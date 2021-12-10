https://sputniknews.com/20211210/russian-su-30-fighter-escorts-us-spy-plane-over-black-sea---video-1091421265.html

Russian Su-30 Fighter Escorts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Video

Russian Su-30 Fighter Escorts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Video

This comes as tensions between Russia and NATO have escalated amid Western claims that Moscow plans to invade Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected the... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-10T14:49+0000

2021-12-10T14:49+0000

2021-12-10T15:18+0000

military & intelligence

russia

us

su-30

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106055/10/1060551080_0:46:2201:1284_1920x0_80_0_0_fbd7943a09a84236da741b3a0e4f5e78.jpg

Russia's Su-30 fighter jet escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said. "To identify the air target and prevent it from breaching the Russian state border, a Su-30 fighter from the air defence forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a US Navy reconnaissance aircraft P-8A and escorted it over the waters of the Black Sea," the National Defense Control Centre (NDCC) said.After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the airfield, it was carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace.The ministry shared a video of the Russian fighter jet intercepting the US plane.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

military & intelligence, russia, us, su-30