LIVE: Iranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
Biden Grilled Online for Praising 'Strongest First-Year Economic Track Record'
Biden Grilled Online for Praising 'Strongest First-Year Economic Track Record'
Despite record-high inflation and the risk of defaulting on the debt that the United States faced during his first year in the White House, Joe Biden continues to assert that Americans "have more money in their pockets" than ever.
2021-12-30T10:43+0000
2021-12-30T10:43+0000
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday joined the chorus of those summing up their year, and, according to POTUS, the United States is "ending 2021 with what one analyst described as the strongest first-year economic track record of any president in the last 50 years".The only problem was that the president did not specify who the said analyst was, immediately prompting giggles and memes on social media. Some people even brainstormed in order to try and guess who "the analyst" in question was, recalling many outstanding personalities in the White House over the year.Others hinted that "simply allowing the closed businesses to open" does not amount to growth, suggesting that the president is trying to "gaslight" people.Many users sarcastically praised "the analyst" that celebrated the "record" economy, pointing to the "achievements" that marked 2021 in the US economy for them.Several users reminded Biden of one of his campaign promises - to end student loan debts, suggesting this could also improve the economy.Despite the mockery of his celebrations, Biden has highlighted that the economy he inherited from former President Donald Trump "wasn't working for working people". He pointed at the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as tools implemented by his administration to change that, adding that his team "is rebuilding our economy from the bottom up and middle out — not the top down".Still, in recent months the United States has seen record-high inflation and risked defaulting on its debt before Congress proceeded to raise the debt ceiling. These and other factors also undermined Biden's ambitious spending plans within his "Build Back Better" framework, with the sweeping bill facing troubles in Congress after facing opposition from Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). He refused to support the bill, saying he would not be able to explain to his constituents the meaning of such massive spending plans.The embattled legislation is to be voted on again in early 2022, according to top Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who criticised Manchin for objecting to the bill. Biden, however, remains optimistic about the legislation and said he did not "hold a grudge" against Manchin.
10:43 GMT 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden and his COVID-19 Response Team hold their regular call with the National Governors Association to discuss his Administration's response to the Omicron variant and to hear from the Governors on the needs in their States, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, in Washington, U.S., December 27, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and his COVID-19 Response Team hold their regular call with the National Governors Association to discuss his Administration's response to the Omicron variant and to hear from the Governors on the needs in their States, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, in Washington, U.S., December 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
Daria Bedenko
Despite record-high inflation and the risk of defaulting on the debt that the United States faced during his first year in the White House, Joe Biden continues to assert that Americans "have more money in their pockets" than ever.
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday joined the chorus of those summing up their year, and, according to POTUS, the United States is "ending 2021 with what one analyst described as the strongest first-year economic track record of any president in the last 50 years".
The only problem was that the president did not specify who the said analyst was, immediately prompting giggles and memes on social media.
Some people even brainstormed in order to try and guess who "the analyst" in question was, recalling many outstanding personalities in the White House over the year.
Others hinted that "simply allowing the closed businesses to open" does not amount to growth, suggesting that the president is trying to "gaslight" people.
Many users sarcastically praised "the analyst" that celebrated the "record" economy, pointing to the "achievements" that marked 2021 in the US economy for them.
Several users reminded Biden of one of his campaign promises - to end student loan debts, suggesting this could also improve the economy.
Despite the mockery of his celebrations, Biden has highlighted that the economy he inherited from former President Donald Trump "wasn't working for working people". He pointed at the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as tools implemented by his administration to change that, adding that his team "is rebuilding our economy from the bottom up and middle out — not the top down".
Still, in recent months the United States has seen record-high inflation and risked defaulting on its debt before Congress proceeded to raise the debt ceiling. These and other factors also undermined Biden's ambitious spending plans within his "Build Back Better" framework, with the sweeping bill facing troubles in Congress after facing opposition from Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). He refused to support the bill, saying he would not be able to explain to his constituents the meaning of such massive spending plans.
The embattled legislation is to be voted on again in early 2022, according to top Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who criticised Manchin for objecting to the bill. Biden, however, remains optimistic about the legislation and said he did not "hold a grudge" against Manchin.
