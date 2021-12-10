https://sputniknews.com/20211210/ronaldo-could-leave-man-u-next-year-as-real-madrid-plotting-his-return-to-santiago-bernabeu-1091420662.html

Ronaldo Could Leave Man U Next Year as Real Madrid Plotting His Return to Santiago Bernabeu

Spanish behemoth Real Madrid is planning to make a move to re-sign football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo during next year's winter transfer window, which starts from 1 January, English website Football Insider reported on Friday.

Spanish behemoth Real Madrid is planning to make a move to re-sign football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo during next year's winter transfer window, which starts from 1 January, English website Football Insider reported on Friday.According to the media outlet, the 13-time Champions League winners believe that the arrival of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford, has possibly given them an opportunity to press for Ronaldo's return to the club.Though Rangnick's sojourn with the Red Devils is still in its early days, the much-revered German is known for his high pressing game, something Ronaldo doesn't like too much, and Real is hoping to capitalise on this.While United's former interim coach Michael Carrick had claimed that Ronaldo was too good a player not to adapt to Rangnick's style of high-energy pressing game, a section within United thinks otherwise. Last Sunday, in his first game as United boss, Rangnick brought in the much-needed urgency in the team's play, pairing Ronaldo with Marcus Rashford and immediately got the desired result as his side wrapped up a 1-0 win.In 2009, after making a name for himself as one of the most lethal forwards in world football at Old Trafford, Ronaldo headed to the Spanish capital.During his nine-year stay with the Spanish team, Ronaldo produced extraordinary numbers – scoring a remarkable 450 goals in 438 appearances, making him the all-time leading goal scorer for the club.

