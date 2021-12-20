https://sputniknews.com/20211220/liverpool-boss-klopp-rips-into-referee-paul-tierney-after-reds-controversial-draw-against-spurs-1091658468.html

Liverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs

Liverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has slammed referee Paul Tierney after the Reds failed to secure all three points against Tottenham on Sunday because of a series of controversial decisions by the match official.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has slammed referee Paul Tierney after the Reds failed to secure all three points against Tottenham on Sunday because of a series of controversial decisions by the match official."I have no problems with any referees. Only you", Klopp told the referee after the final whistle. "I really have no idea what his problem is with me. Honestly, I have no idea. I have no problem… you just need an objective ref who sees the situations and judges them and not opinions", he added.The first incident came in the first half of the match, when Harry Kane was trying to grab the ball back from Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, but hit his ankle in the process, leaving the Scottish footballer writhing in pain after he fell to the ground. Despite the harsh tackle Tierney only gave the England skipper a yellow card.On the other hand, Robertson was later given a red card for a dangerous tackle against Spurs right-back Emerson Royal. Klopp was also at loggerheads with Tierney after the referee denied Jota a penalty in the first half when Emerson barged into him. With Klopp's dissent growing with each disputed decision, the referee eventually booked him for dissent.The former Premier League champions were in a dominant position to complete a 2-1 victory, after coming from behind in the second half - courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota and Robertson. But a 74th minute strike from South Korean forward Son Heung-Min shattered their dreams as the match ended in a disappointing 2-2 draw. Harry Kane had powered Tottenham to an early lead with his goal in the 13th minute. It was Kane's first Premier League goal at home this season. Unlike Klopp who was left fuming by the referee, the England skipper defended both himself and the match official. "I thought it was a strong tackle but I won the ball… even Andy (Robertson) said 'You just caught my foot – I don't think it was a foul'. Sometimes, when you slow stuff down in football, it makes it look worse than what it is. That's what VAR is there for", the Spurs talisman said. Meanwhile, former players Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher disagreed with Kane's argument about the tackle and insisted that he was fortunate to avoid a red card. Redknapp even claimed that the 28-year-old footballer was completely out of control and his behaviour was reckless to say the least."It's a red card. He's reckless and out of control. The crowd were up, fever pitch. When you go in for a challenge, I've seen a lot of players sent off for less than that", the noted football pundit concluded.

