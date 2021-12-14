Spanish Media Slams UEFA's Handling of Controversial Champions League Draw in Real Madrid vs PSG

https://sputniknews.com/20211214/spanish-media-slams-uefas-handling-of-controversial-champions-league-draw-in-real-madrid-vs-psg-1091513317.html

The Spanish press has lambasted UEFA for their controversial Champions League Round of 16 draw that pitted current La Liga table toppers Real Madrid with French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) - after initially pairing Carlo Ancelotti's side with a much easier opponent Benfica. On Monday, a major blunder in the draw for Europe's premier club tournament first confirmed Portugal's Benfica as Madrid's challengers, but UEFA subsequently declared it as void. The draw was later repeated.In the second offering, Real drew PSG, which Spanish newspapers claim is UEFA's revenge from the 13-time European champions for their involvement in the now-defunct Super League project at the start of the year.Sports publication Marca called UEFA's mistake "shameful" in its headline on Tuesday, before alleging that the organisation was in "total war" with Madrid now. According to the media outlet, UEFA's so called enmity with Real began in April when club president Florentino Perez announced the formation of the Super League, which divided the football world into two groups. The tournament was eventually scrapped because of severe criticism from fans.On the other hand, Real Madrid's director of international relations, Emilio Butragueno, accused the administrative institution of "cheating" the Madrid-based club. Subsequently, Butragueno asserted that UEFA's error was "regrettable" and "surprising".Continuing their tirade against UEFA, two other major Spanish newspapers AS and SPORT termed the contentious draw as a "bombshell" because of the change in Madrid's rivals.The Los Blancos' clash with PSG has already been billed as a potential blockbuster considering it will feature perhaps the best attacking trio in football - the redoubtable Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar - and a team that has won the prestigious competition a record number of times. Besides, the match will also reignite ex-Barcelona skipper Messi's old El Clasico rivalry with Madrid. But Spain captain Sergio Ramos' emotions may prove to be the highlight of the game, as he finds himself battling former teammates from the club where he was captain for six seasons and spent 16 years.

