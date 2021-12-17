https://sputniknews.com/20211217/russian-foreign-ministry-publishes-draft-agreements-on-russia-us-nato-security-guarantees-1091600278.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Publishes Detailed Proposal for New Russia-NATO Security Treaty

The proposal come amid the virtual collapse of Russia-NATO ties in recent months, and weeks of claims by the US and its European allies that Moscow may be... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International

Russia's Foreign Ministry has published a comprehensive draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the NATO alliance Friday, proposing a joint commitment to the peaceful resolution of all disputes between Moscow and the Western bloc.The draft treaty documents were handed to US representatives in a meeting at the Foreign Ministry building in Moscow on 15 December, and were said to have been complemented by an explanation of the logic behind Russia's proposals.Emergency Hotlines, Dispute Resolution, Restraint in Drills, BasesThe detailed Russian proposal includes the creation of "hotlines" for emergency contacts between the parties. It also stresses that "the Parties shall not create conditions or situations that pose or could be perceived to pose a threat to the national security of other Parties."The draft also outlines mechanisms on dealing with disputes in specific regions. "The Parties shall maintain dialogue and interaction on improving mechanisms to prevent incidents on and over the high seas (primarily in the Baltics and the Black Sea region)," it states.The draft includes a proposal to enhance cooperation to prevent dangerous confrontations on or above the high seas, "including agreeing on teh maximum approach distance between warships and aircraft."The draft treaty also proposes that Russia and NATO "exercise restraint in military planning and conducting exercises to reduce risks of eventual dangerous situations in accordance with their obligations under international law, including those set out in intergovernmental agreements on the prevention of incidents at sea outside territorial waters and in the airspace above, as well as in intergovernmental agreements on the prevention of dangerous military activities."The proposal further encourages the parties to "regularly and voluntarily exchange assessments of contemporary threats and security challenges, inform each other about military exercises and maneuvers, and maintain provisions of their military doctrines."The draft agreement invites Russia, the US and other NATO nuclear powers to commit to the principle of the impossibility of unleashing a nuclear war, urging the sides to reaffirm "that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, and [to recognize] the need to make every effort to prevent the risk of outbreak of such war among States that possess nuclear weapons."The Russian proposal also calls on the US to refrain from training military and civilian personnel from non-nuclear states in the use of nuclear weapons.Proposed Commitment by Russia, US Not to Use Territory of Other Countries to Plan, Carry Out Attacks Against One AnotherThe Foreign Ministry proposal also includes a commitment by the US not to create military bases in former republics of the Soviet Union which are not members of the NATO alliance."The United States of America shall not establish military bases in the territory of the States of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics that are not members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, use their infrastructure for any military activities or develop bilateral military cooperation with them," the draft asserts.Such a commitment would impact Ukraine and Georgia, which have advanced security cooperation with the US and NATO, and possibly the states of Central Asia, which have engaged in military cooperation with the US and hosted US bases in past decades.The draft agreement proposes that Russia and the United States generally do not seek to use the territory of other states "with a view to preparing or carrying out an armed attack against the Other Party or other actions affecting core security interests of the other Party.""The Parties shall refrain from deploying their armed forces and armaments, including in the framework of international organizations, military alliances or coalitions, in areas where such deployment could be perceived by the other Party as a threat to nationl security, with the exception of such deployment within the national territories of the Parties," the document says.

