Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/uefa-champions-league-draw-redone-after-massive-controversy-over-manchester-united-error-1091485949.html
UEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
UEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
Controversies in football are a common sight. However, it's quite rare to witness such disputes during a draw ceremony of a premier tournament. On Monday, though, UEFA, the governing body of the sport in Europe, suffered a major embarrassment after the Champions League draw experienced a major goof-up.
2021-12-13T15:32+0000
2021-12-13T15:38+0000
champions league
football
uefa
football
sport
lionel messi
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
sputnik
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091490136_0:220:3072:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_703b3b5ea5fd0c7ef00dfa4dd8eb7fef.jpg
The draw for the UEFA Champions League was redone after the earlier ceremony was mired in controversy. In the initial draw, Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United were drawn against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in what was billed as a clash of the titans in the Round of 16.However, United's clash with PSG was only confirmed after a huge mix-up.The incident came as ex-Arsenal striker Andriy Arshavin chose teams, pitting United against their group rival Villarreal, forcing UEFA chief Giorgio Marchetti to intervene.Subsequently, the Red Devils were denied the chance to meet Atletico Madrid in the knock-outs after their name was accidentally omitted from the draw for a brief period. "No, this is not possible because Manchester United was in the group so we need to draw another one", Marchetti said. "Manchester United played in the same group as Villarreal so they must be paired with another team".In the end, UEFA had to reorganise the entire ceremony again and this time, there was no match between Messi's PSG and Ronaldo's United. But, CR7's side finally received its share of luck as they got Atletico on the second opportunity.Meanwhile, PSG weren't as fortunate as the iconic English club, as the French team will now have to face Spanish behemoth Real Madrid, who are current La Liga table toppers as well, for a place in the quarters.Other Round of 16 match-ups to look forward to in the competition are Italy's Inter Milan vs Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Sporting against Pep Guardiola's Man City.On the other hand, reigning champions Chelsea have been drawn to confront Ligue 1 side Lille, while German powerhouse Bayern Munich will fight FC Salzburg for a spot in the last 8.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091490136_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a18468285395a45c813cc7ef01748468.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
champions league, football, uefa, football, sport, lionel messi, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, sport, sport, controversy, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, football team, footballer, football legend, football star, lionel messi, uefa champions league

UEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error

15:32 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 15:38 GMT 13.12.2021)
© REUTERS / HANDOUTSoccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - December 13, 2021 The result of the Champions League 2021/22 Round of 16 Draw is displayed on the screen at the UEFA headquarters
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - December 13, 2021 The result of the Champions League 2021/22 Round of 16 Draw is displayed on the screen at the UEFA headquarters - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUT
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Controversies in football are a common sight. However, it's quite rare to witness such disputes during a draw ceremony of a premier tournament. On Monday, though, UEFA, the governing body of the sport in Europe, suffered a major embarrassment after the Champions League draw experienced a major goof-up.
The draw for the UEFA Champions League was redone after the earlier ceremony was mired in controversy.

In the initial draw, Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United were drawn against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in what was billed as a clash of the titans in the Round of 16.

However, United's clash with PSG was only confirmed after a huge mix-up.

The incident came as ex-Arsenal striker Andriy Arshavin chose teams, pitting United against their group rival Villarreal, forcing UEFA chief Giorgio Marchetti to intervene.

Subsequently, the Red Devils were denied the chance to meet Atletico Madrid in the knock-outs after their name was accidentally omitted from the draw for a brief period.

"No, this is not possible because Manchester United was in the group so we need to draw another one", Marchetti said. "Manchester United played in the same group as Villarreal so they must be paired with another team".

In the end, UEFA had to reorganise the entire ceremony again and this time, there was no match between Messi's PSG and Ronaldo's United.

But, CR7's side finally received its share of luck as they got Atletico on the second opportunity.
Meanwhile, PSG weren't as fortunate as the iconic English club, as the French team will now have to face Spanish behemoth Real Madrid, who are current La Liga table toppers as well, for a place in the quarters.

Other Round of 16 match-ups to look forward to in the competition are Italy's Inter Milan vs Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Sporting against Pep Guardiola's Man City.

On the other hand, reigning champions Chelsea have been drawn to confront Ligue 1 side Lille, while German powerhouse Bayern Munich will fight FC Salzburg for a spot in the last 8.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:31 GMT'We're Left With a Bad Taste': Xavi Slams Barca Players as Catalan Giants Suffer New Setback
16:20 GMTEU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels
15:37 GMTWatch: India's Ladakh in Shutdown as it Seeks Restoration of Full Statehood
15:32 GMTUEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
15:18 GMTKentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing
15:12 GMT'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply
15:12 GMTKentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response
15:02 GMTIndia May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500
14:53 GMTNi Hao: New York Television Stations Receive Letters From 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'
14:50 GMTNHS Website Crashes Over Huge Demand for COVID-19 Booster Jabs After 1st Omicron Death Confirmed
14:43 GMTJapan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest
14:30 GMTSwedish Coast Guard Investigate 'Gross Sea Drunkenness' After UK Cargo Ship Collides With Dredger
14:16 GMTJordan Peterson on Cancel Culture: If You Can’t Say What You Think, Soon You Won’t Be Able to Think
14:06 GMTSituation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
14:05 GMTThree Killed, 10 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire at Police Bus in India's Kashmir
14:01 GMTUS, China and Koreas Agree 'in Principle' to Put Formal End to Korean War Decades After Conflict
14:01 GMTBerlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security
13:39 GMTOlympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition
13:32 GMTMainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Reports Say
13:18 GMTKentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers