia-NATO Council were open and direct, but there were many disagreements, and the Western alliance has demonstrated that there is no room for a common positive agrenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said.
"Today's meeting was devoted precisely to the analysis of the factors affecting the degradation of European security which we have observed in recent years," Grushko said, speaking to reporters Wednesday after the conclusion of the meeting.
One of these factors, the diplomat noted, was NATO's constant expansion toward Russia. "Let me remind you that in 1997 there was only one country sharing a border with Russia knocking on NATO's door: Poland. Today, many countries have joined the alliance, and their territories are being openly used to project power against Russia from various geographic locations and into its strategic interior," he said.
"This seriously worsens our security and creates unacceptable risks for our security which we will confront," Grushko added.
Disrespectful...really disrespectful Russia don't command anymore gone are the days when you hear the word Russia you run for because a rusky is really risky but damn! Nobody fears Russia anymore wow 😲 things change so fast