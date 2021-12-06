https://sputniknews.com/20211206/happy-a-team-like-barcelona-is-interested-in-me-says-salah-amid-liverpool-contract-impasse-1091286441.html

'Happy a Team Like Barcelona is Interested in Me', Says Salah Amid Liverpool Contract Impasse

'Happy a Team Like Barcelona is Interested in Me', Says Salah Amid Liverpool Contract Impasse

Widely regarded as one of the best strikers of the current generation, Mohamed Salah has been in dazzling form for Liverpool in the ongoing 2021-22 season...

Mohamed Salah has urged Liverpool to end the impasse over his contract extension with Barcelona's newly appointed manager Xavier Hernandez, popularly known as Xavi, showing keen interest in signing the Reds superstar.While the Egyptian forward is keen to stay at Anfield, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently revealed that talks between Salah and the club's management have been stalled over the price of the deal. Later, Salah confirmed the news to a TV channel during the weekend. Salah, who has scored 19 goals for the Reds across competitions so far this season, is one of the main contenders for the Premier League's Golden Boot, which is awarded to the top scorer of the English league every year. The award was won by Tottenham talisman Harry Kane last season.Meanwhile, reports in the Spanish media in November claimed that Xavi is absolutely committed to secure Salah's arrival at Camp Nou and the Spanish great would go all out for him as he wants the 29-year-old footballer "at all costs".Even though there are still 18 months left in Salah's Liverpool contract to expire, and leaving England is not his priority at the moment, he is pushing the Reds management to conclude talks over his new contract.But the talks have not made any progress, as Salah is adamant about securing the largest contract in the club's history.According to The Mirror, Salah is also keen to become the Premier League's highest paid footballer, demanding a weekly salary of $660,000 from Liverpool. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo currently receives the highest wage in a week, $635,000 in the league. "Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only", he added.After emphasising that money wasn't the hindrance in his latest deal with Liverpool, Salah was thrilled to know that Lionel Messi's former team, Barca, was keen to sign him. "I read what was said about Xavi's interest to sign me. This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I'm happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future", he continued.Despite Xavi's interest, Salah made his preference clear as he declared that instead of La Liga, he would like to continue playing in England. "At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it's the strongest league in the world", Salah concluded.

mandrake Bad idea, his kind of football wouldn’t fit bsrcelona’s kind of game. Baecelona need to sell itself to some filthy rich arab sheik to be able to compete! 0

barcelona

liverpool

