Maxwell Says Will Not Testify in Her Defense in Federal Sex Trafficking Trial

Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell said on Friday that she will not testify in her criminal sex abuse trial in her own defense.During the trial, the 59-year-old's defense attorneys have repeatedly stressed that she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.According to reports from the courtroom, presiding Judge Alison Nathan gave Maxwell one hour during a lunch break to decide whether she would take the stand."Your honor, the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no reason for me to testify," Maxwell said before the court upon returning.
The highly-publicized trial of the ex-girlfriend and alleged "madam" of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues in New York. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to accusations that she was recruiting and grooming young girls for him to have sex with.
