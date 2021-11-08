NATO Drills in Black Sea Aim to Contain Russia, Lavrov Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO drills in the Black Sea are related to Washington's aim to contain Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"I think that NATO exercises are connected with the desire of the United States and its allies to follow the policy of containment of Russia in spite of everything that was said in the 1990s and was included in the Russia-NATO Founding Act, which was completely violated in its key part," Lavrov told reporters.
Earlier, the US navy announced that the headquarters of the US Sixth Fleet and NATO’s Naval Striking and Support Forces were starting operations in the Mediterranean and Black Seas.
US Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance US national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.
Russia condemns Washington's decision not to recognize the results of the general election in Nicaragua and believes this is unacceptable, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Preparations and the elections were held amid unprecedented pressure on the Nicaraguan authorities. Well ahead of the election, the US unleashed a campaign not to recognize the results of the vote. As I understand, last night, when the election was over, the White House leadership refused to recognize it and called on all the other countries to follow suit. We believe this is unacceptable. We resolutely condemn this policy," Lavrov said at a press conference after negotiations with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia.
In the early hours of Monday, US President Joe Biden said that the "pantomime" election was "neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic."
Moscow has expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan government that opposes any attempts from overseas to interfere in the Latin American nation's internal affairs Lavrov said.
"We stand in solidarity with your government, with President Nicolas Maduro in his opposition to attempts to change the development of Venezuela through external pressure, the use of illegitimate unilateral sanctions and attempts of direct interference in your internal affairs," Lavrov said at the meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Felix Plasencia.
Moscow will further support Venezuela's efforts to promote a national dialogue, the minister said, adding that it is on a positive track, especially in view of the regional and municipal elections slated for 21 November.
"We fully support your desire to independently determine the path of further development of your country and appreciate our interaction on such modern fundamental issues, as respect for the sovereignty of states, respect for the central role of the UN, and non-interference in internal affairs," Lavrov added.
Venezuela has been mired in a political crisis since early 2019 when Juan Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in an attempt to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro.
Most Western countries, with the US at the helm, endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela, targeting the country's oil and financial industries. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have supported Maduro.