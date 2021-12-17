https://sputniknews.com/20211217/we-will-see-psg-chiefs-vague-response-on-kylian-mbappes-future-fuels-speculation-1091602501.html
'We Will See': PSG Chief's Vague Response on Kylian Mbappe's Future Fuels Speculation
PSG sporting director Nascimento de Araujo's weird response to queries about French striker Kylian Mbappe's future with the current Ligue 1 table toppers has intensified speculation in the football world.
World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe's uncertain situation with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) rumbles on; the 22-year-old footballer has rejected multiple offers of a contract extension. Despite this, he has given several hints in public about staying at Parc des Princes.
PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araújo's weird response to queries about French striker Kylian Mbappe
's future with the current Ligue 1 table-toppers has intensified speculation in the football world.
The Brazilian was asked if PSG's management was thinking about offering Mbappe a new improved contract but Leonardo has remained tight-lipped about the club's next move.
"What to say about Mbappe?" Leonardo told Spanish outlet Diario AS. "Kylian is formidable. He is different, unique. And well, you know what we want… we will see."
Mbappe's contract with Mauricio Pochettino
's side runs out in 2022. Real Madrid are the hot favourites to sign Mbappe and the superstar footballer is reportedly eager to play for Carlo Ancelotti's team, a side he had idolised all his life.
Los Blancos
president Florentino Perez has made Mbappe's transfer a priority for the club, especially after PSG rejected all offers from Madrid to sign the forward during the summer. The last bid – a whopping $200 million – was tabled on deadline day in the summer but the PSG board didn't let the Frenchman go.
However, rumours have continued to swirl in the transfer market about Mbappe's impending switch to Madrid because he has yet to reach an agreement with his current employer PSG.
Only this week, he had said that he was keen to meet new players and experience different cultures, which some fans on social media claimed was yet another hint that he wants to leave Paris next summer.
"Human ties are much more fascinating (than money). It's the life experience that counts, more than making money," Mbappe told French publication Paris Match earlier this week.
"I am thirsty above all for discoveries, trips, meetings with players, different cultures. I have a quiet relationship with money: I know it's important, I'm happy to have it, but that's not what drives me every second of the day," he concluded.