Kylian Mbappe Reveals His Goal of the Season for PSG

Kylian Mbappe has revealed his goal of the season for PSG, saying he'd like to win the Champions League.

Prodigious French forward Kylian Mbappe may have rejected multiple contract extension offers from PSG but the World Cup winner is quite sure about his goal for the season, which is to win the UEFA Champions League for the Paris-based club.The 22-year-old superstar footballer claimed that while his own individual performance was quite impressive, even during the last season and in PSG's current campaign, he would love to win trophies for the team, with the premier European club tournament on top of his list.PSG may be on top of the French league in the ongoing season, but last year Pochettino and his men couldn't win a major competition, neither the Ligue 1 or the Champions League. It happened despite Mbappe's imperious season in which he scored 40 goals. In the end, it was Lille who took home the league title.Mbappe was still reeling from last season's disappointment and that's why he was committed to win everything this year."Last year was good for me, I scored 40 goals, but we didn't win the league or the Champions League," Mbappe told the club's television channel.The former AS Monaco star even questioned what's the whole point of a footballer's success on the pitch if he can't power his team to trophies."In the end I wonder, what is the use of scoring 50 goals if we don't win? I would prefer to score less and win the league and Champions League. It was a good season but you don't enjoy it, the aim is to win titles, they are the most important things," Mbappe concluded. Despite the arrival of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes, Mbappe has remained the central figure at PSG.Unlike the Argentine, who had initially struggled to produce goals for the team, Mbappe has been in stellar form for the team, scoring a super impressive 13 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions for the French behemoth this season.Mbappe would next be seen in action on 20 December when PSG will square-off against SC Feignies in a Ligue 1 encounter.

