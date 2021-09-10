https://sputniknews.com/20210910/british-pm-royals-tennis-greats-hail-emma-raducanu-as-british-star-makes-history-at-us-open-1088950464.html

British PM, Royals, Tennis Greats Hail Emma Raducanu as British Star Makes History at US Open

British PM, Royals, Tennis Greats Hail Emma Raducanu as British Star Makes History at US Open

British teenager Emma Raducanu made history as she became the first qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final, dismantling Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-4 in... 10.09.2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have hailed 18-year-old Emma Raducanu's historic US Open run. While Johnson said it was a "brilliant" win, the Royals described it an "incredible achievement".Raducanu, who is ranked 150th in the world, has even impressed the legends of the game, with former World No. 1 and multiple Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters terming her display as "amazing".Moreover, Raducanu was successful in wowing football legend Gary Linekar, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and women's footballer Leah Williamson, all of whom congratulated her for the great show at Flushing Meadows.With her lopsided two-set triumph over Sakkari, Raducanu also became the first British female in 44 years to advance to a Major final. Virginia Wade was the last woman from the island nation to progress to a title match of a Slam, when she won Wimbledon in 1977.The Canadian-born star was in complete disbelief that she had made it as far as the final of the US Open."A surprise. Honestly I just can't believe it. A shock. Crazy. All of the above", the Toronto-born Brit said about her winning streak in the Big Apple. "But it means a lot to be here in this situation. I wanted obviously to be playing grand slams, but I didn't know how soon that would be. To be in a grand slam final at this stage of my career, I have no words", she added."It means everything to me to be here in the main draw first of all, then in the final of the US Open. I always had dreams of playing in grand slams, but I just didn’t know when they would come. To come this early, at this point in my career, I’ve only really been on tour for a month, [and it has been] two months since Wimbledon. It's pretty crazy to me", the Kent resident said.Raducanu is yet to drop a set in her six matches at the Open, but she could have her task cut out for her in the final, where she will meet another teenager, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada, on Saturday.It would be the first final between teenagers since 1999 when Serena Williams defeated Switzerland's Martina Hingis in a pulsating US Open final.Fernandez's run in the United States has been even more spectacular, as she defeated two Grand Slam champions, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, along with top-5 players Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka in successive matches.Each of these four wins has been remarkable, considering she was in trouble in all of them before coming out on top in three sets.Fernandez's grit and determination were once again on full display in her semifinal contest on Thursday as she battled past Belarusian Sabalenka 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4, to earn a shot at winning her maiden Grand Slam against Raducanu this weekend.

