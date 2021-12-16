Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/maxwells-defence-promise-shocking-revelations-at-resuming-trial-of-epsteins-alleged-pimp-1091567014.html
Maxwell's Defence Promise 'Shocking' Revelations at Resuming Trial of Epstein's Alleged 'Pimp'
Maxwell's Defence Promise 'Shocking' Revelations at Resuming Trial of Epstein's Alleged 'Pimp'
As the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell resumes in Manhattan federal court, her defence team is promising sensational revelations.
2021-12-16T09:58+0000
2021-12-16T09:58+0000
ghislaine maxwell
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091135178_0:0:2731:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_93d1ac0a29c218d5c65be5280f66bad0.jpg
While the late Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime girlfriend and alleged “pimp”, Ghislaine Maxwell, is unlikely to testify in her own sex trafficking trial, which resumes today in Manhattan federal court, her defence team is promising sensational revelations, reported The Sun.To tear asunder the earlier testimony of four female accusers who claim Maxwell “groomed” them for the multi-millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, her legal team has reportedly lined up 35 witnesses, including a false memory expert. According to a court filing last Sunday, lawyers for Maxwell confirmed their intention to summon 11 more witnesses than the prosecution, after the latter rested their case on 10 December, calling the daughter of disgraced newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell a "dangerous predator" and Epstein’s “partner in crime”. Maxwell’s lead lawyer Bobbi Sternheim is said to have informed Judge Alison Nathan that some of the witnesses will be travelling from abroad. A request was made that three witnesses be granted the right to testify anonymously, or “under some sort of protection, name protection, whether that’s a pseudonym or a first name…” “We all know that this case has gotten a lot of attention and that people who are testifying here might get a lot of unwanted attention, especially if they are testifying on behalf of Ms. Maxwell,” he added. Everdell insisted that the Court’s ruling on the issue may “impact the willingness” of witnesses to testify, “thereby compromising Ms. Maxwell’s right to present her defence…” The judge had allowed three of the four accusers who earlier took the stand at the trial to testify either anonymously or under their first names. Evidence will purportedly be produced by the defence team to show that Ghislaine Maxwell could not have been present during some of the accusations of wrongdoing lobbed at her by the accusers. The British socialite, 59, has been pronounced “too fragile” to take the witness stand. “Ghislaine Maxwell is unlikely to testify over serious worries she is too fragile and will not be able to acquit herself properly,” said her spokesperson. Amid complaints by the woman’s family that she was not being fed properly and was delivered in shackles to and from court, a friend was cited as adding: “There are significant concerns about her health.” Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire in July 2020 and faces six charges over her involvement with the late billionaire Epstein: one each of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts. She has been held in prison ever since as she was deemed a flight risk. If convicted, the woman, who pleaded not guilty on all charges, faces up to 80 years in prison. Jeffrey Epstein, charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors in 2019, died in his Manhattan cell on 10 August while awaiting trial, having pleaded not guilty to the charges. Since the trial began on 29 November in the downtown Manhattan courtroom of US District Court Judge Alison J Nathan, the jury has heard four women detail accusations that they were teens when Maxwell, as an Epstein accomplice, allegedly ensnared girls as young as 14 into a "nightmare" after promising them "the world". Witnesses testified the pair exploited them between 1994 to 2004 at Epstein's homes, including an estate in Palm Beach, Florida; his posh Manhattan townhouse; and a Santa Fe, New Mexico, ranch. Furthermore, they claim that Maxwell not only watched the girls being molested, but was not averse to joining in. However, attorney Bobbi Sternheim said her client was a “scapegoat for a man who behaved badly.” “She’s not Jeffrey Epstein. She’s not like Jeffrey Epstein,” Sternheim said, adding:Sternheim also suggested on 29 November that the four women who would testify that Maxwell recruited them to be sexually abused were suffering from quarter-century-old memories. Furthermore, she pointed out that their lawyers had guided them to get money from a fund set up by Epstein’s estate after his death. According to the lawyer, “accusers have shaken the money tree, and millions of dollars have fallen their way”. A small portion of Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” said to contain contact details for thousands of people, including Prince Andrew, will be released publicly during the trial. Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged sex slaves, has claimed she was trafficked out to engage in intimate relations with the second son of Queen Elizabeth II when she was a minor. The Duke of York has categorically denied the accusations and said he had never met her. The prosecution had earlier agreed that several pages from the book can be used “for a limited purpose”. Maxwell’s lead lawyer Bobbi Sternheim was cited as saying she anticipates the presentation of the defence’s case to last until Monday, with closing arguments possibly taking place as soon as Tuesday. After closing arguments, the presiding judge is expected to instruct jurors about how to weigh the case, with the start of deliberations proceeding until there is a two-day Christmas break. Ghislaine Maxwell also faces two other charges of perjury over allegations she lied in a deposition in a separate civil suit, but these will be tried separately.
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/alleged-victim-of-jeffrey-epstein-he-was-monster-but-ghislaine-maxwell-wove-net-around-him-1091461300.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/accuser-says-ghislaine-maxwell-gave-her-nude-massage-when-she-was-16-epstein-wanted-to-cuddle--1091434446.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091135178_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d01998f69ce6075b9978d255a10b1c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ghislaine maxwell, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein

Maxwell's Defence Promise 'Shocking' Revelations at Resuming Trial of Epstein's Alleged 'Pimp'

09:58 GMT 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERGGhislaine Maxwell listens as defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim gives her opening statement at the start of Maxwell's trial on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2021.
Ghislaine Maxwell listens as defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim gives her opening statement at the start of Maxwell's trial on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Ghislaine Maxwell, once Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend, has pleaded not guilty to charges she acted as the late convicted sex felon's chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for him to deflower. Her defence has maintained the British socialite is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes.
While the late Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime girlfriend and alleged “pimp”, Ghislaine Maxwell, is unlikely to testify in her own sex trafficking trial, which resumes today in Manhattan federal court, her defence team is promising sensational revelations, reported The Sun.
“The defence case will be shocking. There will be some very surprising revelations,” a source was cited as promising.
To tear asunder the earlier testimony of four female accusers who claim Maxwell “groomed” them for the multi-millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, her legal team has reportedly lined up 35 witnesses, including a false memory expert.
According to a court filing last Sunday, lawyers for Maxwell confirmed their intention to summon 11 more witnesses than the prosecution, after the latter rested their case on 10 December, calling the daughter of disgraced newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell a "dangerous predator" and Epstein’s “partner in crime”.
Maxwell’s lead lawyer Bobbi Sternheim is said to have informed Judge Alison Nathan that some of the witnesses will be travelling from abroad. A request was made that three witnesses be granted the right to testify anonymously, or “under some sort of protection, name protection, whether that’s a pseudonym or a first name…”

“We have been in contact with a number of our potential witnesses, and we are already getting requests – and I think these are valid requests – that at least some of them testify anonymously,” said defence attorney Christian Everdell.

“We all know that this case has gotten a lot of attention and that people who are testifying here might get a lot of unwanted attention, especially if they are testifying on behalf of Ms. Maxwell,” he added. Everdell insisted that the Court’s ruling on the issue may “impact the willingness” of witnesses to testify, “thereby compromising Ms. Maxwell’s right to present her defence…”
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 02, 2020 acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a press conference in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
Alleged Victim of Jeffrey Epstein: He Was Monster, But Ghislaine Maxwell Wove Net Around Him
12 December, 14:02 GMT
The judge had allowed three of the four accusers who earlier took the stand at the trial to testify either anonymously or under their first names. Evidence will purportedly be produced by the defence team to show that Ghislaine Maxwell could not have been present during some of the accusations of wrongdoing lobbed at her by the accusers.
The British socialite, 59, has been pronounced “too fragile” to take the witness stand. “Ghislaine Maxwell is unlikely to testify over serious worries she is too fragile and will not be able to acquit herself properly,” said her spokesperson. Amid complaints by the woman’s family that she was not being fed properly and was delivered in shackles to and from court, a friend was cited as adding: “There are significant concerns about her health.”
© AFP 2021 / JOHANNES EISELE(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 02, 2020 acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a press conference in New York City
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 02, 2020 acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a press conference in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 02, 2020 acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a press conference in New York City
© AFP 2021 / JOHANNES EISELE
Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire in July 2020 and faces six charges over her involvement with the late billionaire Epstein: one each of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts. She has been held in prison ever since as she was deemed a flight risk. If convicted, the woman, who pleaded not guilty on all charges, faces up to 80 years in prison.
Jeffrey Epstein, charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors in 2019, died in his Manhattan cell on 10 August while awaiting trial, having pleaded not guilty to the charges. Since the trial began on 29 November in the downtown Manhattan courtroom of US District Court Judge Alison J Nathan, the jury has heard four women detail accusations that they were teens when Maxwell, as an Epstein accomplice, allegedly ensnared girls as young as 14 into a "nightmare" after promising them "the world".
Defense lawyer Bobbi Sternheim points toward Ghislaine Maxwell during a pre-trial hearing on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
Accuser Says Ghislaine Maxwell Gave her ‘Nude Massage’ When She Was 16, Epstein 'Wanted to Cuddle'
11 December, 07:50 GMT
Witnesses testified the pair exploited them between 1994 to 2004 at Epstein's homes, including an estate in Palm Beach, Florida; his posh Manhattan townhouse; and a Santa Fe, New Mexico, ranch. Furthermore, they claim that Maxwell not only watched the girls being molested, but was not averse to joining in. However, attorney Bobbi Sternheim said her client was a “scapegoat for a man who behaved badly.”
“She’s not Jeffrey Epstein. She’s not like Jeffrey Epstein,” Sternheim said, adding:
“He’s the proverbial elephant in the room. He is not visible, but he is consuming this entire courtroom and overflow courtrooms where other members of the public are viewing.”
Sternheim also suggested on 29 November that the four women who would testify that Maxwell recruited them to be sexually abused were suffering from quarter-century-old memories. Furthermore, she pointed out that their lawyers had guided them to get money from a fund set up by Epstein’s estate after his death. According to the lawyer, “accusers have shaken the money tree, and millions of dollars have fallen their way”.
A small portion of Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” said to contain contact details for thousands of people, including Prince Andrew, will be released publicly during the trial. Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged sex slaves, has claimed she was trafficked out to engage in intimate relations with the second son of Queen Elizabeth II when she was a minor. The Duke of York has categorically denied the accusations and said he had never met her.
The prosecution had earlier agreed that several pages from the book can be used “for a limited purpose”. Maxwell’s lead lawyer Bobbi Sternheim was cited as saying she anticipates the presentation of the defence’s case to last until Monday, with closing arguments possibly taking place as soon as Tuesday.
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERGGhislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, stands before U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan with her defense team of Bobbi Sternheim and Christian Everdell during a pre-trial hearing ahead of jury selection, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, stands before U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan with her defense team of Bobbi Sternheim and Christian Everdell during a pre-trial hearing ahead of jury selection, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, stands before U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan with her defense team of Bobbi Sternheim and Christian Everdell during a pre-trial hearing ahead of jury selection, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2021
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
After closing arguments, the presiding judge is expected to instruct jurors about how to weigh the case, with the start of deliberations proceeding until there is a two-day Christmas break. Ghislaine Maxwell also faces two other charges of perjury over allegations she lied in a deposition in a separate civil suit, but these will be tried separately.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:56 GMTGerman Regulator Reportedly Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022
10:55 GMTDon't 'Interfere in Our Hindutva Movement', BJP MP Warns Prospective US Ambassador to India
10:50 GMTAs Embattled Boris Johnson May Face No Confidence Vote, How is it Triggered and What Does it Entail?
10:44 GMTBen Affleck Says Claims That He Blamed Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for Alcoholism 'Taken Out of Context'
10:37 GMTPhilippine Authorities Start Evacuation as Typhoon Rai Approaches, Official Says
10:27 GMTIndia: Congress Demands Resignation of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence – Video
10:19 GMTRussian Investment in US Treasuries Plummets to New Low
10:01 GMTUS Navy Says 5 Iranian Drug Smugglers Saved From Sinking Vessel in Gulf of Oman
09:59 GMTRussia Not Involved in Khangoshvili’s Murder, Believes Sokolov Innocent, Foreign Ministry Says
09:58 GMTMaxwell's Defence Promise 'Shocking' Revelations at Resuming Trial of Epstein's Alleged 'Pimp'
09:50 GMTIndian Cabinet Reportedly Backs Raising Legal Marriage Age for Women From 18 to 21
09:30 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Zelensky Hold Joint Press Conference
09:17 GMTYouTube Blocks RT DE Broadcast Channel on Day of Its Launch
09:16 GMTReddit Files Official Paperwork for Proposed IPO
08:48 GMTAustralian Police Detain 2 Eco-Activists, Charge 1 After Targeting Coal Train, Reports Say
08:43 GMTMoscow to Announce Response Measures to Expulsion of Diplomats From Berlin in Near Future
07:50 GMTLib Dems Vying for Conservative Stronghold North Shropshire in 'Coin Toss' By-Election
07:43 GMTFour Children Dead, Five Injured After Winds Lift Bouncy Castle Into Air in Australia
07:42 GMTSecurity Guarantees Proposals Handover to US is Step Towards Substantive Dialogue, Moscow
07:32 GMTTurkish Lira Hits New Record Low of 15 Liras to Dollar