https://sputniknews.com/20211203/former-french-captain-patrice-evra-takes-a-dig-at-jamie-carragher-for-cristiano-ronaldo-remarks-1091220760.html
Former French Captain Patrice Evra Takes a Dig at Jamie Carragher for Cristiano Ronaldo Remarks
Former French Captain Patrice Evra Takes a Dig at Jamie Carragher for Cristiano Ronaldo Remarks
Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Man United in September continues to fuel intense debate between pundits and former footballers. While some claim... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T10:52+0000
2021-12-03T10:52+0000
2021-12-03T10:52+0000
football
football
sport
manchester united
liverpool
arsenal
cristiano ronaldo
sputnik
sport
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091221322_0:132:2088:1307_1920x0_80_0_0_b4290d61b79f55bf5222e54ba273e079.jpg
Former France and Man United skipper Patrice Evra hit out at ex-Liverpool stalwart Jamie Carragher on Thursday for his critical views of Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the Portuguese striker's impressive record during his second stint with the Red Devils.Last week, Carragher was involved in a furious war of words with Evra's former United teammate Roy Keane, declaring Ronaldo was no longer the "player he once was."Evra's criticism of Carragher came after Ronaldo became the first footballer ever to score 800 career goals on Thursday. The 36-year-old superstar extended his tally to 801 goals after registering a brace in United's 3-2 victory against Arsenal in their Premier League game at Old Trafford.But after the game, Evra accused Carragher of mocking CR7. "There is a lot of talk about this player [Ronaldo] and I don’t understand. Some players like Jamie Carragher had 775 games. Cristiano today scored his 801st goal and those people talk about Cristiano," Evra said while slamming Carragher's earlier remarks against the former Juventus talisman."Sometimes I just think people have to stay in their lane and I don't understand that hate. Sometimes people wake up and want to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo," he added.Former England great Alan Shearer and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry hailed Ronaldo."You have to put that into perspective, by the way. 801 goals. 801! Bonkers. We [Henry and I] might have reached that landmark if we had our training goals!" Shearer said.Henry called the landmark "ridiculous".
Hess
Carragher is a lonely homosexual who hates Ronaldo.
0
1
liverpool
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091221322_174:0:1917:1307_1920x0_80_0_0_48b7a43b6e20bd952fa410cbd1a05afd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
football, football, sport, manchester united, liverpool, arsenal, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, sport, sport, criticism, slam, football club, patrice evra, football team, footballer, ex-footballer, football legend, football star
Former French Captain Patrice Evra Takes a Dig at Jamie Carragher for Cristiano Ronaldo Remarks
Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Man United in September continues to fuel intense debate between pundits and former footballers. While some claim that the Portuguese star's arrival has resulted in United's poor show this season, others have come out in support of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Former France and Man United skipper Patrice Evra hit out at ex-Liverpool stalwart Jamie Carragher on Thursday for his critical views of Cristiano Ronaldo
, despite the Portuguese striker's impressive record during his second stint with the Red Devils.
Last week, Carragher was involved in a furious war of words with Evra's former United teammate Roy Keane
, declaring Ronaldo was no longer the "player he once was."
Evra's criticism of Carragher came after Ronaldo became the first footballer ever to score 800 career goals on Thursday. The 36-year-old superstar extended his tally to 801 goals after registering a brace in United's 3-2 victory against Arsenal in their Premier League game at Old Trafford.
But after the game, Evra accused Carragher of mocking CR7. "There is a lot of talk about this player [Ronaldo] and I don’t understand. Some players like Jamie Carragher had 775 games. Cristiano today scored his 801st goal and those people talk about Cristiano," Evra said while slamming Carragher's earlier remarks against the former Juventus
talisman.
"Sometimes I just think people have to stay in their lane and I don't understand that hate. Sometimes people wake up and want to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo," he added.
Former England great Alan Shearer and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry hailed Ronaldo.
"You have to put that into perspective, by the way. 801 goals. 801! Bonkers. We [Henry and I] might have reached that landmark if we had our training goals!" Shearer said.
Henry called the landmark "ridiculous".
"We would need two lives [to eclipse Ronaldo's record]. If I come back, I might do it. This is ridiculous. Whoah," Henry concluded.