https://sputniknews.com/20211217/psg-frontman-kylian-mbappe-becomes-face-of-french-fashion-house-dior-1091606035.html

PSG Frontman Kylian Mbappe Becomes Face of French Fashion House Dior

PSG Frontman Kylian Mbappe Becomes Face of French Fashion House Dior

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe's association with Dior didn't come as a surprise, considering the footballer has often worn the brand's sweatshirts and jeans during... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-17T13:13+0000

2021-12-17T13:13+0000

2021-12-17T13:17+0000

football

football

tennis

sport

sputnik

sport

sport

ambassador

psg

dior

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083262929_0:0:2271:1278_1920x0_80_0_0_9ddedb483449f71ec89f24b0aaf8f163.jpg

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe, who is known for his dazzling play on the football field, will now mesmerise the crowd on a different pitch - he has been named as the new global ambassador of iconic French fashion brand Dior.In a statement on Twitter, the football star said was "delighted" to become a part of Maison Dior, adding he was looking forward to share new collaborations in men's fashion and Sauvage fragrance.The former AS Monaco forward will represent the brand's men's clothing line apart from their fragrance Sauvage - both designed by creative director Kim Jones.Mbappe, who is a known for his love for sneakers, received the in-demand and highly-coveted Air Jordan I High OG Dior as a gift from the company last year on his birthday. Mbappe, though, isn't the only athlete to join the brand in recent months. In October, British tennis player and reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu was named as the global ambassador of Dior.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, tennis, sport, sputnik, sport, sport, ambassador, psg, dior, paris saint-germain (psg), footballer, football star, kylian mbappe, brand, tennis star