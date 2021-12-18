https://sputniknews.com/20211218/barcelona-set-to-make-surprise-move-for-england-and-man-united-forward-marcus-rashford-1091627755.html

Barcelona Set to Make Surprise Move for England and Man United Forward Marcus Rashford

After Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in September, Barcelona's struggles have continued to surge. Even the appointment of the legendary Xavi Hernandez has failed to stem the tide. The former Spanish midfielder, though, is planning to sign a number of attacking players to bring about a turnaround.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a potential Barcelona target during the upcoming January winter transfer window, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Saturday. The Catalan giants are desperate to find a replacement for Argentine star Sergio Aguero, who retired due to health problems earlier this week. While Aguero only featured in a handful of games for Barca, the club was hopeful of his return to the field. But the 33-year-old footballer's heart condition eventually forced him to call it quits.On the other hand, Rashford has failed to find a place in United's playing eleven on a regular basis, particularly after the return of Portuguese wizard Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.Moreover, United's attacking line-up is too crowded at the moment. Apart from Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are the other names that have been jostling for a place in the team's starting XI. Right now, Rashford often finds himself on the bench as he's unable to break through into the side, which has apparently had a negative impact on him and he is now considering his future with the iconic English club.The only hindrance to a possible deal with Barca, however, is Rashford's contract which expires in June 2023. But Barcelona's limited options up front and lack of playing time for Rashford at United is keeping a potential deal alive. With the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar only months away, Rashford is being tempted to switch to a club where his talent and skills could be utilised to the fullest. Besides, he would get enough game time to keep him in shape and form ahead of football's greatest show in the Middle East.In case the deal with Barca materialises, Rashford would become the first English footballer in more than three decades to play for the Spaniards.The last Englishman to play for the Blaugrana was Gary Lineker, who mesmerised the crowd at Camp Nou from 1986 to 1989.

