https://sputniknews.com/20220112/russian-deputy-foreign-minister-grushko-speaks-after-meeting-with-nato-in-brussels-1092199187.html

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko Speaks After Meeting With NATO in Brussels

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko Speaks After Meeting With NATO in Brussels

Live broadcast from Brussels, Belgium, where Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko gives a press conference after a Russia-NATO Council meeting.

2022-01-12T16:15+0000

2022-01-12T16:15+0000

2022-01-12T16:15+0000

brussels

russia

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092199162_0:198:2937:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_e9acf9f29511b12920d819e01fe4a294.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from Brussels, Belgium where Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko is giving a press conference after the Russia-NATO Council meeting.It was the council's first meeting in the past 2.5 years and it followed the lengthy negotiations between Moscow and Washington in Geneva on Monday when the sides discussed tensions that had escalated in late 2020 amid Western media reports that Russia was plotting an "invasion" of Ukraine, a claim Moscow strongly denied. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Deputy FM Grushko speaks following NATO-Russia meeting Russian Deputy FM Grushko speaks following NATO-Russia meeting 2022-01-12T16:15+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

brussels, russia, nato, видео