'We Will See': PSG Chief's Vague Response on Kylian Mbappe's Future Fuels Speculation

PSG sporting director Nascimento de Araujo's weird response to queries about French striker Kylian Mbappe's future with the current Ligue 1 table toppers has intensified speculation in the football world.

PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araújo's weird response to queries about French striker Kylian Mbappe's future with the current Ligue 1 table-toppers has intensified speculation in the football world.The Brazilian was asked if PSG's management was thinking about offering Mbappe a new improved contract but Leonardo has remained tight-lipped about the club's next move.Mbappe's contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side runs out in 2022. Real Madrid are the hot favourites to sign Mbappe and the superstar footballer is reportedly eager to play for Carlo Ancelotti's team, a side he had idolised all his life.Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has made Mbappe's transfer a priority for the club, especially after PSG rejected all offers from Madrid to sign the forward during the summer. The last bid – a whopping $200 million – was tabled on deadline day in the summer but the PSG board didn't let the Frenchman go. However, rumours have continued to swirl in the transfer market about Mbappe's impending switch to Madrid because he has yet to reach an agreement with his current employer PSG. Only this week, he had said that he was keen to meet new players and experience different cultures, which some fans on social media claimed was yet another hint that he wants to leave Paris next summer."I am thirsty above all for discoveries, trips, meetings with players, different cultures. I have a quiet relationship with money: I know it's important, I'm happy to have it, but that's not what drives me every second of the day," he concluded.

