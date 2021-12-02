https://sputniknews.com/20211202/mo-salah-laughs-off-ballon-dor-snub-as-liverpool-star-powers-the-reds-to-dominant-win-over-everton-1091189393.html

Mo Salah Laughs Off Ballon d'Or Snub as Liverpool Star Powers the Reds to Dominant Win Over Everton

Mo Salah Laughs Off Ballon d'Or Snub as Liverpool Star Powers the Reds to Dominant Win Over Everton

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's recent performances have ignited a massive debate on Twitter, with both fans and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp declaring him as the... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T10:13+0000

2021-12-02T10:13+0000

2021-12-02T10:13+0000

football

football

sport

lionel messi

liverpool

cristiano ronaldo

manchester city

pep guardiola

sport

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091195074_0:54:3072:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_1db017ea4be6064c6f0665541fec0c16.jpg

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah couldn't control his laughter after a reporter asked him how he viewed his inability to win football's biggest prize, the Ballon d'Or, on Monday.Salah, who has scored 19 goals across all competitions during the ongoing season, was not just in sparkling form against Everton, leading them to a 4-1 triumph on Wednesday night, but probably had his biggest-ever laugh at his post-game interview.When a journalist asked him about his seventh-place Ballon d'Or finish, Salah reacted with a laugh and shook his head his head before saying "I have no comment". After Salah saw the funny side of things, the reporter said that he expected him to be among the top-three in 2022, the Liverpool striker responded: "Ah hopefully, we'll never know, thank you."Salah's reaction to the Ballon d'Or snub came after PSG forward Messi bagged the honour for the seventh time at a glittering ceremony in Paris at the start of the week. While Salah finished seventh in the race for the prestigious award, he was among a quartet of Premier League stars who were nominated. The other three players who lost out on the honour were Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea midfielders N'Golo Kante and Jorginho. Despite the massive disappointment of missing out on the Ballon d'Or, Salah put up a stellar show to score a brace at Goodison Park, resulting in Liverpool's comfortable victory in the Premier League game.And Salah's response to the reporter's Ballon d'Or questions earned him immediate praise from former Arsenal legend and French striker Thierry Henry. "What it (Salah's Ballon d'Or comment) does is let his football do the talking. There's no point to talk. He will get what he deserves at the end of the day. It was a good day which was the most important thing," Henry told Amazon Prime Video after the match. Liverpool's win, though, didn't make any impact on their position in the Premier League table, where they still remain third behind leaders Chelsea and defending champions Man City.While the Blues have 33 points, Pep Guardiola's side have 32 points, followed by the Reds with 31 points.

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, lionel messi, liverpool, cristiano ronaldo, manchester city, pep guardiola, sport, sport, ballon d'or, award, football club, everton fc, football team, football legend, football star, chelsea fc, mohamed salah, thierry henry, lionel messi