NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Receives Sponsorship From Crypto Dubbed ‘Let's Go Brandon’
NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Receives Sponsorship From Crypto Dubbed ‘Let's Go Brandon’
Racing Driver Brandon Brown Receives Sponsorship From Crypto, Named ‘Let's Go Brandon’
2021-12-31T00:02+0000
2021-12-31T00:02+0000
NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Receives Sponsorship From Crypto Dubbed ‘Let's Go Brandon’

00:02 GMT 31.12.2021
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz.
© AP Photo / Rick Scuteri
Alexandra Kashirina
Brandon Brown unwittingly became a part of political squabble thanks to NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast, who misheard (or pretended to) the crowd chanting "Let's Go Brandon" after the driver won the 2021 Sparks 300.
Motorsports racing driver Brandon Brown is now sponsored by cryptocurrency, named after the anti-Biden motto “Let's Go Brandon,” LGB coin, according to the racer's post on Twitter.
“I'm excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!” Brown wrote on Thursday.
Brown also has received funding from other crypto entities last year, including Trade the Train Crypto company.
Inspired by Brown, LGB is a new decentralized meme altcoin, whose creators called it “America's Coin” to inspire positive message and unity.
“We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream,” James Koutoulas, LGB HODLer and founder of Typhoon Capital Management, noted. “If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, 'Let's Go Brandon,' you'll think and feel, 'Let's Go America'.”
LGB’s price has increased by over 43 percent over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, standing currently at $0.000001407.

“We are thrilled to partner with Brandonbilt Motorsports and Brandon Brown for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” Koutoulas said. “Brandon is not only an incredibly talented driver, but also a thoughtful individual wise beyond his years. His commitment and singular focus on his profession is inspiring and his personal story is one that we can all be proud of—an American story of success and perseverance. Brandon is truly America's Driver.”

In an interview to Sports Business Journal last week, Brown noted that he is struggling to find sponsors, as companies don't want to alienate their consumers due to controversial political references associated with a racer who is advertising them.
“It got extremely difficult for us… If you’re a national corporation, that means you sell to all consumers… and unfortunately, when you get dragged into the political arena, people want you to take a side,” Brown said.
Meanwhile, the career of a professional racer is difficult without proper funding. Usually, winning a major race helps find sponsors, but in this case, it turned out to be the opposite.
On 2 October, NBC sportscaster Kelli Stavast, who was commentating on the 2021 Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, interviewed the race winner Brandon Brown. At the time, the crowd started chanting “F**k Joe Biden,” which was heard by the reporter and commented as “Let’s Go Brandon.”
