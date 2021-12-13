UEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
15:32 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 15:38 GMT 13.12.2021)
© REUTERS / HANDOUTSoccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - December 13, 2021 The result of the Champions League 2021/22 Round of 16 Draw is displayed on the screen at the UEFA headquarters
Controversies in football are a common sight. However, it's quite rare to witness such disputes during a draw ceremony of a premier tournament. On Monday, though, UEFA, the governing body of the sport in Europe, suffered a major embarrassment after the Champions League draw experienced a major goof-up.
The draw for the UEFA Champions League was redone after the earlier ceremony was mired in controversy.
In the initial draw, Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United were drawn against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in what was billed as a clash of the titans in the Round of 16.
However, United's clash with PSG was only confirmed after a huge mix-up.
The incident came as ex-Arsenal striker Andriy Arshavin chose teams, pitting United against their group rival Villarreal, forcing UEFA chief Giorgio Marchetti to intervene.
Subsequently, the Red Devils were denied the chance to meet Atletico Madrid in the knock-outs after their name was accidentally omitted from the draw for a brief period.
"No, this is not possible because Manchester United was in the group so we need to draw another one", Marchetti said. "Manchester United played in the same group as Villarreal so they must be paired with another team".
In the end, UEFA had to reorganise the entire ceremony again and this time, there was no match between Messi's PSG and Ronaldo's United.
But, CR7's side finally received its share of luck as they got Atletico on the second opportunity.
Round of 16 draw ✔️— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2021
Which tie are you most excited for?#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/QvZoT0yxqi
Meanwhile, PSG weren't as fortunate as the iconic English club, as the French team will now have to face Spanish behemoth Real Madrid, who are current La Liga table toppers as well, for a place in the quarters.
Other Round of 16 match-ups to look forward to in the competition are Italy's Inter Milan vs Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Sporting against Pep Guardiola's Man City.
On the other hand, reigning champions Chelsea have been drawn to confront Ligue 1 side Lille, while German powerhouse Bayern Munich will fight FC Salzburg for a spot in the last 8.
