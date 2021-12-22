Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/bring-him-to-anfield-fans-urge-liverpool-to-sign-erling-haaland-as-rumours-swirl-over-his-future-1091716761.html
'Bring Him to Anfield!': Fans Urge Liverpool to Sign Erling Haaland as Rumours Swirl Over His Future
'Bring Him to Anfield!': Fans Urge Liverpool to Sign Erling Haaland as Rumours Swirl Over His Future
Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, Borussia Dortmund (BVB) star Erling Haaland is on the radar of a number of European clubs ahead of the... 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-22T10:57+0000
2021-12-22T10:57+0000
football
football
sport
barcelona
real madrid
bayern munich
manchester united
liverpool
cristiano ronaldo
manchester city
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334696_0:153:2079:1322_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc072fb3898a7c595454b19841fdd39.jpg
Liverpool fans have taken to social media to urge the iconic English club to sign Norway international Erling Haaland after rumours swirled in the football world about the 21-year-old footballer's future.While some supporters of Jurgen Klopp's side claimed that Liverpool would "win it all" if Haaland joined the team, others called his prospective signing "immense". Meanwhile, a few football lovers even "begged" Haaland to switch to Liverpool.According to some German publications, including Sky Germany, the Reds are the frontrunners to land Haaland at Anfield after it became clear that despite their immense interest, both Barcelona and Real Madrid don't have the financial muscle to secure his place in their respective teams. Moreover, La Liga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules would come into play once Real or Barca break the well-defined barrier to have Haaland either at Camp Nou or Santiago Bernabeu.Liverpool, on the other hand, are keen to bring Haaland to England as they are desperate to keep their talisman Mohamed Salah at Anfield. Although talks between the Egyptian superstar and the Reds' management are ongoing, Salah's twin demands have virtually stalled any significant progress on a new contract.The 29-year-old not only wants to become the highest-paid footballer in Premier League history, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, but is also forcing his club to sign another world class forward to lower their dependency on him and that's where Haaland comes into the picture.The Norwegian is hot property in the transfer market right now as his imperious show has contributed heavily to Dortmund's success in the Bundesliga of late.After his super impressive numbers - 37 goals across all competitions for BVB last year, Haaland has continued with his rich vein of form in their current campaign in the German league.In 11 appearances for the club in 2021-22, the Leeds-born footballer has netted 13 goals, playing a key role in keeping Dortmund in second place behind Bayern Munich. With 34 points, Dortmund are behind Bayern in the race for Bundesliga, who top the charts with 43 points.
barcelona
liverpool
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334696_57:0:2022:1474_1920x0_80_0_0_8874560e400271cc0860f366b1af4d27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, barcelona, real madrid, bayern munich, manchester united, liverpool, cristiano ronaldo, manchester city, borussia dortmund, sputnik, transfer, contract, deal, sport, sport, move, bundesliga, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, switch, football team, footballer, football star, mohamed salah, jurgen klopp, erling haaland

'Bring Him to Anfield!': Fans Urge Liverpool to Sign Erling Haaland as Rumours Swirl Over His Future

10:57 GMT 22.12.2021
© REUTERS / LEON KUEGELERSoccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 9, 2021
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© REUTERS / LEON KUEGELER
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, Borussia Dortmund (BVB) star Erling Haaland is on the radar of a number of European clubs ahead of the January transfer window. As per media reports, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Man United, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all chasing him right now.
Liverpool fans have taken to social media to urge the iconic English club to sign Norway international Erling Haaland after rumours swirled in the football world about the 21-year-old footballer's future.

While some supporters of Jurgen Klopp's side claimed that Liverpool would "win it all" if Haaland joined the team, others called his prospective signing "immense".

Meanwhile, a few football lovers even "begged" Haaland to switch to Liverpool.
According to some German publications, including Sky Germany, the Reds are the frontrunners to land Haaland at Anfield after it became clear that despite their immense interest, both Barcelona and Real Madrid don't have the financial muscle to secure his place in their respective teams.

Moreover, La Liga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules would come into play once Real or Barca break the well-defined barrier to have Haaland either at Camp Nou or Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are keen to bring Haaland to England as they are desperate to keep their talisman Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Although talks between the Egyptian superstar and the Reds' management are ongoing, Salah's twin demands have virtually stalled any significant progress on a new contract.

The 29-year-old not only wants to become the highest-paid footballer in Premier League history, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, but is also forcing his club to sign another world class forward to lower their dependency on him and that's where Haaland comes into the picture.

The Norwegian is hot property in the transfer market right now as his imperious show has contributed heavily to Dortmund's success in the Bundesliga of late.

After his super impressive numbers - 37 goals across all competitions for BVB last year, Haaland has continued with his rich vein of form in their current campaign in the German league.
In 11 appearances for the club in 2021-22, the Leeds-born footballer has netted 13 goals, playing a key role in keeping Dortmund in second place behind Bayern Munich.

With 34 points, Dortmund are behind Bayern in the race for Bundesliga, who top the charts with 43 points.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMTElon Musk Says He's 'Sold Enough Stock' to Reach 10% Sale Goal, Slams California For 'Overtaxation'
12:17 GMTItaly's Draghi Says Europe Has No Capabilities to Impose Sanctions on Russia in Gas Field
12:12 GMTDelhi's Environment Minister Calls For Joint Action Plan to Curb Pollution
11:53 GMTDutch Prosecutors Demand Life Imprisonment for Defendants in MH17 Crash Case
11:49 GMTIndian Documentary 'Writing With Fire' Shortlisted for Oscars 2022
11:28 GMTIndian Tax Sleuths Launch Massive Raids Against Chinese Mobile Manufacturers
11:25 GMTHarperCollins Says Dispute With Abramovich Over Book 'Putin's People' Settled
11:20 GMTPakistani MP Rejects Claim a Hindu Woman in Viral Video Was Targeted Because of Her Religion
10:57 GMTTrump Announces Press Event at Mar-a-Lago For Anniversary of Capitol Riot
10:57 GMT'Bring Him to Anfield!': Fans Urge Liverpool to Sign Erling Haaland as Rumours Swirl Over His Future
10:51 GMTPiton de la Fournaise Volcano on France's Reunion Island Shows Signs of Eruption
10:46 GMTAustralia Outlines New Measures to Avoid Lockdowns Amid Spread of Omicron Variant
10:41 GMTPerfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Fossilised Egg Discovered in China
10:40 GMTElon Musk Names 'Virus' That Poses 'Biggest' Threat to Modern Civilisation
10:35 GMTRussia Says 'Provocative Activity' by US, NATO in Black Sea Aims to Hamper Nord Stream 2
10:02 GMTPublished Papers Show US Asked Japan for Military Aid During 1990 Gulf War, Reports Say
09:26 GMTEmployee of US Diplomatic Mission in Beirut Who Sold Passport Arrested in Turkey
09:18 GMTFirst Round of Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees Set for Early 2022, Lavrov Says
09:06 GMTMadagascar Minister Survives Helicopter Crash, Swims for 12 Hours After Flying to Shipwreck Site
08:50 GMTEggnog. Shaken, Not Stirred: UK Intelligence Agency MI6 Releases Christmas Card…Featuring Spy Santa