Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/we-will-see-psg-chiefs-vague-response-on-kylian-mbappes-future-fuels-speculation-1091602501.html
'We Will See': PSG Chief's Vague Response on Kylian Mbappe's Future Fuels Speculation
'We Will See': PSG Chief's Vague Response on Kylian Mbappe's Future Fuels Speculation
PSG sporting director Nascimento de Araujo's weird response to queries about French striker Kylian Mbappe's future with the current Ligue 1 table toppers has intensified speculation in the football world.
2021-12-17T13:03+0000
2021-12-17T13:03+0000
football
football
sport
real madrid
sputnik
transfer
contract
deal
sport
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083264552_0:0:2377:1338_1920x0_80_0_0_da0f6a5e2913b67c4337ee4bf9a92ac1.jpg
PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araújo's weird response to queries about French striker Kylian Mbappe's future with the current Ligue 1 table-toppers has intensified speculation in the football world.The Brazilian was asked if PSG's management was thinking about offering Mbappe a new improved contract but Leonardo has remained tight-lipped about the club's next move.Mbappe's contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side runs out in 2022. Real Madrid are the hot favourites to sign Mbappe and the superstar footballer is reportedly eager to play for Carlo Ancelotti's team, a side he had idolised all his life.Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has made Mbappe's transfer a priority for the club, especially after PSG rejected all offers from Madrid to sign the forward during the summer. The last bid – a whopping $200 million – was tabled on deadline day in the summer but the PSG board didn't let the Frenchman go. However, rumours have continued to swirl in the transfer market about Mbappe's impending switch to Madrid because he has yet to reach an agreement with his current employer PSG. Only this week, he had said that he was keen to meet new players and experience different cultures, which some fans on social media claimed was yet another hint that he wants to leave Paris next summer."I am thirsty above all for discoveries, trips, meetings with players, different cultures. I have a quiet relationship with money: I know it's important, I'm happy to have it, but that's not what drives me every second of the day," he concluded.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083264552_0:0:2001:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_24d771fe135075f777232e968869c053.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, real madrid, sputnik, transfer, contract, deal, sport, sport, goal, move, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, switch, football team, footballer, football star, kylian mbappe, florentino perez, goal-scoring

'We Will See': PSG Chief's Vague Response on Kylian Mbappe's Future Fuels Speculation

13:03 GMT 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / MARKO DJURICASoccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - France v Switzerland - National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania - June 29, 2021 France's Kylian Mbappe has a penalty saved by France's Hugo Lloris during the shoot-out
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - France v Switzerland - National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania - June 29, 2021 France's Kylian Mbappe has a penalty saved by France's Hugo Lloris during the shoot-out - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / MARKO DJURICA
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe's uncertain situation with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) rumbles on; the 22-year-old footballer has rejected multiple offers of a contract extension. Despite this, he has given several hints in public about staying at Parc des Princes.
PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araújo's weird response to queries about French striker Kylian Mbappe's future with the current Ligue 1 table-toppers has intensified speculation in the football world.
The Brazilian was asked if PSG's management was thinking about offering Mbappe a new improved contract but Leonardo has remained tight-lipped about the club's next move.
"What to say about Mbappe?" Leonardo told Spanish outlet Diario AS. "Kylian is formidable. He is different, unique. And well, you know what we want… we will see."
Mbappe's contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side runs out in 2022. Real Madrid are the hot favourites to sign Mbappe and the superstar footballer is reportedly eager to play for Carlo Ancelotti's team, a side he had idolised all his life.
Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has made Mbappe's transfer a priority for the club, especially after PSG rejected all offers from Madrid to sign the forward during the summer. The last bid – a whopping $200 million – was tabled on deadline day in the summer but the PSG board didn't let the Frenchman go.
However, rumours have continued to swirl in the transfer market about Mbappe's impending switch to Madrid because he has yet to reach an agreement with his current employer PSG.
Only this week, he had said that he was keen to meet new players and experience different cultures, which some fans on social media claimed was yet another hint that he wants to leave Paris next summer.
"Human ties are much more fascinating (than money). It's the life experience that counts, more than making money," Mbappe told French publication Paris Match earlier this week.
"I am thirsty above all for discoveries, trips, meetings with players, different cultures. I have a quiet relationship with money: I know it's important, I'm happy to have it, but that's not what drives me every second of the day," he concluded.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:20 GMTN Korean Media Urge Unity as Country Observes 10th Anniversary of Kim Jong-il's Death
14:00 GMTObservers: There's No Low Jan. 6th Committee Unwilling to Sink to in Crafting 'Insurrection' Story
13:51 GMTWatch Syrian Villagers and Troops Intercept, Turn Back Two US Convoys
13:33 GMTAfter Tory's North Shropshire Defeat, BoJo's Ouster is Just a Matter of Time, Academics Say
13:31 GMTUK Says Breakthrough on Northern Ireland Protocol Needed Early Next Year
13:13 GMTPSG Frontman Kylian Mbappe Becomes Face of French Fashion House Dior
13:03 GMT'We Will See': PSG Chief's Vague Response on Kylian Mbappe's Future Fuels Speculation
12:48 GMTFrench Minister: Paris Will Ask EU Commission to Start Litigation Against UK Over Fishing Licences
12:34 GMTIranian, Omani Warships, Aircraft Deployed for Joint Drills in Strait of Hormuz - Photos
12:27 GMTScientists Сome Up With New Effective Method to Detect Cancer Cells in Blood
12:07 GMTBoris Johnson 'Takes Personal Responsibility' for North Shropshire By-Election Fiasco
12:02 GMTSputnik V & Sputnik Light Booster Provide Full Protection Against Omicron, Preliminary Study Shows
11:58 GMTIndian Doctors Resume Protests as Government Fails to Fast-Track Medical Exam Counselling – Video
11:45 GMTPutin: Russia Ready to Share Its Developments With Other Countries Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
11:41 GMTEU Eyes Opening Case in WTO in Relation to Lithuania-China Trade Row, Trade Spokesperson Says
11:21 GMTFrench Ethical Committee Backs Vaccination for Children Aged 5-11 for 'Benefit of Child'
11:14 GMTHuntsman Spider Interrupts Health Minister's COVID Briefing in Australia - Video
11:12 GMTFrance Makes Veiled Attack on AUKUS, Saying Australia 'Gives Up Responsibility' of Own Security
11:12 GMTMaxwell's Defense Questions 'False Memory' Expert, Casting Doubt on Possibly 'Corrupted' Accusations
11:06 GMTChris Noth Viral Ad Axed by Peloton as Actor Faces Sexual Assault Allegations