https://sputniknews.com/20211222/bring-him-to-anfield-fans-urge-liverpool-to-sign-erling-haaland-as-rumours-swirl-over-his-future-1091716761.html

'Bring Him to Anfield!': Fans Urge Liverpool to Sign Erling Haaland as Rumours Swirl Over His Future

'Bring Him to Anfield!': Fans Urge Liverpool to Sign Erling Haaland as Rumours Swirl Over His Future

Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, Borussia Dortmund (BVB) star Erling Haaland is on the radar of a number of European clubs ahead of the... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-22T10:57+0000

2021-12-22T10:57+0000

2021-12-22T10:57+0000

football

football

sport

barcelona

real madrid

bayern munich

manchester united

liverpool

cristiano ronaldo

manchester city

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334696_0:153:2079:1322_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc072fb3898a7c595454b19841fdd39.jpg

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to urge the iconic English club to sign Norway international Erling Haaland after rumours swirled in the football world about the 21-year-old footballer's future.While some supporters of Jurgen Klopp's side claimed that Liverpool would "win it all" if Haaland joined the team, others called his prospective signing "immense". Meanwhile, a few football lovers even "begged" Haaland to switch to Liverpool.According to some German publications, including Sky Germany, the Reds are the frontrunners to land Haaland at Anfield after it became clear that despite their immense interest, both Barcelona and Real Madrid don't have the financial muscle to secure his place in their respective teams. Moreover, La Liga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules would come into play once Real or Barca break the well-defined barrier to have Haaland either at Camp Nou or Santiago Bernabeu.Liverpool, on the other hand, are keen to bring Haaland to England as they are desperate to keep their talisman Mohamed Salah at Anfield. Although talks between the Egyptian superstar and the Reds' management are ongoing, Salah's twin demands have virtually stalled any significant progress on a new contract.The 29-year-old not only wants to become the highest-paid footballer in Premier League history, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, but is also forcing his club to sign another world class forward to lower their dependency on him and that's where Haaland comes into the picture.The Norwegian is hot property in the transfer market right now as his imperious show has contributed heavily to Dortmund's success in the Bundesliga of late.After his super impressive numbers - 37 goals across all competitions for BVB last year, Haaland has continued with his rich vein of form in their current campaign in the German league.In 11 appearances for the club in 2021-22, the Leeds-born footballer has netted 13 goals, playing a key role in keeping Dortmund in second place behind Bayern Munich. With 34 points, Dortmund are behind Bayern in the race for Bundesliga, who top the charts with 43 points.

barcelona

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, barcelona, real madrid, bayern munich, manchester united, liverpool, cristiano ronaldo, manchester city, borussia dortmund, sputnik, transfer, contract, deal, sport, sport, move, bundesliga, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, switch, football team, footballer, football star, mohamed salah, jurgen klopp, erling haaland