'Can't Rule It Out': Barcelona President Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi's Return to the Club

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi may have left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but the Argentine recently made it clear that if given an... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has claimed that Lionel Messi's return to the Catalan giants is not out of the question.Laporta is considered close to the 34-year-old footballer and made every effort to keep the iconic player at the club during the summer. But Barca's financial woes played spoilsport to his plans.Laporta made the revelation about Messi while presenting Brazilian Dani Alves at Camp Nou on Wednesday.Alves left the Spanish side for Juventus after making his name at Barca during his eight-year tenure with the club from 2008 to 2016, but recently made his return to Camp Nou. Even though the club's financial problems won't allow them to register the Brazilian international until January, Alves has already started training with his new Barcelona colleagues. The Spanish behemoth's current debt stands at a staggering $1.5 billion and counting. Laporta not only hailed Alves for his decision, but also made his desire clear about seeing both Messi and Andres Iniesta back at the club. "Leo and Andres are two spectacular players. I can't predict the future. They are Barca greats and who made this club what it is and they will always be present, but they're players with contracts with other clubs. That must be respected, but in life you never know", Laporta concluded.Last month, Messi himself said that he would want to make a return to Barca when his stint with PSG comes to an end as the Catalonia-based team still holds a special place in his heart. "I always said that I would love to be able to help the club", Messi told Sport. "If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can because it is the club that I love and I would love for it to continue to be good, to continue growing, and to continue being one of the best in the world".

