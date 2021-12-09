https://sputniknews.com/20211209/it-p-me-off-barcelona-boss-xavi-slams-his-own-team-as-catalans-are-relegated-to-europa-league-1091369678.html

'It P***** Me Off: Barcelona Boss Xavi Slams His Own Team as Catalans Are Relegated to Europa League

'It P***** Me Off: Barcelona Boss Xavi Slams His Own Team as Catalans Are Relegated to Europa League

Barcelona boss Xavi has ripped into his own team after the Catalonia-based side was thrashed 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

2021-12-09T05:54+0000

2021-12-09T05:54+0000

2021-12-09T05:54+0000

champions league

football

football

sport

barcelona

lionel messi

bayern munich

sputnik

sport

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091370721_0:0:1616:909_1920x0_80_0_0_6c1220076224138e78425ce7b0922646.jpg

Barcelona boss Xavi has ripped into his own team after the Catalonia-based side was thrashed 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night.Barca's defeat also sealed their fate in Europe's premier club tournament as they have now been relegated to the Europa League after failing to make it to the knockout stages of the competition.From start to finish, Xavi's men never looked in any sort of rhythm as Bayern continued to dominate proceedings.Such was the extent of Barcelona's problems that it took the German side hardly any time to stamp their authority in the match, before eventually registering a lopsided victory, thanks to goals from Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala in the 34th, 43rd and 62nd minute respectively.Xavi was not at all pleased with Barca's act and has vowed to get rid of non-performing players at the earliest. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner was absolutely furious with the Catalan side and warned his players to face the consequences of the disastrous defeat. Xavi hinted at making wholesome changes to the team."We have to demand more of ourselves. We're Barcelona. This has to be a turning point to change the dynamic and many things. We haven't competed. This is the Champions League," Xavi added.Xavi declared that he would do everything possible in his capacity to transform Barca into a winning machine yet again and to achieve his goal, he would have to start rebuilding the team from zero."Today a new stage begins and we start from scratch. Our goal is the Champions League, not the Europa League. We have to work hard. I don't like the word failure, because we have tried. I love this club and I will give my life to make it work," he concluded.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

champions league, football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, bayern munich, sputnik, sport, sport, team, defeat, loss, football club, football team, football legend, la liga, champions league, football star, lionel messi, uefa champions league, xavi hernandez