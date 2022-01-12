Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING: NATO Seeking to 'Contain' Russia, Top Russian Negotiator Says After Talks
Live broadcast from Brussels, Belgium, where Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko gives a press conference after a Russia-NATO Council meeting.
Watch a live broadcast from Brussels, Belgium where Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko is giving a press conference after the Russia-NATO Council meeting.It was the council's first meeting in the past 2.5 years and it followed the lengthy negotiations between Moscow and Washington in Geneva on Monday when the sides discussed tensions that had escalated in late 2020 amid Western media reports that Russia was plotting an "invasion" of Ukraine, a claim Moscow strongly denied. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko Speaks After Meeting With NATO in Brussels

16:15 GMT 12.01.2022
© OLIVIER HOSLETUS Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (2ndL), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (3rdL), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko (3rdR) and Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin (2ndR) attend the NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, on January 12, 2022.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (2ndL), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (3rdL), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko (3rdR) and Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin (2ndR) attend the NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, on January 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© OLIVIER HOSLET
Earlier in the day, the delegations of Russia and NATO met for the first time in more than two years to exchange views on the latest escalation of tensions in the east of Ukraine.
Watch a live broadcast from Brussels, Belgium where Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko is giving a press conference after the Russia-NATO Council meeting.
It was the council's first meeting in the past 2.5 years and it followed the lengthy negotiations between Moscow and Washington in Geneva on Monday when the sides discussed tensions that had escalated in late 2020 amid Western media reports that Russia was plotting an "invasion" of Ukraine, a claim Moscow strongly denied.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
100000
16:20 GMTNATO Seeks to 'Contain' Russia, There's 'No Room for Common Positive Agenda', Top Diplomat Says
16:15 GMTRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko Speaks After Meeting With NATO in Brussels
