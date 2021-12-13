Registration was successful!
LIVE: EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels
'We're Left With a Bad Taste': Xavi Slams Barca Players as Catalan Giants Suffer New Setback
'We're Left With a Bad Taste': Xavi Slams Barca Players as Catalan Giants Suffer New Setback
Since Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in September, Barcelona's struggles have continued to mount. First of all, the Catalans have been...
Barcelona manager Xavi has slammed the players of his own team after the Catalonia-based side surrendered a 2-1 lead against Osasuna to drop more points in the Spanish league on Sunday. Eventually, the match ended in a disappointing 2-2 draw for the once-mighty team. Xavi's frustration was apparent and understandable, given that Barca looked in control of the proceedings at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona for almost the entire length of the game. However, an 86th minute equaliser from Argentine player, Ezequiel Avila, shattered Blaugrana's dream. Showing his despair at the result, Xavi claimed that the draw was just "insufficient"."The point is insufficient, we're left with a bad taste. We competed well at 2-1. We had to keep the ball, but couldn't succeed," Xavi said after Barca's latest setback.Blaming the team's senior players for the draw, Xavi insisted that although the younger lot, including Spanish sensation, the midfielder Gavi, were delivering on their promise, the experienced ones were not producing their best to rescue the team whenever such a situation arises."Abde, Gavi and Nico were extraordinary, they are propping up the team in difficult moments," Xavi declared after the match. "The youngsters are making a difference and that is difficult to digest. They can't be the props, other players have to work. We all have to demand more from each other," he continued.Xavi also explained the main reason Barca's had been unable to seal the game - his players had proved incapable of keeping their heads in a crisis and remained tense throughout the clash which meant that they put on a poor showing in the closing stages of the match, which cost them their victory."We haven't been calm, nor did we manage to dominate the ball, as they penned us in and we suffered," the Spanish manager said. "The equaliser comes from a set piece. They live on that strategy. It is very difficult for us to defend in the area. There are so many things to improve," he concluded.
'We're Left With a Bad Taste': Xavi Slams Barca Players as Catalan Giants Suffer New Setback

Since Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in September, Barcelona's struggles have continued to mount. First of all, the Catalans have been relegated to the Europa League for the first time in 21 years, thought their position in La Liga isn't too impressive either, with the former champions languishing in 8th spot.
Barcelona manager Xavi has slammed the players of his own team after the Catalonia-based side surrendered a 2-1 lead against Osasuna to drop more points in the Spanish league on Sunday. Eventually, the match ended in a disappointing 2-2 draw for the once-mighty team.

Xavi's frustration was apparent and understandable, given that Barca looked in control of the proceedings at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona for almost the entire length of the game.

However, an 86th minute equaliser from Argentine player, Ezequiel Avila, shattered Blaugrana's dream.

Showing his despair at the result, Xavi claimed that the draw was just "insufficient".
"The point is insufficient, we're left with a bad taste. We competed well at 2-1. We had to keep the ball, but couldn't succeed," Xavi said after Barca's latest setback.
Blaming the team's senior players for the draw, Xavi insisted that although the younger lot, including Spanish sensation, the midfielder Gavi, were delivering on their promise, the experienced ones were not producing their best to rescue the team whenever such a situation arises.
"Abde, Gavi and Nico were extraordinary, they are propping up the team in difficult moments," Xavi declared after the match.

"The youngsters are making a difference and that is difficult to digest. They can't be the props, other players have to work. We all have to demand more from each other," he continued.

Xavi also explained the main reason Barca's had been unable to seal the game - his players had proved incapable of keeping their heads in a crisis and remained tense throughout the clash which meant that they put on a poor showing in the closing stages of the match, which cost them their victory.

"We haven't been calm, nor did we manage to dominate the ball, as they penned us in and we suffered," the Spanish manager said.

"The equaliser comes from a set piece. They live on that strategy. It is very difficult for us to defend in the area. There are so many things to improve," he concluded.
