Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko Speaks After Meeting With NATO in Brussels

Watch a live broadcast from Brussels, Belgium where Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko is giving a press conference after the Russia-NATO Council meeting.It was the council's first meeting in the past 2.5 years and it followed the lengthy negotiations between Moscow and Washington in Geneva on Monday when the sides discussed tensions that had escalated in late 2020 amid Western media reports that Russia was plotting an "invasion" of Ukraine, a claim Moscow strongly denied. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Deputy FM Grushko speaks following NATO-Russia meeting
Russian Deputy FM Grushko speaks following NATO-Russia meeting
Earlier in the day, the delegations of Russia and NATO met for the first time in more than two years to exchange views on the latest escalation of tensions in the east of Ukraine.
Watch a live broadcast from Brussels, Belgium where Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko is giving a press conference after the Russia-NATO Council meeting.
It was the council's first meeting in the past 2.5 years and it followed the lengthy negotiations between Moscow and Washington in Geneva on Monday when the sides discussed tensions that had escalated in late 2020 amid Western media reports that Russia was plotting an "invasion" of Ukraine, a claim Moscow strongly denied.