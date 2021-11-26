Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/i-am-not-a-magician-antonio-conte-on-the-defensive-as-tottenham-loses-to-slovenias-ns-mura-1091030494.html
'I am Not a Magician': Antonio Conte on the Defensive as Tottenham Loses to Slovenia's NS Mura
'I am Not a Magician': Antonio Conte on the Defensive as Tottenham Loses to Slovenia's NS Mura
Antonio Conte's managerial career is full of success stories. Guiding Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles from 2011 to 2014, leading Chelsea to the... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-26T07:41+0000
2021-11-26T07:42+0000
football
football
sport
tottenham
tottenham hotspur
juventus
sputnik
sport
sport
result
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091032097_0:105:2146:1313_1920x0_80_0_0_5fd757efe4bce01ac352a5592c761026.jpg
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has defended himself after his team suffered a stunning 2-1 loss at the hands of Slovenia's NS Mura in the Europa League on Thursday night.Conte argued that "he wasn't a magician" who could fix Tottenham's issues with a magic wand, before reiterating that the situation at the club wasn't as simple as people otherwise thought. While the Italian acknowledged that there was a gap in the level of Tottenham's play and other top teams in England, Conte went on to slam his side for their poor display against Mura before emphasising that his team needed to improve by leaps and bounds. "It is not simple because in this moment for sure the level of Tottenham is not so high. There is an important gap to the top teams in England. Of this we must not be scared. I am here to work, here to improve the situation", he said. Widely regarded as one of the best tacticians in football, Conte knows that the weight of the expectations on his shoulders is quite high due to his past success with Juve, Chelsea, and Inter, but insisted he needed time to build a world class team with Spurs. "If someone thinks that a new coach arrives and Conte won in the past and then I am a magician. But the only magic I can do is to work. To bring work and work to improve, to bring my methods, my ideas of football. But we have to understand that we need time", the former Juventus coach said.The North London-based team's defeat to Mura came as a complete shock to both Conte and Spurs fans, considering the Slovenian side hadn't won any of their previous four games in the tournament. Additionally, the minnows are the team with the lowest-ranking in Europe's premier club competition.While Mura got off to a lightning start in the match, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute with a goal by Tomi Horvat, Tottenham fought back with the help of Harry Kane's strike as the England skipper tied the proceedings at 1-1 in the 72nd minute.And just when it looked like the game was heading towards a draw, Amadej Marosa's 94th minute goal came out of nowhere, sending Mura's players into wild celebrations. On the other hand, shock waves reverberated around the football world as Spurs were defeated by a side that nobody expected to win.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091032097_167:0:2146:1484_1920x0_80_0_0_93542032547fb9fd17521a87f199a163.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, tottenham, tottenham hotspur, juventus, sputnik, sport, sport, result, defeat, loss, antonio conte, manager, football club, football team, harry kane, tottenham spurs, head coach, chelsea fc

'I am Not a Magician': Antonio Conte on the Defensive as Tottenham Loses to Slovenia's NS Mura

07:41 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 26.11.2021)
© REUTERS / TONY OBRIENSoccer Football - Europa Conference League - Group G - Tottenham Hotspur v Vitesse Arnhem - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - November 4, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Group G - Tottenham Hotspur v Vitesse Arnhem - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - November 4, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© REUTERS / TONY OBRIEN
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Antonio Conte's managerial career is full of success stories. Guiding Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles from 2011 to 2014, leading Chelsea to the Premier League crown in 2018, and powering Inter Milan to glory in the Italian league trophy in 2019, he has done it all. But things have been quite different with Spurs.
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has defended himself after his team suffered a stunning 2-1 loss at the hands of Slovenia's NS Mura in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Conte argued that "he wasn't a magician" who could fix Tottenham's issues with a magic wand, before reiterating that the situation at the club wasn't as simple as people otherwise thought.

"I must be honest and tell you that after three-and-a-half weeks, I am starting to understand the situation. I can tell you that the situation is not simple", he said after the game.

While the Italian acknowledged that there was a gap in the level of Tottenham's play and other top teams in England, Conte went on to slam his side for their poor display against Mura before emphasising that his team needed to improve by leaps and bounds.

"It is not simple because in this moment for sure the level of Tottenham is not so high. There is an important gap to the top teams in England. Of this we must not be scared. I am here to work, here to improve the situation", he said.

"After three-and-a-half weeks, I am happy to stay here but at the same time I must be honest and tell you we need to work a lot to improve the quality of the (current) squad. We are Tottenham and Tottenham in this moment, there is an important gap", Conte stated.

Widely regarded as one of the best tacticians in football, Conte knows that the weight of the expectations on his shoulders is quite high due to his past success with Juve, Chelsea, and Inter, but insisted he needed time to build a world class team with Spurs.

"If someone thinks that a new coach arrives and Conte won in the past and then I am a magician. But the only magic I can do is to work. To bring work and work to improve, to bring my methods, my ideas of football. But we have to understand that we need time", the former Juventus coach said.

The North London-based team's defeat to Mura came as a complete shock to both Conte and Spurs fans, considering the Slovenian side hadn't won any of their previous four games in the tournament.

Additionally, the minnows are the team with the lowest-ranking in Europe's premier club competition.

While Mura got off to a lightning start in the match, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute with a goal by Tomi Horvat, Tottenham fought back with the help of Harry Kane's strike as the England skipper tied the proceedings at 1-1 in the 72nd minute.

And just when it looked like the game was heading towards a draw, Amadej Marosa's 94th minute goal came out of nowhere, sending Mura's players into wild celebrations.

On the other hand, shock waves reverberated around the football world as Spurs were defeated by a side that nobody expected to win.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:49 GMTMoldovan Gov’t Approves Transfer of Funds to Moldovagaz to Repay Debt to Gazprom
07:47 GMTEU to Propose Banning Flights From 'Southern African Region' Amid Concerns Over New COVID Variant
07:41 GMT'I am Not a Magician': Antonio Conte on the Defensive as Tottenham Loses to Slovenia's NS Mura
07:41 GMTFarmers to Hold Nationwide Demonstrations as Delhi Border to Witness First Anniversary of Protests
07:19 GMTSocial Media Ablaze as Danish Museums Accused of Being 'Too White'
06:52 GMTFrench Interior Minister Darmanin Cancels Talks With UK's Patel as BoJo Publishes Letter to Macron
06:47 GMTAs Syria Welcomed Back Into Arab Fold, Local Analyst Says It'll Help Nation Financially
06:44 GMTHundreds of Norwegians Leave Church After It Demands to Stop Oil Exploration
05:58 GMT'Warning Shot': French Fishermen Set to Block Eurotunnel, Ports Amid London-Paris Fishing Row
05:17 GMTLondon Underground Workers to Begin 24-Hour Strike on Friday
04:11 GMTSleepless Nights & Constipation: Jeffrey Epstein's Final Days Uncovered
04:05 GMTUS Lawmakers Touch Down in Taiwan as China Issues Sovereignty Warning
02:44 GMTLara Trump Claims Spike in Turkey Prices Part of Democratic Plot to Eradicate Thanksgiving
02:10 GMTGoFundMe Drops Campaign Launched for Waukesha Parade Suspect, Bans User
00:45 GMTIsrael Reportedly Concerned US May Strike Partial Nuclear Deal With Iran
00:00 GMTPowerful Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Along Myanmar-India Border - EMSC
YesterdayMilitants in Syria Stored Toxic Substances for Provocations - Russian Military
YesterdayEthiopian Envoy Says No Targeted Arrests Made in Country Amid Claims of Detained Americans
YesterdaySituation in Guarded Center for Migrants in Poland's Wedrzyn Stabilizes After Riot -Police
YesterdayUK Set to Beef Up Global Military Presence - Defense Ministry