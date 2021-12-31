https://sputniknews.com/20211231/nascar-driver-brandon-brown-receives-sponsorship-from-crypto-dubbed-lets-go-brandon-1091927549.html

NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Receives Sponsorship From Crypto Dubbed ‘Let's Go Brandon’

NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Receives Sponsorship From Crypto Dubbed ‘Let's Go Brandon’

Racing Driver Brandon Brown Receives Sponsorship From Crypto, Named ‘Let's Go Brandon’

2021-12-31T00:02+0000

2021-12-31T00:02+0000

2021-12-31T00:02+0000

us

race

cryptocurrency

viral

joe biden

meme

nascar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091927676_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d851c02d897682d304013e335ec91510.jpg

Motorsports racing driver Brandon Brown is now sponsored by cryptocurrency, named after the anti-Biden motto “Let's Go Brandon,” LGB coin, according to the racer's post on Twitter.“I'm excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!” Brown wrote on Thursday.Brown also has received funding from other crypto entities last year, including Trade the Train Crypto company.Inspired by Brown, LGB is a new decentralized meme altcoin, whose creators called it “America's Coin” to inspire positive message and unity.“We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream,” James Koutoulas, LGB HODLer and founder of Typhoon Capital Management, noted. “If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, 'Let's Go Brandon,' you'll think and feel, 'Let's Go America'.”LGB’s price has increased by over 43 percent over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, standing currently at $0.000001407.In an interview to Sports Business Journal last week, Brown noted that he is struggling to find sponsors, as companies don't want to alienate their consumers due to controversial political references associated with a racer who is advertising them.“It got extremely difficult for us… If you’re a national corporation, that means you sell to all consumers… and unfortunately, when you get dragged into the political arena, people want you to take a side,” Brown said.Meanwhile, the career of a professional racer is difficult without proper funding. Usually, winning a major race helps find sponsors, but in this case, it turned out to be the opposite.On 2 October, NBC sportscaster Kelli Stavast, who was commentating on the 2021 Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, interviewed the race winner Brandon Brown. At the time, the crowd started chanting “F**k Joe Biden,” which was heard by the reporter and commented as “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, race, cryptocurrency, viral, joe biden, meme, nascar