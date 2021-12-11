https://sputniknews.com/20211211/biden-reportedly-holding-back-larger-military-aid-to-ukraine-to-use-as-leverage-against-russia-1091441894.html

Biden Reportedly Holding Back Larger Military Aid to Ukraine to Use as ‘Leverage’ Against Russia

US President Joe Biden is reportedly holding back additional military aid to Ukraine to allow more time for diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions at the border between Ukraine and Russia.

US President Joe Biden is holding back significant additional military aid to Ukraine to allow more time for diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions at the border between Ukraine and Russia, reported NBC News.Furthermore, the US assistance that Kiev has been seeking may be wielded as leverage in the case of the alleged Russian attack on Ukraine, said sources cited by the outlet.Amid claims of a purportedly mulled "Russian invasion" into the neighbouring country, the publication reported on Friday that the administration of US President Joe Biden had prepared $200 million in military aid to Kiev. However, Washington allegedly postponed delivery in order to allow for diplomatic options to be exhausted in defusing tensions.A number of other options on the table include a “much larger package” of aid for Ukraine in the event of a sharp escalation of the situation, a source added.According to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden had informed Russian President Vladimir Putin during their Tuesday video call that if Russia launched an “attack” on Ukraine America would impose tough sanctions on Moscow, besides sending more military aid to Kiev.At this point, Sullivan was referring to this reportedly much greater package of potential aid, not the $200 million shipment, claimed the source.The smaller package “has been on the president’s desk for roughly three to four weeks,” added one of the sources briefed on the matter and cited by NBC.It was not clarified what the proposed $200 million aid package includes. Kiev sought assistance in air defence systems, anti-ship missiles, Javelin anti-tank missiles, electronic jamming gear, radar systems, ammunition, upgraded artillery munitions and medical supplies, claimed the report. Officials in Kiev were said to be both puzzled and concerned as to the delay in shipments from the US. “There is slight frustration over this,” said another cited insider.There has not yet been any comment either from the White House or Ukrainian officials to the report.This comes as a bipartisan group of 22 House lawmakers penned a letter to President Biden on Wednesday calling on the administration to speed up military aid to Ukraine.In a commentary published Friday in Foreign Affairs, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said:Over the past several weeks, Kiev and some Western countries have lobbed accusations at Moscow of amassing troops near its border with Ukraine, purportedly in anticipation of a "Russian invasion.”Moscow, for its part, rejected the accusations and alleged that it was NATO "that was undertaking dangerous attempts to gain a foothold on Ukrainian territory, and building up its military capabilities along the Russian border”.

