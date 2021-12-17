PSG Frontman Kylian Mbappe Becomes Face of French Fashion House Dior
13:13 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 13:17 GMT 17.12.2021)
© REUTERS / JUSTIN SETTERFIELDSoccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - France v Switzerland - National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania - June 29, 2021 France's Kylian Mbappe reacts after his shot is saved by Switzerland's Yann Sommer during the penalty shoot-out
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe's association with Dior didn't come as a surprise, considering the footballer has often worn the brand's sweatshirts and jeans during his numerous public appearances over the last few years. The French superstar has also been seen in its tuxedos on the sport's biggest stage, the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe, who is known for his dazzling play on the football field, will now mesmerise the crowd on a different pitch - he has been named as the new global ambassador of iconic French fashion brand Dior.
In a statement on Twitter, the football star said was "delighted" to become a part of Maison Dior, adding he was looking forward to share new collaborations in men's fashion and Sauvage fragrance.
I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance#Dior #DiorSauvage #DiorFragrance @Dior pic.twitter.com/hQtGyqGtKl— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 17, 2021
The former AS Monaco forward will represent the brand's men's clothing line apart from their fragrance Sauvage - both designed by creative director Kim Jones.
Mbappe, who is a known for his love for sneakers, received the in-demand and highly-coveted Air Jordan I High OG Dior as a gift from the company last year on his birthday.
Mbappe, though, isn't the only athlete to join the brand in recent months. In October, British tennis player and reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu was named as the global ambassador of Dior.
