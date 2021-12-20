Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/liverpool-boss-klopp-rips-into-referee-paul-tierney-after-reds-controversial-draw-against-spurs-1091658468.html
Liverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs
Liverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has slammed referee Paul Tierney after the Reds failed to secure all three points against Tottenham on Sunday because of a series of controversial decisions by the match official.
2021-12-20T08:03+0000
2021-12-20T08:03+0000
football
football
sport
tottenham
liverpool
english premier league
manchester city
pep guardiola
sputnik
premier league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091660397_0:69:2064:1231_1920x0_80_0_0_78125b3056e0e5df3e6220939aedd14e.jpg
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has slammed referee Paul Tierney after the Reds failed to secure all three points against Tottenham on Sunday because of a series of controversial decisions by the match official."I have no problems with any referees. Only you", Klopp told the referee after the final whistle. "I really have no idea what his problem is with me. Honestly, I have no idea. I have no problem… you just need an objective ref who sees the situations and judges them and not opinions", he added.The first incident came in the first half of the match, when Harry Kane was trying to grab the ball back from Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, but hit his ankle in the process, leaving the Scottish footballer writhing in pain after he fell to the ground. Despite the harsh tackle Tierney only gave the England skipper a yellow card.On the other hand, Robertson was later given a red card for a dangerous tackle against Spurs right-back Emerson Royal. Klopp was also at loggerheads with Tierney after the referee denied Jota a penalty in the first half when Emerson barged into him. With Klopp's dissent growing with each disputed decision, the referee eventually booked him for dissent.The former Premier League champions were in a dominant position to complete a 2-1 victory, after coming from behind in the second half - courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota and Robertson. But a 74th minute strike from South Korean forward Son Heung-Min shattered their dreams as the match ended in a disappointing 2-2 draw. Harry Kane had powered Tottenham to an early lead with his goal in the 13th minute. It was Kane's first Premier League goal at home this season. Unlike Klopp who was left fuming by the referee, the England skipper defended both himself and the match official. "I thought it was a strong tackle but I won the ball… even Andy (Robertson) said 'You just caught my foot – I don't think it was a foul'. Sometimes, when you slow stuff down in football, it makes it look worse than what it is. That's what VAR is there for", the Spurs talisman said. Meanwhile, former players Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher disagreed with Kane's argument about the tackle and insisted that he was fortunate to avoid a red card. Redknapp even claimed that the 28-year-old footballer was completely out of control and his behaviour was reckless to say the least."It's a red card. He's reckless and out of control. The crowd were up, fever pitch. When you go in for a challenge, I've seen a lot of players sent off for less than that", the noted football pundit concluded.
liverpool
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091660397_99:0:1927:1371_1920x0_80_0_0_b4952f5b9b1a87be57bbc4d3bbf05fea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, tottenham, liverpool, english premier league, manchester city, pep guardiola, sputnik, premier league, sport, sport, official, result, controversy, football club, referee, football team, footballer, controversial decision, harry kane, red card, jurgen klopp

Liverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs

08:03 GMT 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinLiverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, left, discusses with referee Paul Tierney during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, left, discusses with referee Paul Tierney during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
2019-20 Premier League champions Liverpool are currently right on the heels of table toppers Man City with only three points separating the two sides. While Pep Guardiola's men have 44 points, the Reds are second with 41 points. Yet, Jurgen Klopp wasn't happy with the result of his team's match against Tottenham over the weekend.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has slammed referee Paul Tierney after the Reds failed to secure all three points against Tottenham on Sunday because of a series of controversial decisions by the match official.

"I have no problems with any referees. Only you", Klopp told the referee after the final whistle.

"I really have no idea what his problem is with me. Honestly, I have no idea. I have no problem… you just need an objective ref who sees the situations and judges them and not opinions", he added.
The first incident came in the first half of the match, when Harry Kane was trying to grab the ball back from Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, but hit his ankle in the process, leaving the Scottish footballer writhing in pain after he fell to the ground.
Despite the harsh tackle Tierney only gave the England skipper a yellow card.

On the other hand, Robertson was later given a red card for a dangerous tackle against Spurs right-back Emerson Royal.

Klopp was also at loggerheads with Tierney after the referee denied Jota a penalty in the first half when Emerson barged into him. With Klopp's dissent growing with each disputed decision, the referee eventually booked him for dissent.

The former Premier League champions were in a dominant position to complete a 2-1 victory, after coming from behind in the second half - courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota and Robertson. But a 74th minute strike from South Korean forward Son Heung-Min shattered their dreams as the match ended in a disappointing 2-2 draw.

Harry Kane had powered Tottenham to an early lead with his goal in the 13th minute. It was Kane's first Premier League goal at home this season.

Unlike Klopp who was left fuming by the referee, the England skipper defended both himself and the match official.

"I thought it was a strong tackle but I won the ball… even Andy (Robertson) said 'You just caught my foot – I don't think it was a foul'. Sometimes, when you slow stuff down in football, it makes it look worse than what it is. That's what VAR is there for", the Spurs talisman said.

Meanwhile, former players Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher disagreed with Kane's argument about the tackle and insisted that he was fortunate to avoid a red card.

Redknapp even claimed that the 28-year-old footballer was completely out of control and his behaviour was reckless to say the least.

"It's a red card. He's reckless and out of control. The crowd were up, fever pitch. When you go in for a challenge, I've seen a lot of players sent off for less than that", the noted football pundit concluded.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:03 GMTLiverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs
07:54 GMTAlgeria is Perhaps Palestinians' Most Loyal Ally - Here's Why
07:26 GMTIsrael Bans Travel to US Amid Omicron Strain Concerns
07:00 GMTMoscow Needs Urgent Response From US on Security Guarantee Proposals, Deputy FM Says
06:53 GMTBlast From the Past: Live Torpedo From Historic WWII Battle Found in Norway
06:49 GMTElon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021
06:46 GMTBoJo Reportedly 'Clears His Diary' for Urgent Monday COVID Meetings Amid Surge of Cases
06:25 GMTNorwegian Foreign Minister Calls Russia's Security Proposals to US, NATO 'Completely Unrealistic'
05:14 GMTJapanese Space Tourists Yusaku Maezawa, Yozo Hirano Successfully Return to Earth
05:13 GMTGOP Preparing Avalanche of Investigations Against Biden Administration on All Fronts - Report
05:00 GMTBorrell Warns Against 'Excluding' Brussels From Security Talks With Russia
04:06 GMTPiers Morgan Finally Shares the Story Behind His 2009 Naked Promo for Burger King
03:22 GMTBrain Cells in Petri Dish Learn to Play Pong in 5 Mins, Beating AI in Comparison, Study Shows
03:19 GMTBorrell Points to ‘Energy Dimension’ Existing in All That Concerns Russia, Ukraine
02:32 GMTPhoto: Bojo & Co Were Chilling in Downing St. Garden When Brits Were Supposed to Be in 1st Lockdown
02:32 GMTEx-Mossad Chief Cohen Shared Secret Info With Flight Attendant, Her Husband Claims - Report
01:51 GMTEgyptian Delegation Holds Talks With Palestinian Movements, Source Says
01:38 GMTEx-Democratic Presidential Candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren Contracts COVID-19
01:11 GMTHillary Clinton Thanks Trump for Inspiring Her Thriller Book, While He's Up for 2024 Rematch
00:25 GMT‘Disaster’: Trump Again Blasts McConnell For Passing ‘Un-frastructure’ Bill, Raising Debt Ceiling