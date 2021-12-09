Registration was successful!
'It P***** Me Off: Barcelona Boss Xavi Slams His Own Team as Catalans Are Relegated to Europa League
'It P***** Me Off: Barcelona Boss Xavi Slams His Own Team as Catalans Are Relegated to Europa League
Barcelona boss Xavi has ripped into his own team after the Catalonia-based side was thrashed 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night.
Barcelona boss Xavi has ripped into his own team after the Catalonia-based side was thrashed 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night.Barca's defeat also sealed their fate in Europe's premier club tournament as they have now been relegated to the Europa League after failing to make it to the knockout stages of the competition.From start to finish, Xavi's men never looked in any sort of rhythm as Bayern continued to dominate proceedings.Such was the extent of Barcelona's problems that it took the German side hardly any time to stamp their authority in the match, before eventually registering a lopsided victory, thanks to goals from Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala in the 34th, 43rd and 62nd minute respectively.Xavi was not at all pleased with Barca's act and has vowed to get rid of non-performing players at the earliest. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner was absolutely furious with the Catalan side and warned his players to face the consequences of the disastrous defeat. Xavi hinted at making wholesome changes to the team."We have to demand more of ourselves. We're Barcelona. This has to be a turning point to change the dynamic and many things. We haven't competed. This is the Champions League," Xavi added.Xavi declared that he would do everything possible in his capacity to transform Barca into a winning machine yet again and to achieve his goal, he would have to start rebuilding the team from zero."Today a new stage begins and we start from scratch. Our goal is the Champions League, not the Europa League. We have to work hard. I don't like the word failure, because we have tried. I love this club and I will give my life to make it work," he concluded.
'It P***** Me Off: Barcelona Boss Xavi Slams His Own Team as Catalans Are Relegated to Europa League

05:54 GMT 09.12.2021
Barcelona's Spanish coach Xavi gives an interview prior to the UEFA Champions League group E football match FC Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona in Munich, southern Germany on December 8, 2021.
Barcelona's Spanish coach Xavi gives an interview prior to the UEFA Champions League group E football match FC Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona in Munich, southern Germany on December 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Ever since their captain and talisman Lionel Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Catalan team has struggled on the field. Their continued poor display led to the appointment of Spanish great Xavier Hernandez Creus as the new manager of the former La Liga champions but even he had failed to stem the tide.
Barcelona boss Xavi has ripped into his own team after the Catalonia-based side was thrashed 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night.
Barca's defeat also sealed their fate in Europe's premier club tournament as they have now been relegated to the Europa League after failing to make it to the knockout stages of the competition.
From start to finish, Xavi's men never looked in any sort of rhythm as Bayern continued to dominate proceedings.
Such was the extent of Barcelona's problems that it took the German side hardly any time to stamp their authority in the match, before eventually registering a lopsided victory, thanks to goals from Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala in the 34th, 43rd and 62nd minute respectively.
Xavi was not at all pleased with Barca's act and has vowed to get rid of non-performing players at the earliest.
"They've dominated us, we always want to dominate and subdue our rival but it's been the other way around," the Spaniard said after the game.
The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner was absolutely furious with the Catalan side and warned his players to face the consequences of the disastrous defeat. Xavi hinted at making wholesome changes to the team.
"We have to demand more of ourselves. We're Barcelona. This has to be a turning point to change the dynamic and many things. We haven't competed. This is the Champions League," Xavi added.

"But this is our reality. It's the situation we face, and we have to face the situation with dignity. Today begins a new era and a new stage. I'm p***** off. This is our reality and it p***** me off. But we have to face it. There's no other way," the 41-year-old football legend continued.

Xavi declared that he would do everything possible in his capacity to transform Barca into a winning machine yet again and to achieve his goal, he would have to start rebuilding the team from zero.
"Today a new stage begins and we start from scratch. Our goal is the Champions League, not the Europa League. We have to work hard. I don't like the word failure, because we have tried. I love this club and I will give my life to make it work," he concluded.
