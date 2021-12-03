https://sputniknews.com/20211203/former-french-captain-patrice-evra-takes-a-dig-at-jamie-carragher-for-cristiano-ronaldo-remarks-1091220760.html

Former French Captain Patrice Evra Takes a Dig at Jamie Carragher for Cristiano Ronaldo Remarks

Former French Captain Patrice Evra Takes a Dig at Jamie Carragher for Cristiano Ronaldo Remarks

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Man United in September continues to fuel intense debate between pundits and former footballers. While some claim... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-03T10:52+0000

2021-12-03T10:52+0000

2021-12-03T10:52+0000

football

football

sport

manchester united

liverpool

arsenal

cristiano ronaldo

sputnik

sport

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091221322_0:132:2088:1307_1920x0_80_0_0_b4290d61b79f55bf5222e54ba273e079.jpg

Former France and Man United skipper Patrice Evra hit out at ex-Liverpool stalwart Jamie Carragher on Thursday for his critical views of Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the Portuguese striker's impressive record during his second stint with the Red Devils.Last week, Carragher was involved in a furious war of words with Evra's former United teammate Roy Keane, declaring Ronaldo was no longer the "player he once was."Evra's criticism of Carragher came after Ronaldo became the first footballer ever to score 800 career goals on Thursday. The 36-year-old superstar extended his tally to 801 goals after registering a brace in United's 3-2 victory against Arsenal in their Premier League game at Old Trafford.But after the game, Evra accused Carragher of mocking CR7. "There is a lot of talk about this player [Ronaldo] and I don’t understand. Some players like Jamie Carragher had 775 games. Cristiano today scored his 801st goal and those people talk about Cristiano," Evra said while slamming Carragher's earlier remarks against the former Juventus talisman."Sometimes I just think people have to stay in their lane and I don't understand that hate. Sometimes people wake up and want to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo," he added.Former England great Alan Shearer and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry hailed Ronaldo."You have to put that into perspective, by the way. 801 goals. 801! Bonkers. We [Henry and I] might have reached that landmark if we had our training goals!" Shearer said.Henry called the landmark "ridiculous".

Hess Carragher is a lonely homosexual who hates Ronaldo. 0

1

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, manchester united, liverpool, arsenal, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, sport, sport, criticism, slam, football club, patrice evra, football team, footballer, ex-footballer, football legend, football star