International
Maxwell Says Will Not Testify in Her Defense in Federal Sex Trafficking Trial
Maxwell Says Will Not Testify in Her Defense in Federal Sex Trafficking Trial
The highly-publicized trial of the ex-girlfriend and alleged "madam" of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues in New York. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-17T20:36+0000
2021-12-17T20:50+0000
ghislaine maxwell
society
us
jeffrey epstein
sex crime
sex scandal
pedophile ring
Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell said on Friday that she will not testify in her criminal sex abuse trial in her own defense.During the trial, the 59-year-old's defense attorneys have repeatedly stressed that she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.According to reports from the courtroom, presiding Judge Alison Nathan gave Maxwell one hour during a lunch break to decide whether she would take the stand."Your honor, the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no reason for me to testify," Maxwell said before the court upon returning.
20:36 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 20:50 GMT 17.12.2021)
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERGGhislaine Maxwell watches as witness Eva Andersson is questioned by defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca during the trial of Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2021.
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Being updated
The highly-publicized trial of the ex-girlfriend and alleged "madam" of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues in New York. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to accusations that she was recruiting and grooming young girls for him to have sex with.
Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell said on Friday that she will not testify in her criminal sex abuse trial in her own defense.
During the trial, the 59-year-old's defense attorneys have repeatedly stressed that she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.
According to reports from the courtroom, presiding Judge Alison Nathan gave Maxwell one hour during a lunch break to decide whether she would take the stand.
"Your honor, the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no reason for me to testify," Maxwell said before the court upon returning.
000100
