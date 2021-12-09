https://sputniknews.com/20211209/putin-what-is-happening-in-donbass-resembles-a-genocide-1091396012.html

Putin: What is Happening in Donbass Resembles Genocide

Putin: What is Happening in Donbass Resembles Genocide

Large swathes of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk were thrust into civil war in the spring of 2014 after local residents dissatisfied with... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International

The situation in Donbass resembles a genocide, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.The Russian president made the comments Thursday at a meeting of the Russian council for the development of civil society and human rights, of which Vyshinsky is a member.Putin suggested that Russophobia was the first step toward genocide, and stressed that "we need to act very carefully so as not to devalue the meaning of these concepts." Unfortunately, he said, the concepts should reflect the realities of events taking place on the ground. "Let's think about it," he urged.The president's remarks come amid an atmosphere of tensions and fears of gathering clouds of war in Ukraine as Russia and the West accuse one another of preparing for military operations. In recent weeks, Washington and its allies have accused Moscow of pulling troops to the border with Ukraine. Russia has denied the claims, while voicing concerns of its own that Kiev may attempt to resolve the frozen Donbass conflict by force by using advanced anti-tank weapons and drones provided by the US and Turkey.Residents of eastern Ukraine began demanding independence from Ukraine in the spring of 2014, following a Western-backed coup d'etat in Kiev in February of that year which saw ultranationalists come to power. Fearing that the autonomy demands could spread to other eastern regions, including Khakov, Nikolaev and Odessa, Kiev responded with military force, with Donbass militiamen taking up arms to fight federal forces and sparking a civil war.

