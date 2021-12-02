Registration was successful!
LIVE: European Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing
Mo Salah Laughs Off Ballon d'Or Snub as Liverpool Star Powers the Reds to Dominant Win Over Everton
Mo Salah Laughs Off Ballon d'Or Snub as Liverpool Star Powers the Reds to Dominant Win Over Everton
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's recent performances have ignited a massive debate on Twitter, with both fans and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp declaring him as the... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah couldn't control his laughter after a reporter asked him how he viewed his inability to win football's biggest prize, the Ballon d'Or, on Monday.Salah, who has scored 19 goals across all competitions during the ongoing season, was not just in sparkling form against Everton, leading them to a 4-1 triumph on Wednesday night, but probably had his biggest-ever laugh at his post-game interview.When a journalist asked him about his seventh-place Ballon d'Or finish, Salah reacted with a laugh and shook his head his head before saying "I have no comment". After Salah saw the funny side of things, the reporter said that he expected him to be among the top-three in 2022, the Liverpool striker responded: "Ah hopefully, we'll never know, thank you."Salah's reaction to the Ballon d'Or snub came after PSG forward Messi bagged the honour for the seventh time at a glittering ceremony in Paris at the start of the week. While Salah finished seventh in the race for the prestigious award, he was among a quartet of Premier League stars who were nominated. The other three players who lost out on the honour were Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea midfielders N'Golo Kante and Jorginho. Despite the massive disappointment of missing out on the Ballon d'Or, Salah put up a stellar show to score a brace at Goodison Park, resulting in Liverpool's comfortable victory in the Premier League game.And Salah's response to the reporter's Ballon d'Or questions earned him immediate praise from former Arsenal legend and French striker Thierry Henry. "What it (Salah's Ballon d'Or comment) does is let his football do the talking. There's no point to talk. He will get what he deserves at the end of the day. It was a good day which was the most important thing," Henry told Amazon Prime Video after the match. Liverpool's win, though, didn't make any impact on their position in the Premier League table, where they still remain third behind leaders Chelsea and defending champions Man City.While the Blues have 33 points, Pep Guardiola's side have 32 points, followed by the Reds with 31 points.
Pawan Atri
Mo Salah Laughs Off Ballon d'Or Snub as Liverpool Star Powers the Reds to Dominant Win Over Everton

10:13 GMT 02.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JUSTIN TALLISLiverpool's Egyptian football player Mo Salah arrives on the green carpet to attend the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on October 17, 2021
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
