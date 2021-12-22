https://sputniknews.com/20211222/its-a-shamewe-should-have-won-xavi-laments-missed-chances-in-barcelona-sevilla-draw-1091711293.html

'It's a Shame...We Should Have Won': Xavi Laments Missed Chances in Barcelona-Sevilla Draw

'It's a Shame...We Should Have Won': Xavi Laments Missed Chances in Barcelona-Sevilla Draw

Barcelona boss Xavi has lamented his team's missed opportunities after the Catalans failed to secure a victory in their La Liga game against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

2021-12-22T08:22+0000

2021-12-22T08:22+0000

2021-12-22T08:22+0000

football

football

sport

barcelona

lionel messi

real madrid

sputnik

sevilla

sport

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091713544_0:0:3097:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4bce2e6caf8f46a2aa6420647454f1.jpg

Barcelona boss Xavi has lamented his team's missed opportunities after the Catalans failed to secure a victory in their La Liga game against Sevilla on Tuesday night.Xavi's disappointment was palpable, considering Barcelona dropped more points despite dominating the game from start to finish against Sevilla, who are the current occupants of the second spot in the La Liga standings behind leaders Real Madrid.The 2010 World Cup winner looked gutted after the result, particularly after a remarkable show by Barca's young brigade. Xavi's men were in full flight during the encounter, taking as many as 23 shots at Sevilla's goal. But unfortunately they missed their target.In the end, the match ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw for the former La Liga champions."It's a bittersweet sensation", Xavi said after the match. "I think we performed well, but obviously we have to improve".According to Xavi, the draw will haunt him for a long, long time and will have a deep impact on his sleep too, as it was a golden opportunity for Barcelona to climb back up the La Liga charts. "We've earned a point, but we have to be patient. We have to insist on this model – we're on the right track. But it's a shame because we had them", the 41-year-old manager added.With their draw against Sevilla, Barca continue to occupy seventh spot in the Spanish league. They are 15 points adrift of table toppers Real Madrid who have accumulated 43 points in 18 games. Sevilla are second with 38 points.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, real madrid, sputnik, sevilla, sport, sport, result, manager, struggle, football club, football team, footballer, football legend, la liga, lionel messi, xavi hernandez