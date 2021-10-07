https://sputniknews.com/20211007/special-talent-twitter-goes-wild-as-17-year-old-gavi-becomes-youngest-spanish-player-in-history-1089743953.html

'Special Talent': Twitter Goes Wild as 17-Year-Old Gavi Becomes Youngest Spanish Player in History

'Special Talent': Twitter Goes Wild as 17-Year-Old Gavi Becomes Youngest Spanish Player in History

Pablo Martin Paez Gavira, popularly known as Gavi, has become the youngest player to represent Spain in international football. At 17 years and 62 days, Gavi...

Twitter erupted with joy after Gavi mesmerised football supporters around the world with his spectacular performance against Italy, when the country's winning streak - which at 37 matches is a global record - came to a shuddering halt with a 2-1 win for Spain in the Nations League semi-finals on Wednesday.A few declared him a "special talent" and others compared him with Xavier Hernandez Creus - the legendary Xavi - who powered the Spanish national team to back-to-back Euro titles in 2008 and 2012 and a FIFA World Cup crown in 2010. Like Xavi, who is regarded one of the finest midfielders of all time, Spanish admirers predicted a great future for Gavi.However, some claimed that the seniors in Spain's side were having an easy time as Gavi had taken over their workload.It was not just fans who were extremely happy with Gavi's display: Spain's boss Luis Enrique was also mightily impressed by the teenager's performance against the Italians."It was his first game with Spain, but we already knew all about him," Enrique said after his side's victory over Roberto Mancini's team."It's not normal for someone to play like that [at 17]. He's a player with personality, enviable physical conditions and he plays our style of football. He plays like he's at school or in his garden at home," he added."It's a pleasure to have a player with that quality and character. We can say that he's the national team's present, not [just] the future," Enrique concluded.

