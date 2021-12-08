https://sputniknews.com/20211208/a-verbal-agreement-with-premier-league-club-all-false-mancini-dismisses-man-united-job-links-1091349363.html

'A Verbal Agreement With Premier League Club? All False': Mancini Dismisses Man United Job Links

'A Verbal Agreement With Premier League Club? All False': Mancini Dismisses Man United Job Links

Since Man United sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month, the club's board has approached a number of high profile candidates to become the team's next... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-08T17:56+0000

2021-12-08T17:56+0000

2021-12-08T17:56+0000

football

sport

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

roberto mancini

sputnik

sport

sport

zinedine zidane

manager

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090766173_0:37:2190:1269_1920x0_80_0_0_4bc9540ee36511fc8404b7e75f45294e.jpg

Roberto Mancini, the current head coach of Italy, has dismissed reports claiming that he's reached a "verbal agreement" to become Manchester United's boss from next season.According to reports in British media, Mancini, who had a stint with United's arch-rivals Man City from 2009-2013, was approached for the job at Old Trafford in November.He was apparently set to take over as full-time manager after the expiration of interim boss Ralf Rangnick's term at the end of the current season.While the revered German was named as United's head coach for six months last month, the former Premier League champions are still scouting for a long-term manager. But it seems Mancini is not interested in taking up United's offer as he's fully committed and focused on ensuring Italy qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Mancini was the guiding force behind Italy's renaissance in 2021. After failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018, skipper Giorgio Chiellini and his men shocked England in the final to claim the European Championship title in July.Subsequently, Italy went on to set a new world record for the longest undefeated streak (37 matches), surpassing Brazil's unbeaten run of 36 games in succession during the 1990s.The Italians now have to earn their Qatar spot through the play-offs in March with the semi-final against North Macedonia followed by a clash with either Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal or Turkey.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, roberto mancini, sputnik, sport, sport, zinedine zidane, manager, football club, football team, footballer, head coach, football star, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino