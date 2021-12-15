Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/real-madrid-play-waiting-game-over-erling-haaland-despite-barcas-interest-in-signing-footballer-1091541796.html
Real Madrid 'Play Waiting Game' Over Erling Haaland Despite Barca's Interest in Signing Footballer
Real Madrid 'Play Waiting Game' Over Erling Haaland Despite Barca's Interest in Signing Footballer
Real Madrid seemd to be playing a well-thought-out waiting game over Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, despite making it abundantly clear that they are extremely keen on signing him, Marca reported on Wednesday.
2021-12-15T12:21+0000
2021-12-15T13:05+0000
football
football
sport
barcelona
lionel messi
real madrid
cristiano ronaldo
manchester city
borussia dortmund
pep guardiola
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334696_0:153:2079:1322_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc072fb3898a7c595454b19841fdd39.jpg
Real Madrid seemed to be playing a well-thought-out waiting game over Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, despite making it abundantly clear that they are extremely keen on signing him, Spanish sports publication Marca reported on Wednesday. Madrid's abovementioned approach towards the much sought after Norwegian youngster came after Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently met his agent Mino Raiola.While the Catalan side's mounting debt, which now stands in excess of $1.5 billion, is a major hurdle to Haaland's arrival at Camp Nou, Barca's newly-appointed manager, the legendary Xavier Hernandez, is making all efforts to make the deal possible. Lionel Messi's former club is in desperate need of an attacking forward of Haaland's stature, someone who could fill the void after the departure of the Argentine stalwart to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Unlike Barca, Madrid haven't planned any such meeting with Raiola despite the Norway international stating his desire to join the 13-time Champions League winners last month.According to the Spanish press, the Los Blancos are keeping a close watch on Haaland's situation, but may not take part in a bidding war, just yet.Haaland has been linked with a move to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Ligue 1 table toppers PSG as well.And Real's management knows that competing with the likes of City and PSG would not be possible, as they have a much larger purse than the Spaniards have.The recent history of both these sides shows that their managers, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino respectively, tend to go all out in their quest to sign a player they really want to have in their team.Moreover, unlike City that have struggled to find a like-for-like replacement for their former marksman Sergio Aguero, who announced his retirement from the game due to heart problems hours ago, Real have a striker of Karim Benzema's calibre.With 13 goals in 17 appearances in La Liga, Benzema has played a central role in Madrid's impressive showing in their ongoing campaign.Apart from this, the club is focused on bringing World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish capital as Ancelotti and his support staff believes that the Frenchman can form a deadly attacking trio alongside Benzema and Vinicius Junior. In the past one year, speculations have been rife about Mbappe's future with PSG, particularly after he failed to sign the French side's last offer of a contract extension just a couple of months ago.Mbappe's deal with the Paris-based club expires in May next year and Real are hoping to sign him for nothing, as the 22-year-old footballer will become a free agent at that point.
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334696_57:0:2022:1474_1920x0_80_0_0_8874560e400271cc0860f366b1af4d27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, real madrid, cristiano ronaldo, manchester city, borussia dortmund, pep guardiola, transfer, contract, deal, sport, sport, striker, psg, manager, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, karim benzema, football team, footballer, head coach, forward, football star, kylian mbappe, sergio aguero, mauricio pochettino, xavi hernandez, erling haaland

Real Madrid 'Play Waiting Game' Over Erling Haaland Despite Barca's Interest in Signing Footballer

12:21 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 13:05 GMT 15.12.2021)
© REUTERS / LEON KUEGELERSoccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 9, 2021
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / LEON KUEGELER
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Real Madrid is in pole position in the La Liga with the Spanish giants eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla at the top. But Carlo Ancelotti's side is still scouting for a world class striker, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland being their prime targets.
Real Madrid seemed to be playing a well-thought-out waiting game over Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, despite making it abundantly clear that they are extremely keen on signing him, Spanish sports publication Marca reported on Wednesday.
Madrid's abovementioned approach towards the much sought after Norwegian youngster came after Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently met his agent Mino Raiola.
While the Catalan side's mounting debt, which now stands in excess of $1.5 billion, is a major hurdle to Haaland's arrival at Camp Nou, Barca's newly-appointed manager, the legendary Xavier Hernandez, is making all efforts to make the deal possible.
Lionel Messi's former club is in desperate need of an attacking forward of Haaland's stature, someone who could fill the void after the departure of the Argentine stalwart to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Unlike Barca, Madrid haven't planned any such meeting with Raiola despite the Norway international stating his desire to join the 13-time Champions League winners last month.
According to the Spanish press, the Los Blancos are keeping a close watch on Haaland's situation, but may not take part in a bidding war, just yet.
Haaland has been linked with a move to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Ligue 1 table toppers PSG as well.
And Real's management knows that competing with the likes of City and PSG would not be possible, as they have a much larger purse than the Spaniards have.
The recent history of both these sides shows that their managers, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino respectively, tend to go all out in their quest to sign a player they really want to have in their team.
Moreover, unlike City that have struggled to find a like-for-like replacement for their former marksman Sergio Aguero, who announced his retirement from the game due to heart problems hours ago, Real have a striker of Karim Benzema's calibre.
With 13 goals in 17 appearances in La Liga, Benzema has played a central role in Madrid's impressive showing in their ongoing campaign.
Apart from this, the club is focused on bringing World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish capital as Ancelotti and his support staff believes that the Frenchman can form a deadly attacking trio alongside Benzema and Vinicius Junior.
In the past one year, speculations have been rife about Mbappe's future with PSG, particularly after he failed to sign the French side's last offer of a contract extension just a couple of months ago.
Mbappe's deal with the Paris-based club expires in May next year and Real are hoping to sign him for nothing, as the 22-year-old footballer will become a free agent at that point.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:30 GMTFinancial Times Follows Time Magazine in Calling Elon Musk Person of the Year
13:27 GMTKentucky: Mayfield Residents in Dire Straits as Biden Set to Visit Tornado-Ravaged State
13:06 GMTSix Tesla Workers Sue Company Over 'Workplace Sexual Harassment'
12:37 GMTUK Prime Minister Promises Buildup of NATO Forces in Bloc's Periphery 'if Russia Invades Ukraine'
12:30 GMTBoris Johnson Vows to 'Get on With Job' Amid Tory Rebellion Over COVID Rules
12:21 GMTReal Madrid 'Play Waiting Game' Over Erling Haaland Despite Barca's Interest in Signing Footballer
12:11 GMTAvian Flu Alert: 25,000 Birds to be Culled in Indian State of Kerala
12:08 GMTTrump Claims Mike Pence Was 'Mortally Wounded' by His Inaction on 6 January, Lacks Support From GOP
11:58 GMTRussian Envoy Slams German Court Ruling on Khangoshvili Murder Case as Politically-Motivated
11:35 GMTTwo Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Video
11:34 GMTDemocrats 'Are Going to Win' 2022 Midterms, Biden Says as His Approval Ratings Plummet
11:27 GMTManchester City Legend Sergio Aguero in Tears as He Announces Retirement Due to Heart Issue - Video
11:24 GMTUK Aid Agencies to Launch Fundraising Appeal for Afghan Children
11:13 GMTGreece Receives Spain's Assurances to Deliver No Weapons to Turkey
11:00 GMT'I Was Trapped': Ben Affleck in Hot Water for Blaming Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for His Alcoholism
10:55 GMTLithuania Recalls Top Envoy to China for Consultations Amid Rift Over Taiwan
10:54 GMTPutin, Xi Slam AUKUS for Undermining Nuclear Balance, Fuelling Tensions
10:52 GMTMajor EU States Reportedly Oppose Sanctioning Russia Over 'Ukraine Invasion', Want to Focus on Talks
10:34 GMTI Have No Doubt He Will Die if Extradited to US, Julian Assange's Brother Says
10:21 GMTUK Inflation Hits 10-Year High as Prices Soar