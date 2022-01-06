https://sputniknews.com/20220106/white-house-press-sec-psaki-says-joe-biden-has-no-free-time-to-think-data-suggests-otherwise--1092059666.html

White House Press Sec. Psaki Says Joe Biden Has No Free Time to Think, Data Suggests Otherwise

White House Press Sec. Psaki Says Joe Biden Has No Free Time to Think, Data Suggests Otherwise

US President Joe Biden doesn't have free time to think, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Speaking at the latest press briefing, the official was asked how the Democrat was spending his day in terms of preparing for a speech commemorating the anniversary of the storming of the Capitol

2022-01-06T11:29+0000

2022-01-06T11:29+0000

2022-01-06T11:29+0000

joe biden

jen psaki

us

delaware

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574853_0:0:3173:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_06f6ecdaa2fd8df2bd647d1809031612.jpg

US President Joe Biden doesn't have free time to think, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Speaking at the latest press briefing, the official was asked how the Democrat was spending his day in terms of preparing for a speech commemorating the anniversary of the storming of the Capitol. Mrs Psaki said the following:The press secretary's remark has since been questioned as data provided by journalist Mark Knoller, who has been gathering statistics on the president's daily activities, suggests that Joe Biden spent more than a quarter of his days in office in Delaware. Knoller said that the Democrat spent 95 days in his home state.Some of these days featured visits from family, friends, and other individuals. The Biden administration has refused to release details about these visits. The latter prompted criticism from the Democrat's detractors. Tom Fitton, president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, said the public has an interest in knowing who visits the president of the United States. "It's an easy way to bypass the alleged transparency they're promising. The presidency doesn't stop when he's visiting Delaware", he said.Commenting on the Democrat's frequent trips to his home state, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that Joe Biden is "always working, no matter where" he is.The news comes amid accusations by critics that POTUS is avoiding interviews with major US outlets and ignoring questions from reporters during briefings. Biden's relationship with the media has been somewhat cold. He's so far given 18 interviews, compared to 89 for his predecessor Donald Trump and 141 for his ally Barack Obama. The White House has dismissed the accusations, saying that the president has had a "packed schedule" and pointed to the impromptu sessions with the press Biden's held on a regular basis.

delaware

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

joe biden, jen psaki, us, delaware