Quit Name-Calling: White House Press Sec Psaki Hits Out at Ted Cruz For Threats to Impeach Joe Biden

The Texas senator is one of the staunchest critics of the Democrat, in particular the administration’s decision to introduce COVID-19 restrictions like mask and vaccine mandates as well as Biden’s immigration and foreign policy.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has hit out at Ted Cruz for making threats to impeach US president Joe Biden for the migrant crisis at the US southern border with Mexico. When asked whether the White House has any reaction to the lawmaker’s remark Psaki said the following:Ted Cruz made his remark while speaking on his podcast 'Verdict'. The Texan senator said Republicans will call for “serious investigations” into the Biden administration if they win a majority in the House of Representatives in the 2022 mid-term elections, something the lawmaker described as "overwhelmingly likely".Cruz then went on to say that Republicans may start impeachment proceedings against president Joe Biden for his administration’s immigration policy, which he described as “utter lawlessness”, although he admitted there may be other grounds for an impeachment. Cruz suggested that the motion will be retaliation for the two impeachment proceedings launched against former US president Donald Trump.Donald Trump was first impeached in 2019 under obstruction of Congress and abuse of power charges relating to his alleged attempts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on Joe Biden to influence the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Senate held by Republicans acquitted the 45th president. In 2021, he was impeached for an unprecedented second time on charges of incitement to insurrection relating to the storming of the Capitol. He was acquitted again. Trump described both trials as a political witch-hunt.The Migrant CrisisThe Biden administration has been criticised by Republicans for the surge in how many migrants are crossing into the US on the country's border with Mexico. Opponents of the president say his decision to reverse immigration laws adopted under his predecessor Donald Trump has contributed to the surge.After his inauguration Joe Biden terminated asylum agreements with several Central American countries and suspended the policy requiring migrants to wait for asylum hearings outside the United States, although he later reinstated the "remain in Mexico" policy, and the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to use Trump-era border wall funds to close gaps in the barrier on the border with Mexico.Another move, which critics argue contributed to the illegal border crossings, is Joe Biden’s proposal to offer legal status to 11 million undocumented individuals inside the United States.This triggered a wave of migrants attempting to cross into the country with hundreds of thousands of people being apprehended by border officials. According to the New York Times, almost 2 million people trying to get into the United States in 2021.The White House has insisted that illegal border crossings are driven by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic with vice-president Kamala Harris insisting that instead of dealing with the crisis on the border one has to focus on the root causes of migration – corruption and lack of economic opportunities in Central America.Republicans insisted that the reversal of Trump’s era policies as well as Biden’s stance on the issue of migration has "encouraged" asylum seekers to travel to the US.

