Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/quit-name-calling-white-house-press-sec-psaki-hits-out-at-ted-cruz-for-threats-to-impeach-joe-biden-1092066322.html
Quit Name-Calling: White House Press Sec Psaki Hits Out at Ted Cruz For Threats to Impeach Joe Biden
Quit Name-Calling: White House Press Sec Psaki Hits Out at Ted Cruz For Threats to Impeach Joe Biden
The Texas senator is one of the staunchest critics of the Democrat, in particular the administration’s decision to introduce COVID-19 restrictions like mask and vaccine mandates as well as Biden’s immigration and foreign policy.
2022-01-06T15:01+0000
2022-01-06T15:01+0000
us
joe biden
donald trump
jen psaki
ted cruz
impeachment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082195919_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3fe43e0d8b8e218b1db7e567e9d08d1c.jpg
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has hit out at Ted Cruz for making threats to impeach US president Joe Biden for the migrant crisis at the US southern border with Mexico. When asked whether the White House has any reaction to the lawmaker’s remark Psaki said the following:Ted Cruz made his remark while speaking on his podcast 'Verdict'. The Texan senator said Republicans will call for “serious investigations” into the Biden administration if they win a majority in the House of Representatives in the 2022 mid-term elections, something the lawmaker described as "overwhelmingly likely".Cruz then went on to say that Republicans may start impeachment proceedings against president Joe Biden for his administration’s immigration policy, which he described as “utter lawlessness”, although he admitted there may be other grounds for an impeachment. Cruz suggested that the motion will be retaliation for the two impeachment proceedings launched against former US president Donald Trump.Donald Trump was first impeached in 2019 under obstruction of Congress and abuse of power charges relating to his alleged attempts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on Joe Biden to influence the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Senate held by Republicans acquitted the 45th president. In 2021, he was impeached for an unprecedented second time on charges of incitement to insurrection relating to the storming of the Capitol. He was acquitted again. Trump described both trials as a political witch-hunt.The Migrant CrisisThe Biden administration has been criticised by Republicans for the surge in how many migrants are crossing into the US on the country's border with Mexico. Opponents of the president say his decision to reverse immigration laws adopted under his predecessor Donald Trump has contributed to the surge.After his inauguration Joe Biden terminated asylum agreements with several Central American countries and suspended the policy requiring migrants to wait for asylum hearings outside the United States, although he later reinstated the "remain in Mexico" policy, and the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to use Trump-era border wall funds to close gaps in the barrier on the border with Mexico.Another move, which critics argue contributed to the illegal border crossings, is Joe Biden’s proposal to offer legal status to 11 million undocumented individuals inside the United States.This triggered a wave of migrants attempting to cross into the country with hundreds of thousands of people being apprehended by border officials. According to the New York Times, almost 2 million people trying to get into the United States in 2021.The White House has insisted that illegal border crossings are driven by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic with vice-president Kamala Harris insisting that instead of dealing with the crisis on the border one has to focus on the root causes of migration – corruption and lack of economic opportunities in Central America.Republicans insisted that the reversal of Trump’s era policies as well as Biden’s stance on the issue of migration has "encouraged" asylum seekers to travel to the US.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082195919_243:0:2974:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d9cb9e297c7a51ec52c5de2a7476837e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, donald trump, jen psaki, ted cruz, impeachment

Quit Name-Calling: White House Press Sec Psaki Hits Out at Ted Cruz For Threats to Impeach Joe Biden

15:01 GMT 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 25, 2021
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Texas senator is one of the staunchest critics of the Democrat, in particular the administration’s decision to introduce COVID-19 restrictions such as masks and vaccine mandates as well as Biden’s immigration and foreign policy.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has hit out at Ted Cruz for making threats to impeach US president Joe Biden for the migrant crisis at the US southern border with Mexico. When asked whether the White House has any reaction to the lawmaker’s remark Psaki said the following:

"Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and putting in place measures that will help make sure smart security is what we see at the border, taking a more humane approach to the border instead of name-calling, accusation calling, and making predictions of the future."

Ted Cruz made his remark while speaking on his podcast 'Verdict'. The Texan senator said Republicans will call for “serious investigations” into the Biden administration if they win a majority in the House of Representatives in the 2022 mid-term elections, something the lawmaker described as "overwhelmingly likely".

Cruz then went on to say that Republicans may start impeachment proceedings against president Joe Biden for his administration’s immigration policy, which he described as “utter lawlessness”, although he admitted there may be other grounds for an impeachment. Cruz suggested that the motion will be retaliation for the two impeachment proceedings launched against former US president Donald Trump.

“Whether it’s justified or not, the Democrats weaponised impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponise it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know what’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” he said.

Donald Trump was first impeached in 2019 under obstruction of Congress and abuse of power charges relating to his alleged attempts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on Joe Biden to influence the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Senate held by Republicans acquitted the 45th president.

In 2021, he was impeached for an unprecedented second time on charges of incitement to insurrection relating to the storming of the Capitol. He was acquitted again. Trump described both trials as a political witch-hunt.

The Migrant Crisis

The Biden administration has been criticised by Republicans for the surge in how many migrants are crossing into the US on the country's border with Mexico. Opponents of the president say his decision to reverse immigration laws adopted under his predecessor Donald Trump has contributed to the surge.
After his inauguration Joe Biden terminated asylum agreements with several Central American countries and suspended the policy requiring migrants to wait for asylum hearings outside the United States, although he later reinstated the "remain in Mexico" policy, and the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to use Trump-era border wall funds to close gaps in the barrier on the border with Mexico.

Another move, which critics argue contributed to the illegal border crossings, is Joe Biden’s proposal to offer legal status to 11 million undocumented individuals inside the United States.

This triggered a wave of migrants attempting to cross into the country with hundreds of thousands of people being apprehended by border officials. According to the New York Times, almost 2 million people trying to get into the United States in 2021.

The White House has insisted that illegal border crossings are driven by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic with vice-president Kamala Harris insisting that instead of dealing with the crisis on the border one has to focus on the root causes of migration – corruption and lack of economic opportunities in Central America.

Republicans insisted that the reversal of Trump’s era policies as well as Biden’s stance on the issue of migration has "encouraged" asylum seekers to travel to the US.
303100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:59 GMTBuckle Up People: First Case of 'Flurona' Reported in Los Angeles As Omicron Runs Riot
15:26 GMTUranium Prices on the Rise As Unrest in Kazakhstan Continues
15:01 GMTQuit Name-Calling: White House Press Sec Psaki Hits Out at Ted Cruz For Threats to Impeach Joe Biden
14:33 GMTHospital Missing 500 Staff With COVID Says Only Come to A&E if You're Near Death
14:28 GMT'Web of Lies' vs 'Political Theatre': Biden, Trump Exchange Accusations on Capitol Riot Anniversary
14:18 GMTPresident Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks on Anniversary of Capitol Hill Riot
14:14 GMTSenate Democrats Reportedly Mull Rejecting Ted Cruz's Bill on New Anti-Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
13:56 GMTScholars: US Likely to See More Robust Effort to Overturn Vote in 2024
13:56 GMT'If You Are Vaccinated You Can Play': Rafael Nadal Takes a Sly Dig at Novak Djokovic's Visa Troubles
13:52 GMTSituation Outside US Capitol on Anniversary of Mass Protest
13:43 GMTIndian Celeb Stylist Jawed Habib Trolled for Spitting on Woman's Head While Giving Haircut - Video
13:42 GMTAustralia, Japan Sign Landmark Defence Pact to Fasten Military Assets Deployment in Indo-Pacific
13:36 GMTSeattle Police Led 'Misinformation Effort' Invoking Proud Boys' Name During 2020 Racial Protests
13:26 GMTMayhem in Kazakhstan: Police Officers Beheaded, Stores Looted, Hospitals Surrounded - PHOTO, VIDEO
12:43 GMTCrisis at Man Utd Escalates as Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, & Other Stars Press for Old Trafford Exit
12:37 GMTKazakhstan to Introduce Temporary Moratorium on Increases in Tariffs on Utilities
12:27 GMTManchester City Chief Pep Guardiola Tests Positive For COVID-19
12:18 GMTDemocrats Pressuring Senators Manchin, Sinema to Back Changes to Filibuster
11:54 GMTUK Government Told to 'Wake Up' as Omicron Wave Exacerbates Health Staffing Crisis
11:52 GMTTop British Law Firm Pays Record Fine Over 'Serious Breaches' of Anti-Money Laundering Rules