DHS to Redirect Trump-Era Border Wall Cash to Close US-Mexico Barrier Gaps, Fix Erosion Issues

DHS announced Monday it plans to use Trump-era border wall funds to undertake various activities, including the closure of gaps in the US-Mexico barrier and the installation of erosion control measures, among other initiatives.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday that it plans to use Trump-era border wall project funds to undertake a number of activities, including the closure of gaps in the US-Mexico barrier, the installation of erosion control measures, and the completion of prior construction on nearby patrol, maintenance, and access roads. A number of incomplete US Department of Defense projects—primarily in Tucson, Arizona—will be completed to address a variety of safety concerns, the release detailed. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas authorized the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a subsidiary of the DHS, to carry out activities originally proposed in April. Shortly after Biden assumed office, his administration took swift action against Trump-era border wall efforts, issuing a proclamation on January 20 that suspended all US-Mexico barrier efforts and ordering the development of a plan to redirect funds and repurpose wall construction contracts.Biden's suspension of Trump's US-Mexico border wall efforts triggered a backlash from some Republicans, primarily those hailing from the southern US, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who inaugurated his first stretch of state-funded barriers on Saturday. Per CBP data, US authorities encountered more than 1.7 million migrants at the US-Mexico border during fiscal year 2021. Additionally, US border agents apprehended an estimated 1.66 million migrants at the southern border, exceeding the previous record-high of 1.64 million apprehensions in 2000.

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

